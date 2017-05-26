Stamps.com: E-Commerce Is The Key

The financial situation of the company is sound and the business model will provide strong results going forward.

Investment Thesis:

I believe that Stamps.com will continue to experience growth due to a rapidly growing e-commerce economy and significant room for expansion. The company has been embarking on a journey of diversification and is now well positioned to benefit from macroeconomic trends. I will first give you an overview of the company and its various services in order to highlight how the company's offerings are now more suitable for the future than they have been in the past. Furthermore, I will discuss the company's attractive financials before touching on the competition and some potential risks.

Company Overview:

Founded in 1996, Stamps.com provides its customers with online postage solutions. The company is chiefly partnered with the United States Postal Service and was the first company to ever become a USPS approved PC Postage vendor. Through their online services, the company allows customers, from individuals to large enterprises, to print postage using standard printers and an Internet connection.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) operates in a single reportable segment, "Internet Mailing and Shipping Solutions". This segment encompasses the entirety of the company's core postage solutions business and can be broken down into the following five brands:

Stamps.com - USPS mailing and shipping solutions

Endicia - USPS mailing and shipping solutions

ShipStation - Web-based multi-carrier shipping solutions

ShipWorks - Client-based multi-carrier shipping solutions

ShippingEasy - web-based multi-carrier shipping solutions

Services:

Looking more in depth at the company's services, it is clear that Stamps.com has been attempting to diversify its offerings to support customer demands for other shipping carriers in addition to USPS. Let's take a look at what the targeted customer segments of each brand are and what they add to the overall business.

Stamps.com is the original service that brought about online postage solutions. Customers pay a monthly subscription service fee and the cost of postage, albeit at a discounted rate when comparing prices directly to USPS. Almost all of the types of envelopes, packages, etc. that USPS offers are supported through the site. Stamps.com also has a variety of features that make it attractive to higher volume shippers and businesses. One of the most important is the ability of the service to automate many aspects of the shipping process including automatic addressing, pre-filled forms, and batch printing.

Endicia was acquired by Stamps.com on November 18, 2015 and is one of the few other companies that is also a USPS approved PC Postage company. Stamps.com purchased Endicia in order to expand its offerings for high volume and large enterprise customers. Endicia is the leading provider of high volume USPS shipping solutions due to its database integration, automation support, and high volume shipping software product integration capabilities.

ShipStation, which was acquired on June 10, 2014, marked Stamps.com's first foray into supporting other carriers. Over 35 different carriers are supported, including UPS (NYSE:UPS), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and DHL (private), making the service attractive to customers who avoided Stamps.com limitedness to only USPS. ShipStation is primarily an e-commerce shipping solution and has over 100 partner integrations that allow sellers on sites like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to directly utilize the service without leaving their platforms.

Like ShipStation, ShipWorks, acquired on August 29, 2014, also supports a variety of shipping carriers and has partner integrations. The primary differentiator for this service lies in its support for more complex shipping solutions. As client-based software, solutions to issues such as international customs forms, return shipping labels, etc. are able to easily be handled.

Lastly, ShippingEasy is another service focused on e-commerce merchants with support for multiple carriers and partner integrations. ShippingEasy also offers product management support for its customers. This makes the service especially valuable to small businesses that are just starting up.

Financials:

The company's business model results in strong cash flows due to the recurring revenue streams from its subscriptions. Service revenues, defined by the company as revenues derived from subscriptions plans, USPS compensation for waived service fees, and transaction related revenues, comprised 86% of the company's total revenues in 2016. As can be seen in the graph below, total revenues have been seeing strong growth thanks in large part to the company's multiple acquisitions over the years.

Furthermore, the number of annual paid customers continues to grow as the churn rate continues to decrease. In 2016, the number of annual paid customers rose to 656,000, representing a 13% year-over-year increase. At the same time, the annual average paid customer churn rate fell to a low of only 3.0%.

Stamps.com operates an extremely high margin business due to the digital nature of the services it provides and the lack of significant costs of revenues. Since customers print their own labels and postage, costs associated with printing and ink replacements do not impact the company. In 2016, total gross margin stood at 82.7% according to GAAP standards.

With a short interest ratio hovering around 37%, Stamps.com is one of the most highly shorted stocks on the market. Conditions like this create the perfect opportunity for a short squeeze. Amid a newly authorized $90 million share repurchase plan over the next six months, the stock has continued to climb higher recently. For reasons that I will discuss in just a bit, future catalysts could potentially trigger a short squeeze and further add to the buying pressure the company has been facing.

Growth Opportunity:

As I discussed in my article "How To Play The Future Of Retail", online business and e-commerce is expected to continue growing at a rapid pace going into the future. In 2017, online and non-store sales are expected to triple the growth rate of brick and mortar stores. By 2020, worldwide e-commerce sales are projected to top $4 trillion.

The growth of e-commerce will play a critical role in the company's earnings going forward. As more and more shopping is performed online instead of in person, the number of packages that need to be shipped will rise accordingly. While it may be difficult to choose which specific shipping companies will benefit the most from this trend, Stamps.com will benefit regardless. Through the company's diversification efforts, they are no longer dependent on the success of just USPS, but rather shipping carriers as a whole.

Stamps.com also has significant room for expansion within the current market. Annual postage printed in dollar terms reached $5.5 billion in 2016 yet represents only 2% of the top four carriers' revenue, as shown in the chart below.

According to the Small Business Administration, there are currently 28 million small businesses in the United States. With only 722,000 customers as of Q1'17, the potential customer growth is enormous.

Competition:

Stamps.com faces competition from a variety of sources. Despite postage for USPS being the core business, USPS also represents one of the company's largest competitors. Customers and businesses that go directly to the post office can pay for postage there, essentially cutting Stamps.com out of the equation. This issue also occurs with other shipping companies that have retail locations, such as UPS, FedEx, and DHL. However, customers who do so stand to pay a higher price than they would on Stamps.com.

The most direct competitor that Stamps.com faces is Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), another USPS approved PC postage vendor. In addition to offering a similar service of online postage solutions, Pitney Bowes also sells traditional postage meters. While postage meters can provide an individual or business with a faster processing time, they do not offer the same degree of automation and integration that Stamps.com does.

Risks:

E-commerce Platforms: As a greater number of e-commerce platforms begin to emerge online, many may begin to form their own shipping services by integrating directly with carriers. This would essentially cut Stamps.com out as the middleman since customers engaged in the e-commerce business will likely only want to deal with one central platform for their business needs. USPS Vendor Status Changes: Stamps.com is able to offer discounts to its customers as a result of its USPS approved PC Postage Vendor status. If this status was to be terminated or the discounts associated with the status changed, Stamps.com could be adversely affected. Economic Downturn: Stamps.com is disproportionally vulnerable to economic downturns compared to the typical business. If a recession were to occur, global shipping would decrease and the company's profits would be hurt immensely.

Conclusion:

Due to the company's efforts to diversify its service offerings, Stamps.com is well positioned to experience explosive growth as e-commerce continues to grow. The company has moved away from its reliance on USPS and is now able to benefit from the success of the shipping industry as a whole. Additionally, the relatively small market penetration the company currently has allows for significant expansion. The financial situation is sound and an increasing share price may be beginning to put the massive amount of short sellers on edge. Despite competitive threats, Stamps.com's ability to create value for its customers by saving them time and money will continue to be a primary driving force for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.