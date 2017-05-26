Safer Dividend Utilities: 22.6% Net Gains Make NRG Yield Tops For May

Analyst one-year targets revealed ten highest-yield "safer" Utilities Sector stocks primed to get 57.11% less gain from $5,000 invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5,000 invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, Technology dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth as of 5/19/17 to further bolster their dividend reliability. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" Technology list of 92 to 80 by excluding firms reporting negative numbers.

Top 10 "safer" May Utilities annual dividend yields ranged 4.29% to 9.24% from AES, EGIEY, ABY, ESOCF, ENLAY, CSQSY. TTAPY. NYLD, NYLD.A, and DEIPY. Their free cash flow yields ranged 6.32% to 24.15%.

21 of 103 Utilities stocks showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields as of 5/19/17. Those 21 were deemed "safer" for dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Cast Top Ten Utilities "Safer" Dog Stocks to Net 2.2% to 22.6% Gains To May, 2018

Nine of the ten top dividend Utilities dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this Utilities group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 90% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

NRG Yield (NYLD) netted $225.98 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% more than the market as a whole.

NRG Yield (NYLD.A) netted $157.73 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NYLD.A.

Atlantica Yield (ABY) netted $153.21 based on mean target price estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for ABY.

AES (AES) netted $147.66 based on estimates from twelve analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY) netted $72.44, based on dividend alone, with no target price estimate from any analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for DEIPY.

DUET Enel Americas (ENIA) netted $51.54 based on a median target estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

TTW (OTCPK:TTAPY) netted $37.73 based on estimates from no analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

CESP - Cia Energetica de Sao Paulo (OTCPK:CSQSY) netted $34.50 based on no target price from any analysts, just estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% less than the market as a whole.

ENEL S.p.A (OTCPK:ENLAY) netted $33.07 based on no median target price estimate from any analysts , just projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

ENEL S.p.A (OTCPK:ESOCF) netted $22.13, based on dividends and no target price estimate from analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 9.36% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Utilities "safer" dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One "Safer" Utilities Dog To See A 9.1% Loss By May, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Northwest Natural (NWN) projected a loss of $91.04 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Five of Five Industries Show "Safer" Dividends In The Utilities Sector

Five industries constitute the Utilities sector, and all of those were represented by the 21 firms whose stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of May19.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Regulated Electric Utilities (10); Water Utilities (1); Regulated Independent Power Producers (2); Diversified Utilities (6); Regulated Gas Utilities (2).

The first four industries listed above populated the top ten Utilities 'safer' dividend team by yield.

21 of 103 Utilities Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Utilities stocks.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 21 that passed the Utilities dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the boldface "Safety Margin"column.

Financial guarantees, however, are easily over-ruled by boards of directors setting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks.

Total annual returns by positive results narrowed the 103 Utilities dogs list to 96 for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Expect A (12) 2.09% 1 yr. Average Upside and (13) A 5.59% Net Gain For Top 21 May"Safer" Utilities Stocks

Top dogs on the Utilities stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 19, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 2.27% lower dividend from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in the top ten May Utilities dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to rise by 0.6% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed No Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safe" Dividend Utilities Sector Stocks

Ten "Safe" Utilities firms with the biggest yields May 19 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (14) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Utilities Sector Dogs, Will Deliver 3.95% VS. (15) 9.2% Net Gains from All Ten by May, 2018

$5,000 invested as $1,000 in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Utilities Sector pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 57.11% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $500 in all ten. The ninth lowest priced "safer" dividend Utilities dog, NRG Yield (NYLD) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 22.6% per their targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" Utilities dogs as of May 19 were: CESP - Cia Energetica de Sao Paulo (OTCPK:CSQSY); ENEL S.p.A (OTCPK:ENLAY); ENEL S.p.A (OTCPK:ESOCF);

Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY); ENGIE Brasil Energia (OTCPK:EGIEY) , with prices ranging from $4,20 to $9.17.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Utilities dogs as of May 19 were: The AES Corporation (AES); TTW Public Company Limited (OTCPK:TTAPY); NRG Yield (NYLD.A); NRG Yield (NYLD); Atlantica Yield (ABY), with prices ranging from $11.20 to $19.66. The bigger Utilitiy dogs had their way.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

