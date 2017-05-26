Snap's Share Lock-Up A Non-Factor This Summer

Furthermore, we anticipate shares to trade higher on low volumes, as investors are looking to accumulate given discrepancy in supply/demand and low likelihood of share float increasing by much.

We want to add emphasis that early stage VC funds aren’t looking to liquidate, and would not liquidate shares of Snap Inc. absent of extraordinary circumstances.

Furthermore, we anticipate share lock-up expiration to have minimal impact on total float, as the bulk of block holders have very limited incentive to sell shares.

Competitive threats seem overstated, as Snap Inc. addresses competition via the development of new features, which is a winning strategy.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) remains my top pick for North America Internet currently, and while the recent stock price momentum helps to reassert the case, we generally view Snap Inc. as a multi-year holding, and expect much greater upside from tech-focused developments internally than what the current consensus expects.

We've stressed the discrepancies of Snap Inc.'s IPO and how it may trade differently from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), despite both offerings occurring at different points in the market cycle. Many believed (incorrectly) the Snap Inc.'s IPO will experience a similar drop like Facebook. But, with Snap Inc. still $5 above its IPO price of $17, we're 30% positive from the initial offering price, which is already a positive sign. Especially when taking into consideration Facebook fell approximately 50% from its initial offering price over the 3 months following its IPO.

Substantial divergence in price performance between the two IPOs goes ignored despite an 80% net-differential in actual performance. The bears are retreating, as we're more likely to witness a substantial rally in Snap Inc.'s stock price assuming broad market volatility remains limited.

Weighing in on key investment themes

The stock seems expensive when viewing valuation in isolation. The value premium attached to Snap Inc. seems justified from our view as the numerous levers to revenue/user growth when executed correctly adds enough shareholder value to warrant its TTM (trailing twelve-month) sales multiple of 45.8x.

Yeah, we know Snap's valuation seems insane, but the surface level metrics disregard the underlying growth potential, and cost leverage of a social media model that generates the bulk of its content from users on the platform, as opposed to third-party publishers. Many have prognosticated doom from a valuation standpoint, but we still believe the market hasn't priced the stock correctly, as the growth thesis hinges on a Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)-like scenario of ad-load increases, as opposed to sustained DAU ramp on heightened usage growth.

We believe the current monetization view is fundamentally wrong, as social networks tend to have a multiplicative factor of content creation that's entirely different from a publisher dependent network like Facebook.

We believe the value of Snap stories will increase in direct proportion to the number of user additions, as content feeds will populate with more user-generated content, increasing the likelihood of usage growth. Furthermore, Snapchat's onboarding process has been simplified allowing for instant content curation upon porting over contacts from iOS or Android.

At our 207 million projected DAU figure for FY'17, the amount of content in the feed is set to grow disproportionately (probably 50% y/y), which increases ad unit inventory even absent of ad load increases. Furthermore, usage growth is directly proportionate to the inclusion of more user-generated content, building a sort of flywheel of momentum for monetization even absent of ad load increases.

So, we're more interested in where Snap Inc. can execute on platform specific ad-bidding and number of tools made available for its self-serve platform, as opposed to inventory management. The inventory will manage itself based on the availability of user-generated content.

Furthermore, moving to harvest viewership at this current juncture may prove premature. Efforts to increase ad load in its current state could diminish adoption, or tune out users from over-clutter, so we view this scenario as less desirable. Also, we think the risk of this occurring is quite low as management communicated technological development and usage growth as its primary growth levers currently.

Efforts to improve monetization should stem from improved click-through rates, ad-recall, or brand uplift substantiating more premium pricing for its mid-roll ads. Furthermore, Snap Inc. can increase available inventory by opening space in other areas of the application, as opposed to shoving more ads between Snap stories.

So, inventory increases likely occurs incrementally and done via the introduction of new ad units. So, inventory creation should be a function of practical value creation for advertisers, such as in the search bar where promoted Snap accounts can earn higher placement thus increasing the awareness of publishers on Snapchat. This would be a useful ad feature that also adds inventory without the risk of over-cluttering the story feed.

The value of internal tech-development should not be underestimated from a value framework, though many will openly criticize Snap Inc.'s features as being replicable. Yeah, some features have certainly been replicated, but keep in mind, there's a limit to what Instagram can copy in functionality, whereas there's no upper limit to the number of features Snap Inc. can develop internally.

Snap Inc. has been the most innovative company when pertaining specifically to social apps and functionality. There's been more "ah-ha" moments with Snap Inc.'s product roadmap over the past 12 months than what we've seen from Instagram over the past three years. Perhaps more changes were made to Snapchat in the past two years than all the combined changes made to Twitter over the past five years.

We're liking how product-focused Snap Inc. has been relative to its incumbents. Furthermore, we're certain that if Snap Inc. focuses on the core user experience first, the monetization will take care of itself given enough time. Snap Inc. will keep innovating, because competing is usually a loser's game anyway.

Share lock-up risk overly exaggerated

Furthermore, we're seeing less anxiety pertaining to share lock-up expiration. Keep in mind, the lock-up period for Snap Inc. is set 12 months following the IPO date, as 55 million shares were already sold from offering stakeholders and 200 million shares were sold as a part of the capital raise. Roughly, 1/4th of the shares offered or 50 million of class A common stock purchased at the IPO is subject to a separate lock-up period that expires February of 2018.

Furthermore, I don't think Evan Spiegel or Bobby Murphy will sell any of their founder shares, as the voting privileges conferred decreases any likelihood of a hostile takeover, and would require a separate security offering.

Furthermore, the two co-founders own 44.8% of Snap Inc.'s total share outstanding with the remaining owned via Snap Inc.'s initial investors, employees, and other block holders (underwriters of the Snap Inc. IPO). The restricted period for insiders extends 120 days following the IPO, which implies June 27th, 2017 is the day worth marking on the calendar. The remaining shares due for lock-up expiration, which is estimated at 1.2 billion shares, according to J.P. Morgan likely won't trade on the market for quite a while following lock-up, as VC funds who participated aren't looking for liquidity.

Therefore, 84% of the total share outstanding made available following the restricted period won't hit the market, as the rate of turnover from insiders has remained relatively stable, and we haven't seen any indications that the VC firms invested into Snap Inc. will look to exit their positions, as most VC funds exit/liquidate their holdings at the end of a 10-year window, where funds are locked-up via a gate provision, so the general partners of the VC fund can deploy capital over an initial 3-year vesting phase, and investment yields are compounded over a 7-year span. At the end of 10 years, VC funds are usually given 1 to 3 years following the initial 10 years to liquidate assets.

So, there's very little incentive for any participating fund to liquidate the fund and return capital to the limited partners, as many of the funding rounds leading up to the IPO came from a series of funds that are only three to five years' old. So, we don't anticipate there to be this huge windfall of sales, or profit harvesting, because VC funds aren't going to re-deploy the capital from selling the shares, because the 10-year life of a typical VC fund restricts the managers from re-deploying capital, as the vesting phase has already passed for Snap's participating funds.

Furthermore, performance fees are easier to justify following the IPO, as a publicly traded stock's NAV (net asset value) contribution to a fund is directly quantifiable, and given the sheer scale of Snap Inc.'s contribution to a managed VC portfolio, the managers would be demonstrating egregious incompetence to sell assets and return capital to the limited partners.

I mean, if you had a cost basis of a couple of pennies compared to today's stock price, and the stock price doubled again in the next year or two, the original cost basis of a couple of pennies is worth many thousand percentages more than the original cost of entering the position, i.e. power law relationship.

There's zero incentive for any of the participating funds to ever liquidate their positions in Snap Inc. until the eventual wind-down of the funds, which is still a 2020 to 2022 time frame where limited partners can demand some sort of liquidation event from the fund, which is another drawn out process that takes a couple of more years, as the remaining companies in the portfolio will either IPO or pursue a strategic exit via an acquisition.

Therefore, there's no real basis to anticipate any of the VC block holders will ever sell shares any time soon. Many have ignorantly mentioned that these funds are looking to liquidate, but VC funds don't trade assets; they carry assets until they're told to sell those assets by their investors, and that's an eventuality that won't occur for many years.

Recent stock price momentum

The stock jumped by almost 7% on near non-existent news. The market continues to trend higher, so we're guessing investors were eager to get back into the battered stock following what has been a bad Q1'17 earnings report. If the market isn't going to drop this week, perhaps it's not a bad idea to own the beta champion of 2017.

Source: TC 2000

The stock traded upwards on very little volume, which suggests a pattern of accumulation of shares as opposed to a short cover rally, which tends to contribute more to share turnover due to the nature of the transaction.

Furthermore, the stock traded above the 20-day and 50-day moving average. It's like the resistance area never existed to begin with, which yet again, suggests that the stock is long overdue for a rally. If equities don't pull back in the summer months, Snap will continue to pop higher even with the modest impact of share lock-up, as the added liquidity does little in the face of overwhelming demand. On the day of IPO, it's worth noting that the stock was oversubscribed by 12 times, which means that there was enough market liquidity to absorb 2.4 billion shares, which compares to Snap Inc.'s total share outstanding of 1.18 billion.

The current float is 482.4 million, not a whole lot, as it's representative of 40% of total share outstanding. Of course, when the lock-up expires, we're not anticipating the co-founders to sell their stakes, and in limited instances, some of the earlier stage VCs may liquidate small positions, so they can fund a later-stage round for a different portfolio company.

But again, the remaining 60% of shares coming back onto the market won't trade on the market, as a decent chunk is accounted for among the various participating block holders, and there's really no incentive for either the co-founders or early stage investors to liquidate a chunk of their shares.

This implies that aside from the employees holding stock options, there's not much added float coming from this event.

Final thoughts

We continue to like the underlying investment thesis of Snap Inc. and view the recent pullback as one of the few windows remaining to buy shares at a pretty steep discount. The perception of volatility following the lock-up may impact shares negatively, but it's really a perception issue, as opposed to a practical issue of too much supply hitting the market on the day of lock-up.

As such, we reiterate our top pick designation for Snap Inc. and $58.57 price target as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.