Emergent BioSolutions: A Very Attractive Risk/Reward Biodefense Play

Despite all the positives, however, Emergent is currently trading at a wide discount to peers. This is unlikely to last: shares offer 70+% upside potential over the next 24-36 months.

Emergent also has a number of potential blockbuster products currently in development, including a next generation anthrax vaccine, a Zika vaccine, and an Ebola vaccine.

Emergent has a high-profit monopoly on sales of several important biodefense products, a monopoly which is unlikely to be dismantled anytime soon.

Bioterrorism and disease outbreaks are becoming more frequent and deadly. One company combating this ever-growing threat is Emergent BioSolutions.

In the aftermath of the anthrax attacks of 2001, the swine flu pandemic of 2009, the Ebola outbreak of 2014, and the recent Zika scare, biodefense is more important than ever. It's no surprise that governments across the globe consistently place it at or near the top of their national-security agendas. In the U.S., one of the major players in this area is Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS).

Business Overview

Founded in 1998, Emergent develops, manufactures, and sells medical countermeasures for biological and chemical threats as well as emerging infectious diseases. The company's revenue is divided into three components: product sales (~63% of revenue), contracts and grant awards (~26%), and contract manufacturing (~12%). This report will mainly focus on the first two components as these represent Emergent's core business.

Product sales revenue is primarily derived via multi-year government procurement contracts. Over 70% of product revenue comes from BioThrax, which is a pre- and post-exposure vaccine for anthrax, a deadly disease caused by a bacteria that lives in soil. The balance of product revenue comes from Anthrasil (treats inhalational anthrax), BAT (treats botulinum disease), VIGIV (treats smallpox vaccination complications), RSDL (chemical warfare decontamination device), and Trobigard (nerve agent antidote auto-injector device).

All of these products, with the exception of Trobigard which is currently only sold outside the U.S., have been FDA approved and currently face no direct competition. Three of these products have even been granted "orphan drug" status, giving them a seven-year period of market exclusivity. BioThrax has exclusivity through November 2022, Anthrasil through December 2022, and BAT through March 2020. This sales monopoly gives Emergent a substantial competitive advantage.

It's an advantage that should strengthen over time as Emergent diversifies its product offerings. The company receives substantial R&D funding primarily from the U.S. government for the development of new biodefense products. Right now it has six products in various stages of development, including a next generation anthrax vaccine (nearing Phase III), a Zika vaccine (nearing Phase I), and an Ebola vaccine (in pre-clinical development).

Growth

Through a combination of small synergistic acquisitions and organic growth, Emergent's revenue has increased from $45 million in 2001 (earliest available data) to $489 million in 2016 - an impressive 15-year CAGR of 17%. By 2020, management projects revenue will hit $1 billion, which equates to a slightly accelerated ~20% CAGR going forward. This seems like a very achievable goal for several reasons:

The largely contract-based nature of Emergent's business makes its revenue relatively predictable. Thanks to its biodefense monopoly, strong government relationships, and long history of contract wins, the current business should be able to operate at an annual revenue run rate of around $500 million (management's 2017 guidance well exceeds this figure). At least $200 million of this will likely come from BioThrax (guidance is ~$275 million in 2017). Emergent has entered into several contracts in recent months, the two largest for the delivery of BioThrax to the Strategic National Stockpile over a five-year period ending September 2021. The combined value of these two contracts alone, assuming all procurement options are exercised, is approximately $1 billion.

New product introductions will drive growth. The most significant near-term driver will be NuThrax, Emergent's next-generation anthrax vaccine. It's superior to BioThrax in that it's designed to give post-exposure protection in fewer doses. BioThrax's pre-exposure indication, however, means there will be continued demand for it, particularly from military personnel. That said, NuThrax has been granted fast track status by the FDA and will likely be authorized for emergency use as early as 2018, triggering deliveries of NuThrax to the Strategic National Stockpile as early as 2019. Emergent has already received a $1.5 billion contract for procurement of this new vaccine, and will likely win additional contracts in the near future.

International expansion is another key growth driver. Only 4% of Emergent's revenue came from outside the U.S. in 2016. However, due to the exponential rise in terror deaths over the last year, the international market for medical countermeasures is booming right now. As a result, management expects ex-U.S. revenue to more than double in 2017. For instance, orders for Trobigard (a nerve agent antidote auto-injector) have exceeded Emergent's 2017 supply capacity. The company plans to double its manufacturing capacity by the end of the year and triple it in 2018. By 2020, over 10% of Emergent's revenue is expected to come from outside the U.S.

Management plans to deploy Emergent's growing cash pile to make acquisitions. Targets include businesses and revenue generating products in the vaccines, therapeutics, and devices spaces, as well as pipeline candidates that can be acquired with grant and contract funding that will contribute to the company's revenue. Management expects to make at least one meaningful acquisition in 2017.

Profitability

Emergent's EBIT margin has hovered around the low 20s% range in recent years. However, due to a number of unusual costs, mainly related to the Aptevo (NASDAQ:APVO) spin-off and the transition of BioThrax manufacturing to a new facility, trailing 12 month EBIT margin has fallen well below that range to 19.7%. All combined, non-recurring items totaled $18.3 million. Adding this back gets us an EBIT of $117.6 million and an EBIT margin of 23.4%. This adjusted (or non-GAAP) EBIT reflects a much more accurate picture of Emergent's earnings power.

Note: Revenue and EBIT exclude the impact of the operations associated with Aptevo which was spun-off on August 1, 2016.

Sources: A North Investments, company reports

Various cost saving initiatives should substantially expand this earnings power going forward. One significant initiative, for instance, is to remove redundancies by centralizing Emergent's administrative operations, which is expected to result in annual cost savings of $20 million. On the whole, management's goal is to by 2020 reduce SG&A expense to less than 25% of revenue (currently at ~29%) and R&D spend to less than 15% of revenue (currently at ~26%). This would drive EBIT margin up to the high 20s%, assuming gross margins remain stable.

Risks

All investments come with some level of risk, and Emergent is no exception. Here are the key risks to consider before buying this stock:

The U.S. government accounts for well over 80% of total revenue. Though it's unlikely to happen given Emergent's current monopoly and the rising threat of bioterrorism, if by some chance the government's demand for the company's products is substantially reduced, its business would be seriously harmed.

Potential competition is a long-term risk. Five out of six of Emergent's products currently face zero competition. Three even have exclusivity and won't face any competition for the next several years. But this won't last forever. The question is when, not if, competition will roll in and chip away at Emergent's monopoly.

A substantial portion of Emergent's future growth will be driven via acquisitions. While the company has a solid track record of successfully integrating past acquisitions, future ones might not go smoothly; any missteps could significantly hurt its business.

Valuation

With an enterprise value to EBIT (or EV/EBIT) of just over 10x, compared to nearly 27x for the median biotech and medtech peer, Emergent is significantly mispriced right now. While a small discount can perhaps be justified to account for the company's significant customer and product concentration, a 60+% discount is absurd as it completely ignores its robust growth prospects, substantial margin expansion potential, and monopoly on the sale of crucially needed biodefense products.

Notes: 1) EV = market cap - cash and short-term investments + total debt and capital leases + preferred stock + minority interest. 2) EBITs exclude non-recurring items. 3) Peers only include profitable biotechs and medtechs.

Sources: A North Investments, company reports

Taking both the positives and negatives into consideration, I believe Emergent can comfortably support an 18x EV/EBIT multiple (a still ~33% discount to peers). This translates to a very conservative fair value estimate of just over $52/share, which represents over 70% upside from recent price levels.

Conclusion

Emergent is positioned to deliver high-teens revenue growth on the back of increasing global biodefense spending, new product introductions, and M&A. Profits should grow even faster as margins expand due to cost saving efforts. Despite all this, however, Emergent currently trades at a wide discount to peers. This discount is unlikely to persist for long. Investors who buy the stock under $31/share will likely reap substantial long-term gains. Valuation points to upside of at least 70% over the next 24-36 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

