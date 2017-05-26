Inphi's Long-Term Potential

Investment Thesis

Data centers and service providers continue to expand their infrastructure in order to handle the growing amount of data. New build-outs create opportunity.

Brief Company Overview

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) is a fabless semiconductor company that provides leading analog and mixed-signal connectivity solutions for the communication and computing end markets. Their semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments and enable the rollout of next-generation communications and data center infrastructures. Inphi's solutions provide a vital high-speed interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. They conduct the majority of their business in North America and Asia, and utilize a first-mover strategy that allows them to be the leader in their markets.

Inphi Investor Relations

Catalyst

As data centers and service providers do their 100G+ infrastructure build-outs to meet data transportation needs as big data grows we will see demand for Inphi Corporation's data interconnect platform.

Service providers, data centers, and cloud computing are in a transitional period of moving towards workloads that require a greater demand for data transmission speeds. The success of fast data movement relies on the rollout of 100G+ interconnectivity between networks and data centers. The amount of big data is expected to grow by a multiple of 10x by 2020. The amount of data will continue to intensify computational workloads.

Data Growth Expectations: Zettabytes

Figure 1: Source: Digital Universe Study

Inphi is a leader in connectivity solutions for optical and networking semiconductors, which are vital to the infrastructure of data centers and service providers that need to move data quickly and efficiently. The need for 100G per second ports to improve speed is becoming a necessity for data center and service provider communications, as lower gigabyte ports become obsolete. Inphi specializes in moving data fast within and between data centers, as well as distances up to thousands of kilometers for long haul/metro (service providers) with 25G-600G solutions.

Inphi should be able to capture ≈40%-60% of the ≈$900 SAM in 2020 for their intra- and inter-data center business going forward, because they are leading the way for data center connectivity with their ColorZ and PAM products. Growth in the data center business will begin to become noticeably accretive to revenue with the ramping of ColorZ in 2017 and PAM in 2018. The expected SAM for their optical segment is ≈$1 billion by 2020, driven by the number of 100G ports expanding to approximately 1 million ports in 2020 from 450 thousand in 2016. Inphi's solutions are leading these 100G build-outs and they are investing in the future by developing 100G+ solutions for more infrastructure build-outs to 200G+ down the road. Their products across all three segments allow for lower energy costs, as well as quicker and more effective data movement.

Inphi's revenue for 2016 was $266.3 million and is expected to grow about 48% in 2017. Approximately $30 million of revenue in 2017 is expected come from the continued rollout of ColorZ to Microsoft, as well as new customers that are currently testing ColorZ with planned implementation in 2017. The 100G+ infrastructure development will be the key driver for revenues through 2020 in order to capture ≈$360 million (40% of market share) in revenue from the data center and networking segments. These two segments are expected to see more significant revenue growth in the 2018-2020 time frame as PAM solutions begin to replace NRZ. Inphi's optical segment should continue to be their largest revenue contributor as the shift to 100G metro begins to ramp through 2018. Inphi's first-mover strategy allowed them to dominate the long haul space with little to no competition. The long haul build-outs slowed in 2016 and growth has become relatively flat. Inphi's switch to linear technology from limiting technology allows for higher speeds at a lower cost for long haul/metro, which will continue to drive the 100G metro with a similar and favorable competitive landscape to long haul. Management has given guidance of 130% Y/Y growth for linear drivers. Large service providers in North America and China expanding their 100G+ infrastructure will remain the growth drivers for optical.

Divestiture

Inphi sold their memory business in Q3 2016 for $90 million in cash so they can concentrate solely on their communications business. The legacy memory business is expected to decline at ≈15% per year over the next few years. The legacy business currently accounts for ≈17% of revenue. The divestiture has raised gross margins from high 60% range to the low 70% range. Operating margins have been guided to the high 20% range, up from the low-mid 20% range. Inphi's growing segments will help offset the declining legacy business.

Figure 4: Estimates: Inphi does not release an exact revenue breakdown for products

Intellectual Property (NYSE:IP)

Inphi develops their technology in-house with a team of highly skilled engineers that are able to design high-speed solutions. As of December 31st, 2016 Inphi had 647 issued and allowed patents. The increase in data speeds requires the increase of frequencies, which puts a larger amount of strain on semiconductors when it comes to temperature, power supply, and ability to handle workloads. Engineers with the expertise to develop analog circuit design are in high demand, but Inphi does a good job of building relationships to reduce engineer turnover and tries to develop them in-house. Inphi has developed many cutting edge, first of their kind products and brought them to market. They have developed in-house models with extreme specifications that are intended for specific developments in order to protect IP. Libraries of processes and designs may only be accessed by internal members. This creates a secure system, proven by the continued rollout of first of its kind technology reaching the market before competition. For example, Inphi was the first to introduce TIAs, one of their leading growth drivers, and the first complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), which helps with lower power needs compared to the widely used silicon germanium (SiGe) semiconductors. Inphi's ability to protect IP can be seen in their consistent performance of bringing new products to market, but risk does lie ahead surrounding competition's ability to create similar or superior technology.

Competitive Advantage

Inphi's competitive advantage lies in their foresight and ability to develop products that address data bottlenecks. Their products are designed to meet specifics needs for customers, integrate smoothly, and adapt to surrounding hardware used in data transmission. The 100G ramp up has already begun and will fuel growth in the near term, but the space does face more competition because the technology is no longer brand new. The future of data bottlenecks relies on products that can move data 200gps+. This is where Inphi is a leader and will offer products with high speeds (TIA, Drivers, CDR, PAM4) that other companies are not able to bring to market in the next two to three years because they have not yet developed them. Broadcom does pose the greatest competition to Inphi in the data center space with their Tomahawk 3 (50G PAM4). The expectation is to be able to capture ≈40%-60% of the data center market. Those expectations come from management and the fact that, in the 2018-2019 time frame, Inphi and Broadcom will be the market leaders because they already have products developed or developing in their pipelines. The edge Inphi has over Broadcom stems from their ability to protect IP, get to market faster, and continue developing superior products in-house. The in-house development and fabless nature of Inphi's business is a major factor they rely on for success.

Inphi collaborates with customers in regards to their needs and where future problems may occur. Inphi is able to customize their focus in semiconductor development because they are talking directly to the data centers and service provides to find out where their pain point is, as well as where it might be in the future. These relationships are developed and built to allow Inphi to penetrate the customer's business and find out exactly what they need and how Inphi can develop something that will work within their system architecture. These relationships lead to system architectures that have Inphi's solutions designed into them, creating a reliance on Inphi in the future because not all hardware is compatible with each other. In certain scenarios, customers can only rely on Inphi's tech to create a solution to their problems. These relationships are typically casual discussions between business partners and management. Management lists Cisco, Ciena, Huawei, and Juniper as partners they have had these types of discussions with. The fact that Inphi has led the way with developing PAM4 to replace NRZ, ColorZ for data center virtualization, and is a leader in (TIA) 100G+ solutions proves they are capable of adapting and forward looking.

Valuation

Using a DCF model using free cash flow for an estimated time period of 10 years out to 2026, IPHI's target price is $53.70. Expected revenue growth of approximately 36% to 42% in 2017 is due to the increased rollout of IPHI's new products in the 100G space in both the U.S. and China. Revenue growth has been adjusted after their Q1 guidance for 2017. Major implementation and infrastructure build-outs of 100G ports will continue to drive over 20% revenue growth until 2019 where it then begins to taper down. Gross margins were adjusted up to the low 70% range and operating margins were up adjusted to the high 20% range based on IPHI's divestiture of its lower margin memory business. IPHI has a beta of 1.50 and the terminal growth rate used in the model is 2%.

Risk Free Rate: 2.50%

Beta: 1.50

Market Risk Premium: 6.50%

WACC 10.58%

Target Price: $53.70

Risks

The majority of Inphi's business relies on their optical business. Disruptions to the implementation of their 100G long haul/metro could create negative downside. Similarly, slow adoption of Inphi's PAM in 2017 and 2018 could create adverse conditions.

Inphi has constantly pursued the first-mover strategy in order to stay ahead of their competition. The first-mover strategy requires investment in innovative technologies and if competitors beat Inphi to new products they may lose their advantage.

Inphi relies on ten customers for roughly 73% of revenues. Loss of one major customer would have a noticeable impact on revenue.

Disclaimer

The analysis provided above is based on financial information, and speculation of future growth in statements associated with IPHI stock. All outside sources are perceived to be credible, and the authors do not take fault for any changes in numerical or informational accuracy that may result. This report is for informational purposes only, and is the opinion of the writers. This report has no regard for the specific investment needs or objectives of readers. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own research and come to their own conclusions before making the decision to invest in a company. Sources used in the making of this report are considered to be accurate and consist of Bloomberg, S&P Capital IQ, and IPHI Initiation Report (J.P.M)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.