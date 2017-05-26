Twitter: 5 Reasons You Should Sell Now

Twitter has a PEG ratio of 6.1, which indicates the stock is significantly overvalued. Facebook's PEG is far lower at 1.22.

Despite Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) trading 74% off their all-time high, the stock still looks significantly over-valued. Twitter trades at a considerable premium according to their forward earnings, but growth has slowed considerably. For example, Twitter has a PEG ratio of 6.1 (source: Reuters). For comparison, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) PEG ratio is 1.22. Increasing operating expense, slowing user growth, insider selling, and Wall Street's opinion are also major factors in my opinion. I do believe that Twitter has a very strong brand and there is value in that, but there appears to be fundamental headwinds that will hurt the stock price going forward.

Financial Snapshot

Data in the tables above were provided from Google Finance.

1. Lackluster Growth

As evident in the table above, Twitter's revenue growth is slowing. Revenue grew by 111% in 2014 and 58% in 2015, but slowed considerably to only 14% in 2016. Unfortunately, 2017 is not off to a good start either. Twitter recorded $548.3 million in revenue during the 1st quarter, which is an 8% decrease compared to last year. Also, one of Twitter's key metrics for growth, monthly average users, has slowed considerably.

Data provided from Twitter's annual reports.

2. Increasing Operating Expense

Twitter currently is on a trend of slowing growth, but increasing operating expense, which is a bad combination. Twitter now spends a considerable amount of money on sales & marketing to acquire new users and attract ad customers. This is especially concerning when I look at the slowing monthly average user growth. Twitter used to grow organically, but now much of their growth is paid for with marketing spend.

3. Twitter's Largest Individual Shareholder Is Selling

Last month, Twitter's co-founder, current board member, and largest individual shareholder, Ev Williams, announced he's going to start selling a large amount his shares (up to 30% of his position). The reasoning behind this was so he could continue putting capital into his venture fund, Obvious Ventures, and continue donating to charity and political campaigns. I have a hard time seeing this as anything but negative for Twitter. There probably isn't a single shareholder who knows more about Twitter than Williams and this looks like he's losing his optimism on the stock. Also, by selling Twitter in order to raise capital to make other investments (i.e. his venture fund), he's blatantly saying he sees more upside in other opportunities compared to Twitter.

4. Valuation

It's difficult to construct a real comparable analysis since Facebook is the only other large publicly traded social media stock. Even though Twitter trades at more attractive EV/FCF and Price/Sales, it still appears that Twitter is overvalued. I believe PEG ratio is the most appropriate metric for stocks that trade with a high forward P/E. As you can see by the table below, Twitter's PEG is 6.11, which is much higher than Facebook's 1.22. It's easy to see why this is. Twitter is still priced like a growth stock, but is no longer growing that quickly.

Enterprise Value, Trailing P/E Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

I calculated EV/Free Cash Flow by using Enterprise Value from Yahoo Finance and calculating Free Cash Flow from each company's annual reports for the last fiscal year.

LT Growth Rate and Debt/Capital provided by Reuters.

5. Wall Street's Opinion

When analyzing a stock, I always look at what Wall Street's expectations are. In the past few months, I can't remember seeing a more negative consensus opinion than Twitter. According to MarketWatch, 11 out of 36 analysts recommend Twitter as a 'sell' (only 3 recommended a 'buy') with an average target price of $14.72. Given the current stock price of $17.94, that's 18% downside.

Conclusion

In future earnings releases, I'll be looking for a few key indicators:

Improving revenue growth and monthly user growth. Stabilizing operating expense that drives profitability. Proper valuation fundamentals such as a reasonable forward P/E and PEG ratio.

Until Twitter can demonstrate some of these key points, I wouldn't advise buying the stock. There are simply too many questions and a tremendous amount of risk. If you're interested in owning a social media stock, Facebook is way ahead of Twitter given they have demonstrated continuous strong revenue growth, profitability, and free cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.