Kinder Morgan: $17 Isn't Too Low For Canadian IPO

Investors should focus on the bigger picture, which is the establishment of a new financing platform for future projects.

Total proceeds will essentially remain the same as the company plans to offer an extra 5% of the company.

Note: All monetary figures given in CAD.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has officially priced its Canadian IPO, reducing the price from $19-$22/share to $17/share. While I am disappointed that the investment bankers could not get a better price, I believe that the IPO still makes sense at this newly reduced price.

Engineering A Pop

I'm not particularly worried about a lower IPO price because often bankers "lowball" the IPO so that the shares will trade strongly right out of the gate. This is particularly important for Kinder Morgan if it wants to set up the new company as a financing vehicle (read Kinder Morgan's New Era). If there is no confidence in the stock, then future capital raises (at least those with favorable terms) could be at risk.

The new price implies a dividend yield of 3.82% based on an annual dividend of $0.65/share, higher than the previous projection of 3.17%. If the market were to push the stock up to its original IPO price (~$20.50) to achieve the same yield as before, it would imply an initial pop of 21%, not too shabby.

While it would've been better in the short-term for Kinder Morgan to price the stock higher, the old target didn't leave much room for a pop as any appreciation would've sent the yield to the 2% range. Investors are already getting a fairly low yield, pushing for a sub 3% yield is unlikely in my opinion.

Proceeds Essentially The Same

The biggest drawback of a lower price for any IPO would obviously be the lower upfront proceeds. Instead of the original $1.76 billion, the new IPO price would have implied total proceeds of $1.46 billion had the number of shares stayed the same. However, the management chose to offer an additional 5% of the company, which makes total proceeds essentially the same as before at $1.75 billion.

This is a cost, but because the new IPO price remains attractive (for Kinder Morgan) due to the low yield, the company didn't have to give up too much. The additional 17 million shares would only cost the company an extra $11 million per year. Based on the $0.65 initial dividend, Kinder Morgan's original stake (75%) would have been generating $167 million, so the $11 million loss only translates to a 6.6% income reduction. While it's not nothing, it's a small price to pay to get the deal done.

Conclusion

Although the reduced IPO price makes the deal look less attractive, I believe that we must look at the bigger picture. The new implied yield is still fairly low, so I think Kinder Morgan is still getting a good price given the current macro environment. Furthermore, a lower price would likely allow the stock to achieve the initial pop that is critical in establishing investor interest in future capital raises. The company does have to give up a bit more of income in order to get the same amount of proceeds, but the loss of income is not significant. A the end of the day, the core objective of establishing a new financing platform for future projects will still be achieved, and I believe that is what investors should focus on.

Author's note: Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.