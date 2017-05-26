Sun Communities' Big Cash Raise

One is for management to reduce liabilities, which may or may not make sense, while the other likelihood is so that the company can engage in acquisitions.

The strategy behind this is unclear, as management has been silent on the exact use of cash, but investors should watch for two different options.

In this article, I decided to look at a recent move made by the management team at Sun in order to raise hundreds of millions of dollars.

Shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) took a move lower on May 25th after news broke, a day earlier, that management had elected to issue some common shares in order to generate cash. This drop was in spite of a general rise in the market. One of five REITs that I have begun to follow this year, I found this decision by management to be interesting but, when combined with the market's reaction, I figured it would be a wise decision to dig in and give my thoughts on what it all means for the firm and its shareholders moving forward.

A look at the offering

On May 24th, management announced that they were planning to offer 3.50 million shares of the business. In addition to this issuance, the firm agreed to allow underwriters the ability to buy up to 525 thousand units. Collectively, this comes out to 4.025 million shares of the business but, on May 25th, the company stated that they were going to increase the offering. Now, they will provide up to 4.20 million shares, plus up to 630 thousand shares to underwriters to acquire for a total issuance of 4.83 million shares of the stock.

Given the most recent share count of investors as of the end of Sun's first fiscal quarter of its 2017 year, we are looking at dilution of between 5.51% and 6.10%. If we use the current share price of the business, which is $85.87 apiece as of the time of this writing, we can expect gross proceeds of between $360.65 million and $414.75 million. That's a sizable chunk of change no matter how you look at it. Now, it should be said that management stated that pricing had been arranged, so the actual dollar amount will probably be different from this range, but their public filings (as of the time of this writing) didn't have the price disclosed and investor relations couldn't provide that detail when I spoke with a person at the firm. The number shouldn't be too far off, though.

In terms of how that capital will be allocated, management has been somewhat vague. In their statement, they said they may use it toward paying down their revolving loan under their secured credit facility, but they also mentioned allocating capital toward future acquisitions, applying it to working capital (covering short-term cash shortfalls or increasing their cash position), and even using it for "general corporate purposes". This last one is present in most every debt and equity issuance I have ever seen and is, more or less, key wording to say that they can and will use the proceeds in any way that management sees fit (paying salaries, distributions, whatever floats their boat).

What I'd like to see the capital used for

Because of the language in their press release, management has complete flexibility for how they allocate their cash. With debt of $3.14 billion, I wouldn't mind them allocating some of this cash toward reducing leverage. Take, for instance, the table below, which shows a breakdown of their liabilities.

*Taken from Sun

As you can see, management has some preferred units with a 6.9% payment due, and they have other debts ranging from an interest rate of 2.5% to 5.1%. Personally, I am not a fan of management paying down low interest liabilities, but the prospect of them making some sort of offer for higher rate liabilities is attractive in my opinion. Paying off something toward the higher end of the interest rate range would likely be a valid use of cash, but I would be disappointed to see their line of credit paid down by any material amount.

Another valid alternative is, just like management said, to engage in acquisition-related activity. Last year, total acquisitions came out to $1.82 billion and that excludes other capital expenditures. In 2015, acquisitions were a more modest (but still very high) $1.21 billion. This kind of use for cash raised through an equity offering would be incredibly logical for management.

While I like the idea of some debt reduction (only higher-rate reductions), I believe it's more likely that acquisitions will be the primary use. That would explain the odd reaction by markets. Despite seeing meaningful dilution, shareholders saw their shares drop by just around 2.1% in response to the news. What this means is that market participants see the equity issuance as accretive, on a net basis, to investors. Yes, existing investors will have a smaller ownership enterprise, but the projected use of the cash, in their minds, is enough to take most of the hit from that dilution off.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though management's move has been perceived as somewhat positive by the market and I would agree so long as management doesn't allocate the cash in a suboptimal way such as paying more distributions and/or allocating it toward low interest debt. Of course, only time will tell what the end result will be, but the initial reaction, combined with management's history of engaging in acquisitions, suggests that cash proceeds will be used appropriately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.