Chasing The Dragon

And, if so, what are the consequences of continuing to grasp at straws?

I think one of the things that escape most investors is the extent to which financial asset prices have decoupled from reality.

Yes, I'm aware that sounds like a generic statement - like this isn't actually Heisenberg writing but rather someone paraphrasing or summarizing Heisenberg's long-winded diatribes.

But here, I'm not necessarily talking about valuations or a disconnect from fundamentals.

Rather, I'm talking about the idea that Ben Bernanke's "wealth effect" - whereby central banks' efforts to inflate the value of things like 401(k)s would eventually get the economy back up to speed - only halfway worked.

There is no question that the first part was a success. Just look at the meteoric rise in the market value of stocks held by households:

(Goldman)

But the jury is still out on the second part - the part where that was supposed to revive the economy.

There is no question that what the Fed did in the aftermath of the crisis staved off a deeper, more painful Schumpeter-esque reset.

Contrary to popular belief, I am not in the camp that thinks letting the entire system collapse in some kind of theoretical effort to purge every vestige of misallocated capital once and for all would have been a good idea. We're too advanced and pampered a society for a 1930s redux. People would have simply moved to overthrow the government before they would have stood in bread lines.

Further (and as anyone who reads Heisenberg Report is acutely aware), I am absolutely not in the camp who thinks PhD economists are a generally clueless bunch who deserve to be incessantly lampooned by bloggers. Yes, I am a blogger, and yes, I've done a lot of lampooning myself, but those PhDs aren't just pieces of paper. Those people at the Fed who everyone loves to make fun of are some pretty smart folks (imagine that, right?).

All of that said, they should have left well enough alone after rescuing the system. That's intuitive, but even it wasn't, it became readily apparent years ago that the crisis had probably done irreparable harm to the global economy. Between that and deflationary innovations (think: the increasing role of technology in driving efficiency gains), there was no hope of recreating the pre-crisis economy.

Given that, it stands to reason that all you're doing by keeping your foot on the accommodative policy accelerator is inflating asset bubbles.

That's what I meant at the outset when I said financial assets have become disconnected from reality.

And, although stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) have become the poster child for an asset class that seemingly only goes up, high yield credit (NYSEARCA:HYG) has been just as bulletproof over the past year.

Well, on Thursday, BofAML used HY to make the point I made above about assets becoming disconnected from the post-crisis economic reality. Here are some excerpts (and do note the bit about S&P earnings not growing, because the other day, a commenter tried to cite "earnings growth" as the reason for high stock prices):

We think investors need to consider the possibility that under the noise of Washington and optimism for growth, the possibility exists that US high yield has approached its peak for this cycle. We are beginning to become concerned that bigger forces are at work in the US economy and that, without the implementation of tax reform and infrastructure spending, these issues will be exposed as potential problems. For one, there is evidence that inefficient companies have been incentivized to not invest over the last 7 years as cheap credit has allowed them to survive without the need to improve operations and invest. On the macro front, student loan debt has weighed on millennial consumption, retirees are less likely to spend in an environment of meager fixed income returns and prime age workers' real wages are increasing at sub 1%. Additionally, as Ally Financial, Synchrony and Capital One have all noted, net credit-card charge-offs and write-downs of auto debt are accelerating at a surprisingly fast clip. Falling used car prices have begun to impact suppliers and manufacturers, while banks have reportedly started pulling back on subprime auto debt as delinquencies creep higher. What's more, commercial real estate is arguably at a peak, while the Fed hammers on lending standards and the retail sector is in disarray; affecting brick and mortar establishments, mall REITs and CMBS. Loan growth is now negative and has only been at these levels around a recession (Chart 8), while tighter financial policy and a reduction of the balance sheet continues to be the rhetoric at the Fed. Corporate leverage remains high and commodity prices have not really recovered. For example, the average price of WTI for the last year has been $48.6/bbl while in 2015 it was $48.76/bbl; yet in 2015 high yield had a negative return and in 2017 the market is up 4.2% as of May 17th. To be fair, coming down from a high level is much worse than leveling off, and 20% of the market did default. Having said that, we once again have first time issuers coming to market in Energy (Table 2). Finally, small business formation continues to be weak while capex has remained anemic (Chart 10). Yet the S&P 500 is at near record levels despite the fact that EPS hasn't really changed in 3 years (Chart 9). So which economy is going to show up later this year and in 2018? We think the jury is still out.

I would agree with all of that, except for the last bolded line.

I don't think "the jury is still out." I think the verdict on whether this is your grandfather's economy was delivered years ago: it's not.

That may not necessarily prove to be a bad thing over the long term. Times change. Markets adjust. Etc. Etc.

But coming full circle, the problem is that central banks don't seem to be ready (or willing) to come to terms with the fact that their models may no longer matter.

If that's true, they're chasing the dragon. That is, they're pumping more and more heroin into the system in search of an inflationary high that may not be attainable.

The longer they do that, the bigger the bubbles they're blowing will get.

