Weir Group Poised To Benefit As Natural Resource Companies Get Back To Work

Weir Group (OTCPK:WEGRY) (WEIR.LN) hasn't been badly treated over the past year. As investors have shown renewed enthusiasm for companies leveraged to both oil/gas and mining equipment, Weir Group shares have risen more than 50% - keeping good company with the likes of Metso (OTCQX:MXCYY), FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY), Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY). Margins are only just starting to recover, though, and it remains to be seen just how strong the recovery in natural resources capex will be. What's more, Weir Group has issues to address in its seemingly perennially disappointing Flow Control business.

Valuation seems quite healthy, if not generous. Even if I assume that Weir regains its prior peak revenue in 2019, grows in line with historical norms for natural resource capex growth (that is, before the "super-cycle"), and reaches/holds double-digit FCF margins (something it's never done before), I can't get to a compelling DCF-based fair value. On the flip side, if the company can generate three to five years of mid-teens EBITDA growth on the back of this recovery, a fair value 5% to 10% above today's price is arguably in play. Investors considering these shares should consider the London-listed shares if possible, as they offer considerably better liquidity than the ADRs.

A Key Player Behind The Scenes

Weir is far from a household name for most investors, but the company's flow control products play vital roles in the production of natural resources like oil, gas, and a range of mined products.

The largest business at Weir is, and long has been, the Minerals segment. This business has historically generated more than half of the company's sales and at above-average margins. Weir is a leader in slurry pumps, a somewhat defensive segment of mining capex where it has around 40% share competing with companies like Metso and KSB. Slurry pumps are commonly used in ore/mineral processing (the mill circuit), and because they are typically exposed to highly abrasive conditions, they generate a lot of high-margin aftermarket business.

Slurry pumps are about half of the minerals business, but Weir has had some success growing its dewatering pump business as well. Other major product categories include water-resistant liners, slurry valves, and cyclones (which separate ore from rock). Weir is traditionally strong in the mill circuit segment of mining operations (slurry pumps, cyclones, liners, etc.), holding #1 or #2 positions and 25%-plus share in several markets, and building its positions in the comminution cycle (grinders, crushers, and screens), where it already enjoys a #2 spot in high-pressure grinding rolls.

Weir's oil and gas business has been hit hard by the declines in U.S. shale activity, but the business still generated more than 20% of second half revenue for the company. Pressure pumping (fracking) makes up more than half of segment revenue, and Weir is a leader (40%+ share) in pumps used in fracking and cementing (as well as associated products like valves and fluid ends) where it competes with companies like Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI), TechnipFMC, and National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV). Weir also has a strong position in related products like flow control, wellhead products and frack trees, and mud-gas surface controls.

Last and generally least is the Flow Control business. This segment is something of a hodgepodge, with valves, pumps, and hydro turbines and pump turbines all contributing. While Weir's overall share in valves isn't large (mid-single digits), it has a stronger position in specialty products like nuclear safety valves, isolation valves, and control valves (where it competes with companies like Emerson (NYSE:EMR)). So too in hydro, where the company's modest overall position is marked by a stronger position in hydro turbine/pump turbines, and in pumps where the company's overall share is modest relative to companies like Emerson and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) (mid-single digits, again), but where it has higher share in specialty segments.

Will End-Market Improvements Last?

Companies like Atlas, Sandvik, and Weir have finally started to see a turnaround in orders for their mining businesses. Weir saw strong order growth in the Minerals business in the second half (up 23%) and some follow-through in the first quarter (up 10%), though Atlas and Sandvik have been seeing stronger momentum of late.

How far this recovery goes is an open question. About two-thirds of the Minerals business is in aftermarket equipment and given the company's skew toward high wear-and-tear products, these should be priority items for mining companies looking to catch up on deferred maintenance and/or expand near-term production. I'd also note that Weir should be leveraged to lower ore grades; many mining companies focused on higher-grade ores during the downturn to support margins, but that cannot go on indefinitely, and more rock processing means more demand/use for the company's comminution and mill circuit products. All that said, the argument for substantially higher commodity prices is still shaky, and I don't think Weir is going to see a V-shaped recovery.

On the oil/gas side, Weir is heavily leveraged to the U.S. onshore unconventional market. E&P companies have done a good job of cutting costs in recent years, in part by prioritizing lower-cost basins but also by learning how to do more with less and squeeze suppliers. Weir has definitely seen pricing pressure in recent years, and that has remained the case even into 2017. Rising service intensity in North America is a positive, as is the elevated backlog of drilled by uncompleted wells - well completions were up 40% in April, while first quarter drilling (up 44%) outpaced completions (up 15%). If oil and gas prices support more drilling (and completion) in unconventional plays (where fracking is required), Weir will do well. So far, rig count increases have been encouraging, and Weir reported 50% order growth in the first quarter, but a lot is already expected.

Self-Improvement Would Help

Higher levels of capex spending will be good news for Weir, as will higher activity levels and higher operational spending - Weir generates 70% of its revenue in the aftermarket, much of which is paid for out of operating budgets. But if Weir is going to work well as a stock from here, it needs to be more than just a leveraged play on a natural resources recovery.

Weir's Flow Control business has been lackluster for some time, with weak margins and not particularly impressive organic growth. Part of the problem is scale - the overhead it takes to run this segment has been similar to the other units, but it doesn't generate nearly the same sort of revenue. While management showed that it could cut costs in the oil/gas business to cope with the sharp downturn, boosting margins in Flow Control has proven more difficult.

At this point, I would say that the company should consider strategic alternatives with a "go big(ger) or go home" mindset. Industrial valves and pumps are a relatively attractive market segment over the long term, but Weir should either add scale (in part to drive better expensive leverage) or look for a buyer for the assets it has.

The Opportunity

As mining and oil/gas companies get back to work, I expect Weir to see healthy demand for its aftermarket parts and services - overall aftermarket orders were up 21% in the first quarter after rebounding 10% in the fourth quarter (the first positive quarter since Q4'14). Across both mining and energy, companies have deferred maintenance and idled equipment in response to weaker prices, and now they need to catch up on that spending to take advantage of improving conditions - in U.S. unconventional shales alone, there is significant fluid ends refurbishment needs.

How this translates into original equipment demand is less certain to me. Companies like Atlas Copco have been relatively cautious regarding the outlook for original equipment, and I think companies are still going to be reluctant to pursue greenfield projects. Although Weir's original equipment can help operators (particularly in minerals/mining) lower their production costs, I expect caution here.

All told, I'm expecting Weir to see high single-digit revenue growth over the next five years and mid-single-digit growth over the longer term, with margin improvements driving low teens FCF growth in the near(er) term and high single-digit growth over the longer term. Likewise, I expect low-to-mid-teens EBITDA growth over the next three to five years as Weir takes advantage of market rebounds. Given those assumptions, Weir shares do not look undervalued on a cash flow basis, but the expected EBITDA growth could support a fair value 5% to 10% above today's level on an EV/EBITDA basis.

The Bottom Line

Weir has more debt than I'd like, and ROIC plunged as the oil/gas and mining markets rolled over in 2012-2014. Moreover, I'm bothered that Flow Control hasn't been improved more than it has. The "but" is that Weir remains a market leader in many mission-critical "picks and shovels" for natural resource companies, and if these companies follow through on their plans to increase capex in the coming years, Weir will certainly benefit. Valuation makes me view this as more of a momentum/recovery play than a value or GARP story, but that may yet be appealing enough for some readers.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.