Yeah Or 'Neigh' On This $7 Veterinarian Drug Play?

Should investors chase this rally or wait for the stock to pull back? We discuss below within an in-depth look at this small-cap concern.

Today, we do a deep dive on a name I get asked about occasionally but don't own and have not delved into deeply before. However, given the somewhat frequent inquiries on this name, I thought we would take a deeper look in our afternoon instablog.

Company Overview

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is a small biopharmaceutical company focused on the animal health market. The company's core strategy is to leverage the hundreds of billions of dollars that has been poured into developing human pharmaceuticals by repurposing those drugs for animals. Kindred Biosciences currently has a market capitalization of around $165 million and trades right at $7 a share.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Chin thinks the animal health pharmaceutical market is in the early stages of a golden period. He draws comparisons between what the human pharmaceutical industry was like 40 years ago and where the current animal health pharmaceutical industry is at. Like the human pharmaceutical industry 40 years ago, opportunity and profits are plentiful; reimbursement is simple; commercialization is affordable; and generics are obscure.

The company thinks that they can achieve a success rate of 50% to 70% on their drug candidates because they don't have to reinvent the wheel, so to speak. They are simply improving, modifying, and repurposing pre-existing drugs and targets that have already been proven to be both safe and effective. For example, Kindred Biosciences is developing a canine version of Humira, which is one of the most successful human biologics to ever hit the market. Furthermore, the company develops most of their drugs for only $3 to $5 million and will only take 3 to 5 years to go from trials to the marketplace. The average drug, in the animal health market, typically only has peak sales of $10 to $100 million. However, the low cost, high success rate, and short development time makes the return on investment very attractive.

Pipeline:

The company has a robust pipeline that is aimed at various indications and for various animals. It's clear to see that the company seeks to build out a diversified portfolio of drugs that isn't focused on any one area. The pipeline can be divided into small molecule product candidates and biologic product candidates. Overall, the company is currently advancing five small molecule product candidates for four different indications and eight biologic drug candidates for eight different indications. The company is going after everything from cancer in dogs, to anemia in cats, to fever in horses. The company currently doesn't have any approved products, but they do have two product candidates that are close to being approved. The two drugs currently under review at the FDA are Mirataz and Zimeta (dipyrone injection).

Mirataz

Mirataz is a transdermal formulation of mirtazapine developed to be used in cats for the management of weight loss. Mirataz is a novel product that utilizes KindredBio's Accusorb technology. Weight loss and anorexia are fairly common in cats and occurs for a wide variety of reasons. Approximately, 9 million cats are estimated to have either weight loss issues or anorexia. Weight loss/anorexia is a serious issue because it can lead to all sorts of health problems. For example, weight loss/anorexia can lead to hepatic lipidosis, a fatty liver, which end in liver failure and even death. There are no approved veterinary drugs to manage weight loss in cats and currently practitioners must utilize off-label use of human oral mirtazapine or compounded mirtazapine, both of which are not ideal solutions. The application for Mirataz is currently under review at the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine. In February the company received a technical section complete letter for effectiveness from the FDA. The company expects the drug to be approved and launched in 2017.

Zimeta

Zimeta is a pyrazolone anti-inflammatory drug with a unique mechanism of action. Zimeta has been developed for the control of fever in horses. Fever occurs in nearly 750,000 horses per year and can result in anorexia and lethargy. Fever may result in debilitating outcomes such as muscle wasting and tissue breakdown. There are currently no approved veterinary drugs for the management of fever in horses. Practitioners currently rely on off-label use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The application for Zimeta is currently under review at the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine. Approval and launch of the drug is expected sometime in 2017. Lastly, it should be noted that an oral gel form of Zimeta, for the control of fever in horses, is also being advanced by the company. The company announced the initiation of enrollment in the pivotal trial for Zimeta as an oral gel on May 1st, 2017.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of March 31, 2017, Kindred Biosciences had cash and cash equivalents of $68.1 million and virtually no long-term debt. The company recorded a net loss $6.5 million for Q1 of 2017. Also, the company reiterated their previous guidance that operating expenses will be in the range of $30 million to $32 million for 2017. Overall, the company is currently well capitalized.

Analyst commentary on Kindred is sparse and the stock has a median analyst price target of $9.00 a share currently. BMO Capital reissued a Hold rating three weeks ago on the name. Earlier this week, FBR Capital initiated the shares as a Buy with a $10 price target

Outlook:

I do like this space as it is easier and cheaper to get new products to market. Kindred Biosciences also has a couple of 'shots on goal', is well-funded and has even seen a beneficial owner add more than $3.5 million in new shares in recent months.

However, I am going to pass on making an investment in this small concern at this time. Maybe it is because I like dogs over horses and cats, and prefer Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) in this space — a name that has been discussed many times on these pages. More likely, it is because of the huge run KIN has made of late. However, if the stock drifts back down into the $5.50 to $6.00 range, I might be tempted to accumulate a small position at that level.

