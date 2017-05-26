DHX Continues To Build An Irreplaceable Portfolio

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) has had a meteoric rise followed by a period of stagnation. The company has been successful in adding irreplaceable brands to its portfolio while growing EBIT significantly. The acquisitive nature of the company slowed and the stock has been in the doghouse as of late. It appears this may have come to an end with the acquisition of Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake from Iconix (NASDAQ:ICON).

Note: Since shares have not traded on a US exchange until recently, I have included a chart showing the stock in CAD, any further discussions will be made in USD.

DHX has a few key advantages to competing content producers such as Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF). Firstly, animated content targeting children is incredibly long lasting. DHX is able to reap profits from content created decades ago and is aggressive in its production of new IP with that in mind. This advantage has led many to believe it makes the stock a key takeover target, with hedge fund manager Debra Fine expecting DHX's fair value to be between $20-$30 a share, or $40 in a buyout.

Another large advantage DHX Media carries is a lack of risk from a shifting content delivery landscape. DHX not only owns one of the leading children's networks on YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG), WildBrain, they've partnered with almost every major online streaming service available. DHX has exclusive agreements with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) for top tier IP. DHX does own the Family channel in Canada, but it is a natural fit. DHX is able to fill the channel with its own content for free, giving it a competitive advantage to companies like Bell (NYSE:BCE) and Rogers (OTC:RCIAF). It could be argued this also benefits the DHX branded products business and helps build the value of its content. If cable were to disappear tomorrow, DHX would be just fine.

The big news this year has been the acquisition of the Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake IP from Iconix. What makes this deal appealing is the cost synergies that DHX will realize. DHX claims they can eek out $18.53 million (C$25 million) in operating synergies over the next 5 years. While a 15x EBITDA multiple may appear expensive, I think we can view it as being closer to 10x. DHX was also able to finance this transaction without diluting shareholders. The company last raised equity at C$7.5 a share in early 2016 and is clearly not raising more at a 20% discount.

What I think makes this acquisition truly exciting for shareholders is three fold. It shows that DHX, being the largest independent pure play content producer, gives it a large moat. DHX just picked up an asset that would not make sense for any other company to acquire. Yet DHX's global scale brought with is cost synergies that made it worthwhile. Secondly, DHX is continuing with what made it the hottest stock in Canada for so many years. They're adding another two irreplaceable brands with a large library of content. They continue to grow their library and continue to grow EBIT, all while keeping their leverage in line. Look at how quickly DHX was able to delever after their acquisition of Cookie Jar Entertainment! DHX is almost like Valeant (NYSE:VRX), if they were actually able to delever their balance sheets and drugs never went generic...

Thirdly, the company continues to position itself to be an attractive acquisition target. Picking up a cash flow positive firm with the largest portfolio of irreplaceable children's content around could find many suitors. Bell has long been viewed as a possible taker, but even a FANG stock may find the company attractive. DHX is partnered with Netflix, Amazon and Alibaba. There is no reason to think that one of those companies, who are locked in battle for children's content, would not spend a few billion to leapfrog one another.

Bears would likely point to the company's earnings and acquisitive nature slowing, both of which I think should be negated by this recent acquisition. I think it's important to remember there just aren't many companies like DHX left. DreamWorks was acquired at a valuation much higher than many expected the firm was worth. While I don't intend on determining a fair buyout price for DHX based on Dreamworks sale price, this does bode well for them. The overhang of a possible buyout would keep me away from shorting any time soon.

DHX is a win-win in my eyes. Should they not be acquired they'll continue to find strategic tuck in acquisitions, find synergies and build out an irreplaceable portfolio, in which case its share price will move. Should they be acquired, frankly the sky's the limit for what their top tier portfolio of children's content could fetch.

