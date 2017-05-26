Sprint Is Selling For 50% Off - A Strong Buy

As Sprint (NYSE:S) continues to wobble around $8 following its earnings miss, coverage is almost exclusively focusing on the potential for a merger. More than one analyst has suggested that Sprint could retrace its previous lows, perhaps all the way back to $4, if one does not come to fruition quickly.

The purpose of this article is to put forward the other side of the argument: that Sprint does not need a merger to be a good investment for shareholders, even with the stock still more than double its $3 level when I first made my buy recommendation.

Merger Potential And Potential Support

Two weeks ago, Masa Son called T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) his preferred merger partner. The comments sent both Sprint and T-Mobile up early in the session, and yet at close Sprint was down for the day as investors sold into the news.

T-Mobile, in turn, has called Sprint its "most logical" merger partner. But management hasn't missed the fact that they are, or at least appear to be, in the driver's seat. What was once a Sprint-proposed purchase of T-Mobile is turning more and more into a merger of un-equals, or even a straight-up T-Mobile purchase of Sprint.

Sprint management, as I covered in my last article, tried to rebut that view, knowing that it would damage share prices if investors believe it has to take a bad price to get a deal done. But since SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) CEO Masa Son did not actually promise further support for Sprint out of Softbank's pocket, the speeches did not really land with the desired effect.

I covered already why it remains in SoftBank's interest to provide support if needed, and why therefore SoftBank probably will, even if Son didn't explicitly say so. But to take the other side of the coin for just a moment, it is also worth asking if the skepticism about Sprint's independent potential is quite so justified.

Earnings Results

Sprint's FY2016 earnings call was, as I've already covered, more than a bit of a mess. I went so far as to use the word "debacle." But as I also explained, beneath the woe begotten style was some substance that actually wasn't too bad.

My estimate that Sprint would break above 150,000 postpaid phone net adds was not met, obviously. But Sprint did basically double last year's number, and more importantly it stayed in the black on postpaid phone nets, at a time when AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are reporting losing postpaid phone nets for the first time ever.

On the other numbers, the return to prepaid growth was not given quite the emphasis I would have expected, considering how long the market has been waiting for it. And the loss of postpaid subscribers - the phone adds were only one-quarter the tablet losses - obviously spooked a lot of traders. Nor did Sprint seem to get much credit for continuing to shrink its negative net earnings Y/Y, probably because they didn't shrink quite as much as expected.

Altogether, with prepaid and postpaid phone outnumbering postpaid tablet defections, Sprint added subscribers and shrank losses. Even if not quite as much as hoped or expected, the company is far from off track.

Magic Box Isn't Magic, But….

Investors also seemed to give the new network initiative short shrift. The primary concern about Magic Box is that it relies on customer initiative rather than centralized action. In order to impact network quality meaningfully, Sprint needs thousands to tens of thousands of customers to walk into its stores and ask for a Box. Then it needs them to actually set up the box instead of sticking it in a closet somewhere.

But this is not to say Magic Box is worthless. It is already receiving plaudits from some of those who have installed it. It helps that installing it is not difficult. Magic Box is basically a plug-and-play operation. It runs off a standard wall outlet and doesn't require any labor or installation.

Magic Box also does not rely on broadband connections to make it work, like T-Mobile's similar offering does. Instead it connects directly to the tower using a dedicated broadband channel. The only slightly complicated thing is making sure it has line of sight to a Sprint tower, but in most cases that won't be too difficult since most customers live within range of several such towers.

Reports so far suggest that Sprint management was not exaggerating when it called Magic Box a major step forward for network quality when it is actually up and running. And the ease of installation should help reduce the hurdles of pushing the units out to customers. While it is too soon to call it a success, nor should it be ignored or assumed doomed to failure.

Spectrum Holdings Remain The Key

The reason Sprint can avoid relying on broadband - which essentially requires relying on a competitor to make its network work, never something to make a CEO sleep easy - is the same reason that Sprint is still a buy for investors despite the uncertainty of the merger and the ongoing subscriber and pricing pressures. It has a ton of spectrum.

I've been talking about that for over a year now, so I won't do the whole song and dance again. Sprint has roughly 200 MHz of spectrum, more than any other carrier, and approximately 160 MHz of it is 2.5 GHz spectrum, almost tailor-made for data-heavy cellular transmissions like today's. As I've explained before, Sprint's 2.5 GHz holdings alone value it at $16 per share.

And despite the disappointing price of the recently sold 600 MHz spectrum, the case for Sprint remains intact. Spectrum is increasingly used for capacity, rather than coverage, and that results in increasing divergence between low- and high-band spectrum. Investors should not let the low-band auction results shake their confidence in the high-band spectrum holdings Sprint has.

And it isn't just me saying so. The carriers themselves are talking with their money. Straight Path (NYSEMKT:STRP) just sold for five times the price the stock was trading for before the bidding war commenced. And that is for 28 GHz spectrum that is not yet viable for wireless service, as research on 5G is ongoing. Imagine what a proven technology like 4G, 2.5 GHz airwaves goes for.

Conclusion

The issue isn't whether a merger could be useful. Of course it could. The issue is, is Sprint prepared to hold out for full price on its unparalleled spectrum portfolio? Until early 2017, the answer was seen as yes, and the stock rose accordingly. Now investors aren't so sure, and the stock is paying the price.

In my opinion, Sprint retains real potential to continue as an independent concern. Network upgrades are continuing despite reduced capital spending and its spectrum offers it a major advantage in an unlimited data world where network load is increasing rapidly.

Sprint's talk of waiting for a deal that values its spectrum holdings fully seems to me supported by its ongoing efforts as an independent entity. I believe it will get fair value for them, and that fair value is still considerably above where the stock is trading now.