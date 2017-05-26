Real Estate Weekly: Data Centers Lead REIT Rally, Home Sales Disappoint

Q1 GDP was revised higher and the labor market data continues to be impressive. While the ‘soft-data’ has pulled back slightly in recent months, consumer confidence remains near record highs.

New and existing home sales fell short of expectations in April, perhaps a delayed reaction to the rise in mortgage rates seen after the election, which have since pulled back.

Interest rates are back near six-month lows amid uncertainty over feasibility of the GOP pro-growth legislative agenda and data showing lower than expected inflation.

The more yield-sensitive REIT sectors led the charge this week, and even the beaten down retail REITs participated in the rally. The data center sector continues to surge, up 20%.

The REIT ETF indexes (VNQ and IYR) finished the week higher by 0.9%, the second straight week of gains, led by strength in the more yield-sensitive REIT sectors: data center, net lease, and manufactured housing. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gained 1.4%. The homebuilder ETFs (XHB and ITB) were lower by 0.9% on the week. The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) declined 1.1%.

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week higher by 2.1% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) gained 1.0%. The 10-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) was unchanged on the week. Interest rates are back near six month lows amid uncertainty over the pro-growth legislative agenda of the Trump administration. The 10-year yield is down 20bps since the start of the year.

REITs are now higher by 0.4% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 3% on a total-return basis. The sector divergences are also quite significant: the Data Center sector has surged 20% while the retail-focused REITs have fallen double-digits. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

New And Existing Home Sales Pull Back in April

April Existing Home Sales fell short of expectations, falling 2.3% MoM and are higher by just 1.6% from last April. Low inventory continues be a drag, as inventory is 9% below last April. New Home Sales in April were similarly weak, but strong upward revisions to the three prior months made the -11.4% headline figure not as bad as it appears. New Home Sales are up 11.2% YoY. In aggregate, the slow recovery in single family housing continues to grind forward, but there are few signs of acceleration.

Q1 GDP Revised Higher, Labor Market Remains Strong, Confidence Remains High

Q1 GDP was revised up to 1.2% QoQ annualized growth from the previous 0.9%. Q1 GDP data has been consistency weak during the recovery, likely attributable to incorrect data collection, which the BEA has acknowledged. For that reason, we look at YoY growth, which shows 2.0% growth from Q1 2016.

Initial jobless claims data continues to be impressive as the 234k figure beat expectations of 238k. The four week average of initial jobless claims is at the lowest level since the early 1970s.

Despite a moderate pullback in 'soft data,' consumer confidence remains within striking distance of multi-decade highs. As we have pointed out in recent weeks, strong economic growth and record highs on major stock indices is a stark contrast to the dark narratives painted by the mainstream media.

Sector Performance

All REIT sectors except healthcare were positive on the week, led by the data center, net lease, and manufactured housing REITs.

The five best performing REITs on the week were Verreit (NYSE:VER), Taubman (NYSE:TCO), Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), DuPont Fabros (NYSE:DFT), and CBL Associates (NYSE:CBL).

The five worst performers on the week were Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), Care Capital (NYSE:CCP), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), Kimco (NYSE:KIM), and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA).

Bottom Line

REITs gained 0.9% on the week, pushing the REIT index into positive territory on a YTD basis. The more yield-sensitive REIT sectors led the charge this week, and even the beaten down retail REITs participated in the rally. The data center sector continues to surge, up 20% YTD. Interest rates are back near six-month lows amid uncertainty over feasibility of the GOP pro-growth legislative agenda and data showing lower than expected inflation.

New and existing home sales fell short of expectations in April, perhaps a delayed reaction to the rise in mortgage rates seen after the election. Mortgage rates have retreated over the past several months. Q1 GDP was revised higher and the labor market data continues to be impressive. While the 'soft-data' has pulled back slightly in recent months, consumer confidence remains near record highs.

Last week, we published our REIT Rankings: Apartments. Apartment REITs have been among the strongest performing real estate sectors in 2017. The sector is up 4% YTD compared to a 2% decline in the broader REIT index. Apartment REITs enjoyed robust rent growth between 2013 and 2015, resulting from the post-recession period of under-building. The recent surge in high-end apartment construction, though, continues to moderate apartment rents. Completions of multifamily units will peak this year near record levels before gradually declining through 2018. So far, strong demand has kept rents relatively firm. Demographics remain highly favorable. Q1 earnings and forward guidance were generally quite good. Apartment REITs achieved 3.5% revenue growth in Q1 and see 2-4% growth through 2017.

We also recently published our construction report,"2017 Off To A Strong Start, Apartment Oversupply Still A Concern." We discussed that private construction spending has been stronger than expected so far in 2017 after a notable slowdown in late 2016. Continued weak public construction spending has dragged down the headline numbers. Residential spending is up 7% and nonresidential is up 6% YoY. On an inflation-adjusted basis, residential spending is still 50% below the 2006 peak and nonresidential is 10% below its peak. Construction cost inflation has accelerated in recent months as materials have become significantly more expensive. The Turner Cost index saw 5% annualized cost inflation in Q1. Oversupply continues to be a concern in the multifamily markets. Permits continue to run hot and completions will peak later this year. Rental demand continues to be strong, though. Apartment rent growth has continued to slow since peaking in 2014. Axiometrics notes that rent growth was just 2.1% YoY in

