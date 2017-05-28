'Rodney Dangerfield' High-Dividend Stock Yields 12%, Below Book Value - Trap Or Treasure?

Do you remember Rodney Dangerfield, the hapless, sweaty comedian who constantly complained, "I don't get no respect!" He used to reel off self-deprecating one-liners in his heavy "New Yawk" accent such as "When I was born, they slapped my mother," or "My wife just bought me a dog - his favorite bone is in my arm."

Speaking of bowsers, we're wondering if one of our midstream energy holdings, Arc Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ARCX), belongs in the kennel. Like most of the stocks we cover in our articles, it's a high dividend stock. In fact, it's a very high dividend-paying stock - it yields over 12%.

Pretty attractive yield, right? We think so too, so we're hanging onto it for now even though Mr. Market has put this stock in the doghouse in 2017:

What's his bone of contention? Did we step in something bad? OK, we'll bury the Fido references and get down to business.

First, take a look at the company's distribution/unit over the past four quarters. Q1 '17 dipped, but that's just one quarter - its trailing coverage/unit is a respectable 1.18x.

Now let's look at its total distributions coverage, which looks OK also until we add in the fact that without the hefty quarterly income from the company's 10% interest in Gulf LNG, it wouldn't have covered its distributions in three of the past four quarters.

Here's why there's worry about the Gulf LNG income. One of Gulf's customers, Eni USA Gas Marketing, an indirect subsidiary of Italian Energy giant Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E), is seeking "declaratory and monetary relief" from its contract because of "changes in the US natural gas market" since the execution of its 2007 multi-year contract to use Gulf's terminal.

Eni also claims that activities connected to a plan to convert the terminal into an LNG export facility also have triggered Eni's right to terminate the agreement.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) controls Gulf LNG Holdings and is "vigorously" contesting Eni's claims as it feels that they are "without merit." The case went to arbitration in January 2017 and, in terms of a final ruling, management said on the Q1 '17 earnings call that it is "targeting essentially summer time," "but again that's always subject to change because it is in the hands of an arbitration panel."

The 10-Q excerpt below says that the company expects a "decision within approximately four months" (The 10-Q was filed on May 2nd, 2017, so that indicates a decision by early August is what ARCX's management is expecting).

Meanwhile, Eni has continued to pay Gulf LNG, and Gulf LNG has continued to pay ARCX.

Here are Gulf LNG's financial statements for Q1 '17:

Distributions: ARCX is yet another LP which pays in a Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle (If you're looking for high yield payouts in alternative months, we refer you to our series from Fall 2016 - "Building A Monthly High Dividend Stock Portfolio").

Management has held the distribution steady at $.44 since November 2015 - it's 13.55% above its targeted minimum distribution. At a price of $14.46, ARCX is yielding 12.17%.

The company's general partner, Arc Logistics GP LLC, has an incentive to increase the payouts if the company gets through this Gulf LNG issue successfully, via this IDR plan:

Valuations: This valuation table includes some other midstream firms we've covered recently on SA, such as Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), plus Martin Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:MMLP) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP).

As we mentioned last week to one of our readers, ARCX is definitely the Rodney Dangerfield of this group - it's selling for 78% of book value, by far the lowest valuation, and has the second lowest EV/EBITDA ratio of the group. It also has the highest yield of the group and the second-lowest price/DCF.

Earnings: Q1 '17 was weaker than expected - some of ARCX's customers are transitioning from short-term to longer-term contracts, which impacted revenues and net income.

Management explained on the earnings call, that:

"We had a number of customers that were using our tankage for short-term month to month agreements for storing product. So...transitioning those types of contracts into true multi-year take or pay agreements for the use of the entire tank which obviously has a great backbone for those terminals." "A lot of focus in Q1 2017 and Q2 2017 was and will be on inspecting, upgrading and placing tankage in to service for these new customer agreements. As these upgrades are completed and the tankages are placed back into service, the revenue associated with the tankers under these agreements will commence."

OK, that sounds positive. Here's some other good news from the earnings call:

"Currently, we're operating at or near full available capacity of these terminals and have deployed additional capital to bring some out of service tankage online to support near term incremental business that will generate meaningful contributions to distributable cash flow over the next several years."

Except for crude oil, which was down -1%, ARCX's throughput had strong volume increases in all categories - Asphalts/Industrial Products, Distillates, and Gasoline - in Q1 '17. Management noted on the call that:

"We continued to integrate the Pennsylvania terminal into the Arc platform. Throughput volumes continue to increase in these assets as customers expand their business within this network of terminal. These assets represented a majority of the increased throughput volumes in the gasoline and distillate segments as compared to Q1, 2016."

This translated into higher excess throughput and handling fees and higher ancillary services fees, offset by those transitioning contracts' storage and throughput service fees.

(Source: ARCX Q1 '17 10-Q)

Financials: Not much joy here - other than the .69 debt/equity ratio, which is the lowest in the group - ARCX shares this distinction with MPLX. Its net debt/EBITDA ratio is in the top tier, so the company needs to acquire more profitable assets in the future, either via more dropdowns from its general partner or from external sources, to bring that down, as well as trying to improve its ROA and ROE ratios.

Debt: ARCX has a credit facility which matures in November 2018 and has up to $300M of borrowing capacity. As of March 31, 2017, the Partnership had borrowings of $249.5 million under the Credit Facility at an interest rate of 3.99%. Based on the restrictions under the total leverage ratio covenant, as of March 31, 2017, the Partnership had $29.0 million of available capacity.

How about analysts? What do they think? The four analysts who cover the company have a consensus $15.80 price target, which ARCX is 8.48% below. It appears that the consensus rating is Hold/Neutral, which makes sense, given the uncertainty of the Gulf LNG issue and its 2018 expiring contract with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

We feel that ARCX has positive attributes, but it has to get through the GULF LNG issue and the XOM recontracting in a positive manner. We rate it a Hold also.

Risks: In addition to the impact of the Gulf LNG decision, ARCX has a contract with Exxon Mobil which expires in May 2018.

"While discussions with Exxon are ongoing, contract renewal decisions are not required until August 2017. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, Exxon, our largest customer, accounted for 30% and 39% of our Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow." (Source: Q1 '17 10-Q)

Indirect Commodity Risk - Although ARCX has long-term contracts which shield it from commodity price exposure, a long downturn in energy prices could possibly force those contacts to be renegotiated, which would impact its earnings.

Counterparty Risk - ARCX provides "terminalling, storage, throughput and transloading services for a broad mix of third-party customers, including major oil companies, independent refiners, crude oil and petroleum product marketers, distributors, chemical companies and various manufacturers." As with any company, ARCX depends upon solid continuing financial performance from its counterparties.

This is the most recent map of ARCX's operations:

