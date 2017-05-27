Marketplace Roundtable: Going Global

An emerging Asian market stands out as the one investors should really consider these days, along with a couple stocks to consider in it.

Amidst an ever rising U.S. market and "peak-ish" valuations, a modern-day Horace Greeley might say "go global, young (or old) investor." Growth and price might dictate such a move let alone economic or demographic concerns in developed markets.

Mark Bern and Mycroft Friedrich are two established authors on Seeking Alpha who have extended their investing horizon. Their service, Friedrich Global Research, looks at stocks from around the globe to see which are most attractive for investors rather than just focusing on more familiar markets. They discuss their approach for finding, narrowing down, and selecting stocks around the world, as well as the reasoning for that approach and the risks it entails.

Seeking Alpha: You cover 35 countries. Do you look top-down at markets to see whether, say, Argentina is cheaper than Spain, or is it more about targeting individual names?

Mark Bern and Mycroft Friedrich, authors of Friedrich Global Research: We actually cover 36 countries now. When looking at equities in the U.S., we use predominantly bottom-up analysis to identify individual names.

When looking beyond the U.S., we do start with a top-down approach. We first look at the economic and geopolitical stability to determine the "investablity" of each country. To determine the category for each country, we look at the currency FX (foreign exchange) rate relative to the USD (U.S. dollar) on a PPP (purchasing power parity) basis to determine if it is at a discount in relative value versus the USD; we also consider the following other aspects of the country also in relationship to the U.S. economy: expected current year GDP growth, net excess of 10-year sovereign bond yield less expected rate of inflation, expected annual budget deficit expressed as a percentage of GDP, the current account balance as a percent of GDP, and the national unemployment rate, all in addition to our assessment of the economic and geopolitical stability of the country. We rate each country by these categories: Buy, Neutral, Wait, and Avoid.

Buy means everything appears to be in alignment to provide the greatest potential long-term appreciation on a relative basis. Neutral means there is no compelling reason to invest or not to invest. Wait means that the country has significant upside potential but that there is at least one or more negative trends that need to stabilize before considering investments. Avoid means that, in our opinion, there is too much risk of future loss to consider investing in the country at the current time either because of the currency exchange value being at a premium to the USD on a PPP basis or a negative outlook in one or more of the other categories we consider in our macro approach.

SA: What's the next step once you rate countries a buy? Is it then to run your screen over all traded companies in that country and begin the due diligence process from there? Or do you prefer to buy in baskets?

FGR: Once we identify a country that we consider to offer good potential total return growth, we then look at the individual stocks that grade best within the country. We include all stocks available from our data provider for each country and post the datafiles with the primary ratios (35 ratios plus pricing and valuation metrics) in our Friedrich Google My Drive database for subscribers to view. The datafiles and charts are organized by our own ranking system, the Super Six Score. We only take a closer look at those stocks that rank in the top two rankings (5 and 6) out of a possible score of six. That narrows the search parameters significantly and saves a lot of time.

We do not buy ETFs or funds because those instruments contain the worst along with the best and provide only average results. Average may be fine, but our research tells us that by choosing only the stocks of those companies that meet our primary metric requirements, the probability of outperforming the index averages is very high. A back test we did using only the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) components that focused only on our most important metric produced compound annual returns of over 21.08 percent per year over a 60-year period. That compared to an average compound annual return from investing in the index over the same period of 6.77 percent. We have since refined the selection process further in an attempt to reduce risk even further.



Our focus, just as we did in the back test, is on free cash flow analysis, growth and consistency.

SA: If you do look at countries top down, which countries look cheap right now, and what's the story?

FGR: Right now, we like India the most. Expected GDP growth is 7.1 percent for 2017 (according to OECD and World Bank). Inflation is expected to be 4.6 percent, but the 10-year sovereign bond is trading at a yield of about 6.9 percent, which provides an inflation-adjusted "real" yield of 2.3 percent relative to a "real" yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury Note of only 0.1 percent (the higher relative real yield should provide some underpinning of strength to the currency when taken in conjunction with the higher GDP growth rate). The expected budget deficit of India for 2017 is 3.2 percent compared to 3.5 percent for the U.S. India's current account balance (value of exports versus imports) relative to its GDP is -1.1 percent, whereas for the U.S. that number is -2.7 percent. The most recent unemployment rate reported for India (2015) is 5.0 percent compared to 4.5 percent for the U.S.

Additionally, the geopolitical situation in India appears relatively stable as Prime Minister Modi's BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) continues to consolidate power in the major cities and state assemblies. The people seems to have taken even the most controversial policy changes in stride. While nothing is ever perfect, the prospects for India seem to be very positive.

SA: Your approach does appear to be fairly quantitative - it’s unclear how it could be otherwise with over 17K companies covered. Is the approach all about the numbers, or do you use another layer of analysis to select stocks, and if so, what goes into it?

FGR: We use an algorithm to make 2,600 calculations on each stock to produce the typical datafile output found in our research database. So, yes it is very quantitative. However, we add a second layer to that by looking more deeply into those companies that produce our highest ratings. In essence, we use it to screen out all of the companies that do not meet our primary metrics and then look for the companies that consistently show the best results across all categories. We also avoid most companies facing negatively trending environments, excepting only those with a proven business capable of bucking the trend.

SA: You recently wrote about currency moves as one reason to invest abroad. One question that comes up is how to ensure you don't get the currency moves wrong - doesn't that add an extra layer of risk as well as opportunity? How do you mitigate that?

FGR: Understanding the relative values of currencies is one of the areas where we believe we can add value for our subscribers. PPP differentials are an important aspect of forecasting the long-term prospects of one country relative to another, but it does not tell the full story. We want to keep our subscribers well informed about the macro environments and trends in each of the countries that we cover. Some of those trends can be short-lived and some can be very long term. We attempt to guide investors to the countries with the best potential relative currency improvements versus the USD along with the best economic and geopolitical environments. Our goal in every aspect of what we do is to reduce the risk of loss, whether it be at the macro assessment level, changes in currency FX, industry or company specific fundamentals or trends.

SA: What are other main arguments for investing abroad?

FGR: One of the other main arguments is relative valuation. If equities are generally cheaper in a country relative to valuations in the U.S., we think it makes sense to go where the bargains are instead of paying a premium. We believe in reversion to the mean. It happens. Sometimes it takes much longer than we can imagine, but it always comes home to roost at some point. Today, with low interest rates and inflation, the definition of what the mean valuation should be is arguably different from what history would tell us. So, we make adjustments to our expectations of what the mean should be today and what it should be five or ten years from now. But, when looking at the U.S. relative to other countries, we believe that the historical differences will not be so much different and that the variance from the mean with be driven by differentials in those metrics that have always been used, such as growth, interest rates, PPP, inflation, etc.

The other argument for investing abroad is expected growth differentials. Many believe, as do we, that the U.S. economy may very well be stuck in a relatively slow growth mode for at least the next five years, assuming no black swan events which could cause another recession. I just returned from the CFA Institute annual conference in Philadelphia and the theme that seemed most consistent throughout was that we should be expecting two percent GDP growth and total return on equities of about four or five percent on average. That is not very exciting. We feel that countries with currencies now trading at discounts to the USD where GDP growth is expected to be double or triple that of the U.S. have much greater potential to produce much higher total returns. Then, when we find a company that is extremely well managed that is also priced well below our estimated intrinsic value for future growth, we believe the potential to outperform is enhanced and the risk of loss is greatly mitigated.

In summary, we think we can find four ways to profit from investing abroad that can lead to higher returns than investing solely in the U.S.: First, we can capture gains from currency imbalances; second, we can capture gains from investing in countries with much better economic environment and higher GDP growth; third, we can capture higher returns by finding individual, bargain-priced companies with consistently superior results; and fourth, we can capture higher returns by investing in countries for which valuations in general are significantly below that of U.S. equities relative to the expected growth.

SA: And what are the main risks or hurdles in trying to get up to speed on multiple markets around the world?

FGR: The biggest risk is in not doing the homework on all the aspects that I described above. The other risk is not understanding that investing in foreign markets and the analysis that it entails is an exercise of relative values. One size does not fit all. Each country is different and has different relative values when compared to the U.S., as do its assets and currency. If an investors sees a great "bargain" in terms of the stock price but misses an important aspect of the macroeconomic or geopolitical environment that could lead to further erosion of value, that bargain may actually be an alligator waiting to eat into his/her returns.

Another risk is not finding the best transaction cost platform/broker to use. If fees are too high, the investor may give up too much of his/her potential return by paying exorbitant transaction or currency translation fees.

The other big risk relates to those investors looking for yield from dividends overseas who do not take into consideration the withholding policies of each foreign country. The yield can be much less than expected, and there are limits to how much can be retrieved through the foreign tax credit when filing one's annual tax return. And if the investor is using funds from a tax-deferred account, there is no tax credit available to help offset the withholding by the foreign taxing authority.

We do our best to help avoid these pitfalls by doing the homework for our subscribers. We calculate the discounts and premiums on all currencies of the countries for which we provide analysis on a PPP basis. We also provide subscribers with regular updates on all of the other macro variables I discussed above, including the economic and geopolitical environments for each country. We provide a tax withholding table for each of the countries we cover. And, of course, we provide the fundamental analysis to help investors identify the companies with the best long-term growth prospects in each country. We also update the analysis on the company level regularly to take into consideration recently reported results and price changes.

SA: What's a favorite idea - individual name or country - and what is the story?

FGR: India, as noted above, is our favorite country to invest in for future appreciation at this time. In addition to the reasons stated above (growth, currency discount, stable economic and geopolitical environment, etc.), there are policy changes we believe will help pave the way for improvements in many areas for the future. One of the big policy changes is the Aadhaar program, which is the government's way of identifying and tracking all of its citizens, similar to (but far more robust than) our social security numbering system. In prior years, the government did not know the names or domicile location of many of the population. The Aadhaar program is getting them all registered with a number and a biometric identifier. Once completed, the government will have the ability to significantly reduce fraud, leading to significant savings on government benefits. The program could also enable the country to implementing block chain technology for some government programs which could significantly reduce corruption, both within the government and private industry. Finally, we see an increase in infrastructure spending attracting more capital investment from abroad leading to continued high GDP growth.

SA: How are you playing India as a theme? Any companies you can mention?

FGR: We look at individual companies. Below is the datafile we produce for a company that represents a good example along with some other external information on the company and below it another example of a datafile for a company that is not so good. The color coding we use allows subscribers to identify companies with good traits from those with relatively worse traits; green is good and red is bad.

Here you can see at a glance that the company has produced consistently strong results in most categories with the table being almost entirely green. If you look at the Wall Street Price row, you will also notice a relatively consistent growth in price to match those results. For those who might prefer to look at a familiar chart, I show both the Friedrich Chart for eClerx as well as an example from Yahoo! Finance below. It should be obvious that this company maintains a strong record of growth. The Friedrich Chart includes year-end pricing only for a snapshot of how a company stock performs from one year to the next. It is interesting that the stock jumped more than four percent just yesterday as can be seen on the Yahoo! Finance 10-year chart. All quotes and analysis are in local currency: Indian rupee.

Company website: eClerx



Looking at the chart above from Friedrich Charts, we can see quickly that the current market price (Wall Street Price shown in white) has fallen below our Bargain Price. This is a quick way to find a company at which we need to look more closely. Looking at the chart below, we can see that the stock has more than doubled in each of the past five-year periods and has risen by over 10 times in the last 10 years.

Quote and chart from Yahoo! Finance:

Screen Print page from Interactive Brokers to show that the stock can be traded on the National Stock Exchange of India through a brokerage account.



Now we take a look at another company, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) (DRREDDY.NS), a stock of which more investors may have heard. With a score of 2 out of 5, it would be one at which we would not generally look. But I thought it would demonstrate how we differentiate.

This table (datafile) has about as much red as it does green. Notice that we began flashing regular warnings in 2014. Now take a look at the five-year price chart (first in local currency; Indian rupee) below. Notice what happened to the price not long after our warnings: the stock fell from above 4,000 rupees to the current price today of 2,414. The warning in 2014 told us that the market price had risen to an unsustainable level of more than 66 percent above our estimated valuation price. Dr. Reddy's may not be a bad company, but it is still overpriced by our estimation process.



We tend not to spend any time on those companies that do not make the grade within our scoring system. But we do watch companies we do own for signs that we should sell the stock and look elsewhere. We figure, why look at mediocre when we can focus on the best of the best.

