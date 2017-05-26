GameStop: You Can't Argue Facts

Do you remember when I talked about GameStop (NYSE:GME) being simply disgusting given the beating it was going to take following weak holiday sale? It got pounded. I said buy it because it would rebound. It did. Then Q4 earnings came out and it got hit again, I said buy, it rebounded. Well we are seeing this again after the just reported Q1 earnings. There are prevalent fears that GameStop has no real growth prospects, or worse, that it will be entirely cannibalized by the competition. What I mean by the latter is that those who purchase games may simply buy them from competitors such as big box stores or download them directly. It is not however all doom and gloom. The company is diversifying away from just standard gaming. It is investing in keeping traffic in the stores. And what is really bizarre is that the quarter was strong. To me, it doesn't make sense. But Wall Street often is confusing. The name suffers because expectations remain low. However, I see history repeating itself and this name coming back on and rebounding in the next few weeks as this data was mostly positive. So let's talk about this.

Let me get right to the point here. The headline numbers were strong. The company saw sales of $2.05 billion in Q1, which were actually up 4.1% year-over-year, and beat analyst estimates by $110 million. Earnings came in at $0.63 per share and actually beat estimates by a whopping $0.12. That was pretty strong. Why were sales up? In part due to where we are in the gaming cycle, with the introduction of the Nintendo Switch and related games and accessories. Facts. Those are facts. Here is another fact. It more than easily covered the dividend, following a Q4 that saw earnings enough to cover the whole year of dividends. That dividend is safe. So does the name have brighter days ahead or is the sell-off justified? Let us check in with the specific data points to get a feel for performance.

Let's be real here. Many key indicators have been resoundingly negative. Same-store sales is a key indicator. This is the one above all else I have been watching. Last quarter, in Q4, they were down 16.3%. This includes being down 20.8% in the United States shops. Here in Q1 however same store sales were up 2.3%, and US shops were strong, but still down 2%, while international growth was 17%. One reason shares are down? With earnings beating estimates we are distracted from the fact that net income was still down year-over-year to $59 million from $65.8 million, or $0.58 versus $0.63 last year. What is the deal here? Well new hardware sales jumped 24.6%. Why? Folks were lining up for the Nintendo Switch. But the software side of the equation was still weak. In fact software sales were down 8.2%. Pre-owned sales also struggled, down 6.2%. While the latter was expected the former caught me a bit by surprise. Regardless, from an investment standpoint, these results are decent, but I can definitely see why some would sell the news. But we have to dig deeper.

Where are the other strengths? Well I will tell you that digital revenue continues to be a major asset for the company. In fact digital revenue sources grew 3.0% to $44 million, but on an adjusted basis, digital receipts were down 9% to $236 million. Sales growth stems from the Kongregate business while digital receipts were soft because of lower sales of consoles that came bundled with digital software versus last year. That makes sense. Now, I want to say there is growth in other areas as well. The company's technology brands jumped 22% to $201.4 million. While the company recently picked up ThinkGeek, it helped collectible sales spike 39.1% to $114.5 million.

For 2017, GameStop will no long will give same store sales guidance or quarterly earnings guidance. However, it expects comparable store sales to range from -5% to flat for the year. That is still a pressing issue, even with the new Nintendo Switch out. Let me repeat, negative same store sales are likely. That is not good a thing. However, earnings estimates are pretty conservative especially with growth in the digital, technology and collectible side. The company just needs to keep its piece of the pie in the core business, and this stock will remain an amazing source of income. Diluted earnings per share are expected to range from $2.23 to $2.38. It is eying net income of just $320 to $354 million, with earnings of $3.10 to $3.40.

Can you buy now? Well, if you believe in the cycle, then yes. If you see the stock snapping back to $24, then make the trade. I have bought as the stock nears $21, then sold around $24 the last few sell-offs. But I wouldn't mind holding long-term as the dividend is more than safe and offers a bountiful yield. I agree with the bears about the extreme competitive pressures. Despite the negative trends over the last two to three years, the payout has been hiked and earnings easily cover them. That is resiliency. Since I recommend a buy as an income name, GameStop will be a win even if the stock remains flat. GameStop isn't going away as it is too specialized. But it must adapt, or else it will not survive. For now, it's a great trading vehicle.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Email alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GME over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.