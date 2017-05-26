Marvell: Heading To $20

Marvell’s growth potential in areas like the Internet-of-Things, where the company has begun to lay its foundation with recent product launches, is underestimated.

Aside from its chip expertise, the company also growing share in areas like solid-state drives, Marvell also has a strong network processing segment.

With year-to-date gains of almost 25%, Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is one of the best-performing stocks in the semiconductor industry, besting the 18% gain in the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX). And although MRVL is rising more than 2% Friday on better-than-expected earnings results, these shares can still deliver 15% more, reaching $20 by the end of the year.

Marvell stock is rising 2.3% to $17.30 this morning, reaching a new 52-week high of $17.73. After the market close Thursday, the Burmuda-based company, which competes with Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in areas like solid-state drives (NYSE:SSD), which are used in mobile devices, notched its fourth straight earnings beat, posting a profit of $106.6 million, or 24 cents per share, reversing a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The results beat Wall Street estimates by 3 cents. The chipmaker posted revenue of $579.2 million, which also topped analysts' forecasts. During this quarter, Marvell divested its LTE thin-modem business to ASR Microelectronics, netting proceeds of $45 million. But what got the Street excited, however, was the company's guidance.

For the just-begun quarter, ending in August, Marvell expects adjusted earnings to range between 26 cents to 30 cents, above consensus of 25 cents. The company expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $615 million, which also topped analysts' revenue estimates of $588.5 million. And here's the thing: Marvell's revenue guidance excludes revenue associated with the LTE sale, which has been approximately $5 million per quarter.

"Marvell executed well in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 as a renewed focus on its core businesses of storage, networking and connectivity were able to generate revenue growth of 12% year-over-year, driven by the long-term secular growth trends in the amount of data being created, stored and transmitted both wired and wirelessly," CEO Matt Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy's comment, which also reminded the Street about the company's margin expansion was cheered this morning, reversing the stock's decline in the after-hour session Thursday. Wall Street also loved the forecast. In a note to investors Friday, citing an expanding margin profile, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer upgraded Marvell Technology to Outperform with a 12-month $23 price target. "Management remains ahead of schedule on the turnaround story," Schafer insists.

Part of the reasons, aside from its chip expertise, the company also growing share in areas like solid-state drives, Marvell also has a strong network processing segment, where it has been a formidable competitor against the likes of Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). And to say nothing about the Marvell's growth potential in areas like the Internet-of-Things, where the company has begun to lay its foundation with recent product launches.

All told, Marvell has established an underrated diversified business -- one that has caught the attention of potential suitors. And with the average analyst price target of $20 and rising, now's the time to bet on one of the best turnaround stories in the market.

