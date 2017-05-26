Will Vistra Buy Dynegy?

Last week the Wall Street Journal reported that Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) has approached Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) about combining the two companies. The Independent Power Producer (IPP) group has been struggling for years, with the stock prices of the companies down significantly as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1

Relative Stock Performance of US IPPs

Source: Factset

With the large drop in stock price there has been talk of M&A around the industry. On May 10 the Wall Street Journal reported that Calpine (NYSE:CPN) has hired Lazard to examine the possibility of selling the company.

The latest story concerning VST and DYN would bring two formally bankrupt companies together to potentially form the largest IPP in North America. [VST emerged in 2016, DYN in 2012, and DYN's Illinois Power Holdings (IPH) subsidiary just completed a quick bankruptcy this year. You can read more about the events at IPH here.]

Operations and Synergies

You can see from the following map that VST's fleet would benefit from the additional diversity of DYN's fleet.

Figure 2

Source: SNL, company presentations, and Garnet Research, LLC. An interactive version of this map is available here.

Vistra owns almost 16,800MW of generating capacity in Texas, while DYN owns about 4,700MW in Texas and 26,700MW throughout the rest of the country. Figure 3 zooms in on Texas, and you can see that these plants are not all right on top of each other, though it is likely that some plant divestitures would be required if the two companies combined.

Figure 3

Source: SNL, company presentations, and Garnet Research, LLC. An interactive version of this map is available here.

Dynegy actually just acquired the US generation assets of Engie, which was DYN's third major asset acquisition since emerging from bankruptcy. Dynegy has experience integrating companies together to find synergies, and a Vistra merger would likely provide more opportunities. When DYN first announced their ENGIE acquisition they estimated $90M in synergies. After completing the process earlier this year, they are now estimating $120M, as shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4

Source: DYN Q4 2016 Earnings presentation.

The ENGIE acquisition was for about 9,000MW of capacity, while VST has close to 16,800MW. If similar savings per MW could be obtained from combining VST and DYN, the result would be about $225M of synergies. You can see that with DYN's market cap near $1B, the idea of spending that type of money to receive $225M of benefits must have seemed intriguing to VST. There are about 131M shares of DYN outstanding, meaning a deal price of $15/share would still be less than $2B and would be substantially supported by the synergy benefits alone.

Cash or Stock Deal?

If a deal were to happen the next question is how would VST pay for DYN? At the end of the first quarter Vistra had $916M of cash, and their guidance for 2017 FCF is a range of $745-925M. VST is also the least levered of the IPP names (as shown in Figure 5), and could easily borrow more to fund a DYN purchase.

Figure 5

If you combine DYN and VST's EBITDA and debt numbers, then add $225M for synergies and an extra $2B of debt it would give a 4.7 Debt/EBITDA ratio. ($2,975/$13,991) This seems to be a little more levered than Vistra would want to go. Management likes the company's strong balance sheet and in their last conference call they said they want to keep their leverage in the 3-4x range, but they would be willing to go slightly over that if there is a really compelling deal. 4.7x seems a little too far outside Vistra's comfort zone, so if a deal were to occur there would likely be a stock component as well.

Dynegy's NOLs

Another complication in a DYN takeover is their approximately $4.2B of federal net operating loss carryforwards (NOLs) and $3.4B of state NOLs. These NOLs were $1.6B of DYN's $2.1B of non-current deferred tax assets on their balance sheet at the end of 2016. Any type of ownership change would trigger a review of these assets through section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code, and they would likely be reduced. There is currently a $1.7B valuation allowance against the deferred tax asset account, so obviously DYN doesn't think they will be able to benefit from all of their NOLs. But, the NOLs are still an asset they won't walk away from casually and will add complication to deal negotiations.

Management Incentives

Dynegy's management does seem to have incentive to do a deal. According to the latest proxy statement Dynegy's CEO would receive $15.6M in compensation if he were to lose his job after an acquisition.

Figure 6

Source: P. 66 of DYN 2017 Proxy.

According to his last Form 4 filing, DYN's CEO owns about 720,000 shares of Dynegy, so if a deal were to be at $15/share that would be another $10.8 M for him. From this perspective it seems management would be working hard to get a deal done. However, from another perspective the CEO's high share ownership could be a disincentive to do a deal if he thinks there is substantially more upside at Dynegy in the long run. In 2016 DYN's stock price hit $21/share. At that price his shares would be worth $15M. Then in the IPH bankruptcy negotiations earlier this year warrants were issued with a strike price of $35/share, so someone must think that a price near that level is possible. The CEO's current shares would be worth $25M in that scenario, and it is likely he would acquire more shares over time, making his holdings even more valuable.

Vistra's CEO is 56 while Dynegy's is 58. Both have been in the energy business for years, so we don't have a situation where one person can use the deal as a convenient exit point from his career. This will make a deal even harder to reach.

Outlook for Dynegy

Factset's estimates (as of 5/25/17) for future Free Cash Flow at DYN are quite strong. $375M in '17, $511M in '18, $409M in '19, and $149M in '20. This total FCF of $1,444M over the next four years is greater than the company's current market cap of $1.1B. If this cash is used to reduce debt and the company maintains its enterprise value, then you get to a market cap of $2.5B, which would be about $19/share in just a few years. The lower debt load would make the company less risky, which might give reason for an even higher multiple.

Of course there are risks that these cash levels won't be reached. The 2020 level is much lower than the previous few years, so maybe assuming today's enterprise value four years from now is a bit optimistic. But the analysis shows that there could be large upside potential for Dynegy, and Vistra is going to have to pay up for that potential if they are going to get a deal done.

Conclusion

Even with Vistra's large cash hoard, it seems that any deal is going to have to include some Vistra stock so that they don't go above their leverage targets. Dynegy's CEO does have a large incentive to get a deal done, but if he can operate the company successfully he can create as much personal wealth or more without a deal. Then there is the fact that the CEOs are about the same age and someone would have to step down after a deal. I think the odds are against a deal happening, but whether or not a deal gets done, it seems like there is still a lot of upside at Dynegy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DYN AND VST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.