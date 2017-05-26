Will The Grown-Ups In The Room Please Stand Up

If it serves as a wake-up call to America's "forgotten," it will have negative ramifications for consumer confidence and spending, as well as economic growth, as the year progresses.

The US economy reminds me of a brokerage account fully margined with common stocks in 1999 - I should know, I had one back then. Our debt outstanding, which is akin to margin, now exceeds 100% of GDP. It was 105.86% at the beginning of 2017, to be exact. Our economy has been limping along with a sub-2% rate of growth, but the amount being borrowed each year to achieve that figure is growing at nearly twice that rate.

What has been sustaining this unsustainable situation over the past several years is that the cost to borrow remains at historically low levels. That won't last forever, and if we don't set a course towards fiscal responsibility before borrowing costs rise, then what may be imposed on the US is the equivalent of a margin call at the most inopportune of times.

We are currently on a path where two more letters (US) will eventually be added to the derogatory acronym that was used to describe the most heavily indebted European countries during the sovereign debt crisis a few years ago - PIGS. The egocentrism that leads us to believe that this is so improbable is what continues to make it possible.

This is THE elephant in the room. It is also why the Trump administration's budget proposal is so critical from both an economic and financial market standpoint. There are two paths we can take in the upcoming fiscal year. We can think short term and continue to borrow, extend and pretend, which is the course we have been on for some time. Or we can address our long-term fiscal crisis through shared sacrifice, which means we agree on some combination of increased revenue and reduced spending that reorganizes our priorities and sets us on a course towards fiscal responsibility.

Unfortunately, the Trump administration's budget would put us on another course - one of insolvency. When I tried to add up the large numbers in this proposal, I felt like I was being sold a subprime mortgage-backed security by a Goldman Sachs banker during the housing bubble. No wonder Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, a Goldman alumni, was the primary pitchman.

Apparently, when 2 + 2 doesn't = 6, you just pull an extra two out of thin air to make the numbers add up. In this case, that two equates to $2 trillion in government revenue that was needed to balance the budget over ten years. This revenue manifests itself from an absurdly optimistic expectation of a 3% rate of economic growth over the same period. How do we achieve a 3% rate of growth? Tax cuts!

The problem is that there are no details on the tax cuts in this budget. All we can discern is that the tax cuts, which are intended to fuel the faster rate of economic growth, thereby increasing government revenue by $2 trillion over ten years, don't cost the federal government a dime! The cuts are assumed to be revenue neutral. This is because the tax cuts pay for themselves through faster rates of economic growth. But wait, we already used that growth to increase revenue by $2 trillion over the next ten years. This is the kind of double-count mistake you make in elementary school! Now you see why we would be insolvent on this path.

On a more serious note, achieving a 3% rate of economic growth is far more difficult than the Trump administration is advertising. Regardless of how many regulations you eliminate or taxes you cut, there are two countervailing forces that are very difficult to surmount - the lack of growth in the workforce and the lack of productivity of those working. It is the combination of growth in the workforce and output per hour that dictates the long-term rate of economic growth.

The population aged 25-54, otherwise known as prime age, has been growing at just 0.1% annually. Output per hour for the nonfarm business sector has been increasing at just 0.7% since 2010. That doesn't add up to 3%. The only growth we have seen in the workforce has come from immigration, but we are now in the process of halting that growth.

While the budget proposal may be dead-on-arrival in Congress, I still think it could have ramifications for consumer confidence and economic activity later this year, which may impact financial markets. This is because it speaks volumes about the priorities of this administration, exposing the sharp contrast between what the electorate was promised and is expecting versus what is being proposed. This does not appear to be a budget where America's " forgotten" are being remembered. Yet these Americans have helped to bolster the consumer confidence figures that have served as one of several pillars supporting the Trump rally in the stock market.

How long will this demographic continue to support the President once they recognize that this budget is negative for them even though they thought they were undermining the "establishment" by electing Donald Trump? I don't know how else to describe significant cuts to social safety-net programs like Medicaid that assist the poorest Americans, the savings from which are to be used to fund increases in spending on defense and infrastructure. They also make way for tax cuts that we can only assume will benefit corporations and the wealthy.

As an example, this budget reduces funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program by 20% over the next two years. It also cuts spending on food stamps, Meals on Wheels and disability benefits. These kinds of budget cuts will further weaken our economy over the long term rather than strengthen it.

It is my expectation that as the Trump administration's priorities become more apparent to middle-class America, we will see a gradual decline in all measures of consumer confidence. We are already seeing a measurable decline in Gallup's economic outlook index, as consumers are beginning to recognize that lower tax rates and healthcare reform are not likely to be 2017 events.

This will have ramifications for what is an already tepid rate of consumer spending growth as the year progresses. We are now seeing early indications that auto and home sales are starting to stall. Our economy is far weaker today than our financial markets continue to portray.

No economic expansion in the US has ever lasted longer than ten years, and we are in the eighth year of the current expansion. Yet over the next ten years, the Trump administration is assuming steady interest rates, 2% inflation, a modest increase in the unemployment rate to 4.8% (due to more people joining the workforce) and an increase in the rate of economic growth to 3%. It assumes no economic downturn.

Meanwhile, it is proposing cuts to programs that help the poorest Americans, otherwise known as our "forgotten," to help fund tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans. It is telling us that the economic growth that will result from these tax cuts will eventually trickle down to the lower class, reducing the need for the social safety-net programs that are being cut today.

We need the grown-ups in the room to please stand up. A legitimate budget is one in which the numbers add up. It doesn't rely on unrealistic assumptions. It also attempts to balance our desire for sustainable economic growth with our necessity to return to fiscal responsibility. I am hoping that Congress remolds this budget into something that will set us on such a course. If not, then the bubble that our financial markets are brewing will be the least of our problems down the road.

