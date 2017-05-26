Dividends & Income Digest: What Is A Core Holding?

Is there a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest? Let us know by commenting below.

Of course, for our purposes today, a core is pretty much the opposite of garbage - though what it is, exactly, differs depending on whom you're talking to.

Thanks in large part to Mike Nadel's recently inaugurated collaborative series titled "Core Convictions: Foundations for Dividend Growth Investors" (Part 1 and Part 2), the topic of core holdings in a portfolio has been making the rounds at Seeking Alpha. With this Digest, we're compiling some of the highlights from that conversation and adding a few more voices to the mix.

Adam Aloisi, one of the panelists for Mike's series, wrote a follow-up article piggybacking off of a discussion in the comment stream of Part 1 that discusses ETFs as core holdings:

There is clear risk mitigation and stabilization value to owning indexes and ETFs. Whether the DG investor should own one or more of them is clearly subjective, however. I could see instances where a DG portfolio is made mostly or entirely of them, and instances with little or even no exposure to them... At the end of the day, the most important question to ask yourself is how well the dividend growth attributes of the fund mesh with your overall investment strategy. The more closely it aligns with what you specifically seek, the more of it you should own in my opinion (and, again, vice versa).

Another panelist, RoseNose, wrote a follow-up that distinguishes between Do Not Sell holdings, Core holdings, and Speculations, and lists the six criteria for any stock just to make it into her portfolio in the first place.

Just know I am not a collector of stocks and I am willing to sell, but only if the company has one of the 6 criteria change for having been included. The DNS stocks get more chances to improve over and above a Core holding and especially a speculation.

And, Ted Fischer, yet another panelist from Mike's series, laid out his seven criteria for core conviction positions, including Enduring Quality, Proven Dividend History, and Reasonable Value. For Ted, the core designation relates to allocation size in his portfolio, with a caveat:

Thus the core positions are not simply my largest. They are conviction positions that I want to overweight in the portfolio. They are companies that I believe in and positions that are sufficiently large to impact the portfolio results by themselves."

(Ted also evaluates his core positions here.)

For The Dividend Bro, Mike's series led him to tweak his definition of "core," from:

Previously, I felt a stock would be a core holding if the company was a dominant force in their sector of the economy, had at least 10 years of dividend growth and a yield above 2%.

to

I want our core holdings to be companies that I would still want to own, even if we entered a worldwide recession tomorrow and the stock prices were cut in half. I want to be so sure about a company's prospects for growth and dividend security that I would still buy shares, regardless of price. I want to be firm in my belief that 20-25 years from now, shares will be higher than they are today and that dividend income will keep on rising.

For purposes of the Digest, I invited several more Seeking Alpha voices to weigh in and provide an answer to the question:

What defines a core holding to you?

Here are their responses:

Colorado Wealth Management Fund

A core holding for me is a stock (or ETF) with an indefinite holding period that helps to tilt the portfolio's risk exposure to better suit the investor. For me, the most logical choices usually come from the consumer staples sector. My largest core holding is Philip Morris (NYSE:PM). The strategy was to acquire it at reasonable prices and then to keep the shares until I pass away. Finding a defensive way to invest in international equities is pretty difficult. Most of the low-fee index funds won't offer a particular tilt for the international exposure. Consequently, I used a domestic company that sells 100% of their products internationally. Tobacco is one of the great sub-sectors for consumer staples. The product is literally addictive and the space is controlled by an oligopoly. Less competition combined with complex regulation means stronger profit margins and a sustainable dividend machine. If I were looking for ETFs to use as core holdings and ignoring the current prices, I would put the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), and the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) as three of the very first ETFs investors should consider. I like to build around my core holdings with a portfolio of securities that usually offer high yields. I use preferred shares here frequently and make opportunistic purchases (and sales) in the common stock of mortgage REITs. Lately, I've also been venturing into retail REITs because the market narrative became so negative and depressed prices so far.

Read more about why PM is one of CWMF's core holdings here.

Dave Dierking

My focus in both writing and personal investing is on ETFs, so I'd frame my answer from a perspective of which type of funds would make good core holdings. I believe, though, that at a high level, the process for identifying core portfolio holdings, whether they are stocks or ETFs, is substantially the same. A good core holding should have the following characteristics: a healthy balance sheet, strong cash flows, sustainable dividend payments and, in the case of funds, low expense ratios. One of my favorite metrics to look at is free cash flow. I want to know how much cash a company has left over after paying all the bills because that's what's going to drive its ability to reward shareholders. Most people are familiar with the studies that say dividend-paying stocks tend to outperform non-dividend-paying stocks over the long term. The same is also true with free cash flow yields. I did an article a while back on the Pacer Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ), a fund that targets stocks with the highest FCF yields. In it, I cited a study that concluded that companies in the highest two quintiles of FCF yields significantly outperformed companies with lower ones across all market caps and over multiple time periods. I like to look at free cash flow first because that tends to drive the other factors mentioned above. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is a great example of a fund that checks all these boxes. It looks for stocks with the best combinations of cash flow-to-total debt, dividend yield, return on equity, and dividend growth rate. It's less risky than the S&P 500, pays a dividend of around 3% and has an expense ratio of just 0.07%."

Read Dave's recent article that discusses four dividend-quality-focused ETFs "that make for great core portfolio holdings" here.

Trey Henninger

A core holding is a company that can act as the cornerstone to my investing portfolio. Every company that I buy is bought with the intention of holding it for a multi-year time frame, with five years considered a minimum. In addition, every company that I buy would ideally be bought below intrinsic value and represent the opportunity for a growing intrinsic value over time. However, core holdings have a number of characteristics that set them apart from the standard holdings in my portfolio. Core holdings are companies that I am willing to buy and own for not just five to ten years but decades. Ideally, they are companies that I will own for the rest of my life and pass on to my children and grandchildren. They should be high quality companies with a large or growing moat. They should also require relatively little monitoring on an ongoing basis. Simply reading an annual report each year should be sufficient for making sure that my original thesis continues to be correct. The overall goal that I have with core holdings in my portfolio is that I can forget about the company for a while once the stock is purchased, and focus on evaluating other opportunities. My portfolio management strategy would also be such that core holdings are intended to anchor a strong investment return over the long-term. Based upon that vein, I have no problem with a core holding being a large percentage of my portfolio. This could represent as low as 5% for a relatively new position to as large as 20% at cost in my portfolio. The basic idea, then, is that by choosing high quality and reliable investments to represent a large portion of my portfolio, I can try to reduce the risk of low returns for my overall portfolio. One great example of this in my portfolio is Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), which I originally wrote about as a core holding in January 2017. Gilead has a strong moat through the use of patents on its pharmaceutical products, and a promising pipeline for future products. As one of the leaders in the biotech space, with a relatively stable base of HIV patients, Gilead is able to function as a core holding in the coming decades for me. As the stock price has declined approximately 10% since I posted in January, it represents an even greater value today than it did at the beginning of the year.

Eric Basmajian

This question does not get the attention it deserves, and perhaps I will answer this differently than most. Most responses to this question that I have seen include specific stocks - mostly, the dividend favorites. There is no question these companies belong in nearly all portfolios for the long run, but not many answers to this question included asset classes other than stocks. Stocks can often suffer 20%+ draw-downs and have a lot of volatility. Of course, higher volatility comes with higher expected returns, but there are some years only owning stocks does not do any favors to the value of your portfolio. There is a time to be overweight bonds, and there is a time to be overweight stocks, and gold has its role as inflation protection. The point is, all three asset classes should always be in your portfolio. The allocation to each asset class can vary on market conditions, valuations, etc., but they all perform well under different scenarios, which is why you should own them all. Markets can surprise you and they are bigger than us all. If you are 100% allocated to stocks, a 20% draw-down would be painful and takes 25% to return to breakeven. With no gold in your portfolio, runaway inflation could take its toll. Having even a small allocation to each asset at all times reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio, reduces draw-downs, allowing you to stay invested throughout the ups and downs, and protects you from the unexpected. All three assets outperform cash over the long run. With inflation running about 3% on average since 1980 (some would argue higher, but this is based off the CPI), holding a large cash position gives you a -3% return each year. Holding cash for short periods of time can be beneficial, but your purchasing power is almost sure to decline. All three assets give you a greater than 3% annualized return over the long run, beating cash. Lastly, having all three in your portfolio always gives you a margin of error and allows you to be wrong without risking large draw-downs. Now, back to the original question: What defines a core holding for me? My core holding is simply the largest asset allocation I currently have: stocks or bonds. Gold usually stays at 10%; due to the volatility, there is no reason to go higher than this in my opinion, so my core holding is either stocks or bonds (currently bonds). What determines which asset is my larger exposure and thus my "core holding?" I base my decision primarily on the expected 10-year forward return for stocks, and the 10-year interest rate. If the 10-year expected return for stocks is higher than the 10-year interest rate, then my core holding is stocks and vice versa. Several valuation metrics allow you to reasonably guess the expected 10-year return for stocks. I know this is not a perfect science. Warren Buffett's favorite metric, market cap to GDP, and the Shiller PE ratio both offer very similar forecasts for the 10-year expected return for stocks, and in the past, they have a high degree of predictability. Currently, both metrics are implying nearly a 0% 10-year annualized return for stocks, below the ~2.25% interest rate on the 10-year bond; therefore, I am overweight bonds. I will walk you through the forecasting tools below and offer a portfolio that can be used in conjunction with the forecasting tools.

Read the rest of Eric's response here.

Dividend Sensei

While I'm certainly a fan of a well-diversified portfolio (my personal portfolio consists of 114 dividend growth stocks), I absolutely do have a few core favorites. These are what I consider to be the best of the best, true sleep-well-at-night (SWAN), "buy and hold forever" stocks. That means that the yield is attractive but also that the balance sheet and payout ratio make for a very secure and dependable distribution/dividend. But as important, what makes a stock a "core holding" and thus a member of my "buy more every quarter" list is that there is a secular megatrend that underlies the growth runway, one that stretches out decades into the future. For example, three of my core holdings are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP). Each has a very solid management team, with a long track record of generating consistent growth in all manner of economic and interest rate environments. But most of all, each is a leader in a fast growing industry that is certain to only keep growing over the next century. BIP: Global infrastructure and utilities

OHI: Retirement homes and skilled nursing facilities

NEP: Renewable energy This combination of trustworthy and excellent management, generous and consistently growing payouts, and growth potential that stretches as far as the eye can see makes such stocks excellent ways to help investors achieve long-term financial independence by creating exponentially growing streams of income.

(Read Dividend Sensei's discussion of AT&T (NYSE:T) as a core holding here.)

What do you think? What defines a core holding for you? Let us know in the comments below.

And, as always, please let me know if there's a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest either by commenting below or sending me a private message. I'd love to hear from you!

