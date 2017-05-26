Spark Therapeutics: Upcoming FDA Catalyst

One promising aspect of the future of healthcare is gene therapy. Gene therapy corrects genetic disorders by transplanting normal genes into cells in place of missing or defective ones. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) is getting closer to achieving an FDA approval for voretigene neparvovec, a one-time treatment for inherited retinal disease (IRD) caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene. To put that in layman’s terms, it’s a treatment that a patient would take only once to restore functional vision from a genetic disorder that causes blindness.

Spark Therapeutics was created from the knowledge and technology that was accumulated over two decades at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The company aims to change the lives of patients where either no current therapies exist or where only palliative therapies exist. The company’s ticker symbol is ONCE, meaning that Spark’s treatments are designed to be one-time only treatments, as opposed to drugs that have to be taken on an ongoing basis.

Spark recently filed for the FDA approval of voretigene neparvovec after achieving positive results for a Phase 3 trial. The results demonstrated that 27 of 29 or 93% of patients achieved a gain in functional vision after one year.

The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 trial was met: a change in bilateral mobility testing between baseline and one year. Two secondary endpoints were also met: full-field light sensitivity threshold testing for white light and mobility testing for the assigned first eye, also showed highly statistically significant improvement. The third secondary endpoint for visual acuity was not met.

Valuation

It is tricky to value the company since they don’t have an FDA-approved treatment on the market yet. To get an idea of Spark’s valuation I had to estimate the cost of voretigene neparvovec. The treatment was given orphan drug status. The average orphan drug in the U.S. has an annual cost of $140,443 per patient. However, I think Spark will be able to get a higher price since it is a one-time treatment.

As an example, GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Strimvelis, a single-shot gene therapy for the ‘bubble-boy’ disease costs $634,000 for the one-time treatment. That is almost twice as high as Leadiant Biosciences’ Adagen, which is a long-term treatment for the same indication as Strimvelis. So I will estimate that Spark will get at least twice the average cost of an ongoing orphan drug treatment.

So the low-end estimate for voretigene neparvovec would be about $281,000. However, since a treatment for blindness can significant improve a person’s lifestyle just as Strimvelis can for those with ADA-SCID, my high-end estimate for voretigene neparvovec will be $500,000.

Next, we’ll look at the market size for Spark’s treatment. The prevalence of RPE65 related IRDs is about 3,500 in the United States and the five major European markets. This is where Spark plans to achieve approvals first. This provides a total market of $1 billion to $1.75 billion based on 3,500 patients in my cost range of $281,000 to $500,000 for the treatment.

If Spark captures 25% of this market, it would be worth $250 million to $438 million of revenue. Spark’s current market cap is $1.73 billion. This would give Spark a price to sales ratio of 6.9, which is approximately in-line with the biotech industry’s price to sales ratio of 6.8 for the low end of my price estimate ($1.73 billion/$250 million).

If you think the cost of the treatment will hit the higher end, the price to sales ratio improves to 3.9 ($1.73 billion/$438 million), showing a lower than average valuation. So, Spark is undervalued if you think the cost of voretigene neparvovec will be at the high end of my estimate and fairly valued if you think the cost will be at the low end.

Pipeline

Currently, I am only valuing Spark for voretigene neparvovec since an FDA approval could happen within a year. The other reason is because the company’s other treatments are in early stages of development (Phase 1&2) and pre-clinical. It is important to note that Spark has multiple treatments being developed in its pipeline. This will allow for growth further in the future for the company.

Treatment Indication Phase Noteworthy Developments Voritegene neparvovec Genetic blinding condition Filed for FDA approval Achieved orphan product designation

93% of trial patients achieved a gain in functional vision after one year SPK-9001 Hemophilia B 1 & 2 Single intravenous administration resulted in consistent and sustained levels of factor IX activity for trial participants

Agreement with Pfizer for development and commercialization

Annualized bleeding rate for the ten trial participants had been reduced by 96%

Annualized infusion rate had been reduced by 99% SPK-7001 choroideremia [CHM] (genetic blindness causing disease) 1 & 2 Well tolerated among patients

No product-related adverse events were observed SPK-8011 Hemophilia A 1 & 2 Demonstrated production of therapeutic levels of factor VIII in multiple preclinical models SPK-TPP1 TPP1 deficiency (form of Batten disease, Huntington’s disease, CLN2 disease) Pre-clinical Delays the onset and progression of a form of Batten disease, a fatal neurological disorder that begins in early childhood.

Received orphan product designation

Data source: Company documents.

Spark has promising treatments in its pipeline, which can provide new sources of revenue further down the line. Spark Therapeutics’ products stand out in the industry due to their one-time gene-therapy-based treatments. The one-time nature of Spark’s products is likely to result in high patient demand instead of paying for drugs that you would need to take for the rest of your life.

Cash Burn and Balance Sheet

Spark had negative cash flow of $80 million in 2016 and $106 million for the past twelve months. This is reasonable for a company striving for its first FDA approval.

The company’s balance sheet is in good shape. Spark has over 7X more total assets than total liabilities, leaving the company with over $289 million in stockholder’s equity. Long-term debt decreased 8.3% from $1.2 million in December 2016 to $1.1 million at the end of March 2017.

Spark has about 8.9X more current assets over current liabilities. So the company should not have any trouble handling its short-term obligations.

Conclusion

Given the strong Phase 3 results for voretigene neparvovec, I think an FDA approval is highly likely.

Some investors may argue that the one-time nature of Spark’s products will limit revenue as compared to companies that obtain ongoing annual revenue from patients. However, my thoughts are that Spark will attract more patients due to the attractiveness of one-time treatments.

One-time treatments might have a large cost. However, it would be cheaper to pay $500,000 for one treatment as compared to paying $140,000 per year for 20 years, which equates to $2.8 million. The lower lifetime cost is likely to allow Spark to capture a large portion of the patient population per indication over the long-term.

Given the likelihood of an FDA approval, a reasonable valuation, and a promising pipeline, I think Spark’s stock will outperform for the foreseeable future.

