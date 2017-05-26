3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 26, 2017

Welcome to "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you come to grips with the rapidly moving world of biotech and pharmaceuticals.

Opdivo won't leave May without big news of its own

May in 2017 has definitely been the month for immune checkpoint inhibitors in cancer with pembrolizumab leading the pack. The company has received four approvals this month alone! Absolutely crazy.

But Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) refuses to be left too far behind on this news. On the back of data from the upcoming ASCO 2017 presentation, BMY has applied for approval in liver cancer.

The FDA has accepted its application with priority review designation, which means we'll see a decision in 2017, with the latest possible date being September 24.

Looking forward: Obviously, BMY is quite confident in its results with nivolumab in hepatocellular cancer. This bodes extremely well for its upcoming presentation at ASCO. So be sure to keep an eye out for a later article taking a closer look at those results. As it stands, it doesn't seem like the FDA is going to be any less aggressive in this indication than it's been with the other immune checkpoint indications. If nivolumab looks promising, look for conditional approval before Q4 2017.

Achaogen scores a breakthrough for infections

As many of us know, hospital-acquired infections are a substantial cause of morbidity and mortality in patients in the United States, driving a strong need for new antibiotic treatment options. This is the field of focus for Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO), which is developing plazomicin for carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections. These are bacteria resistant to even the antibiotics of last resort.

On May 25, AKAO announced that the FDA has granted the plazomicin breakthrough therapy designation, based on the results of the phase 3 CARE study, which showed that plazomicin reduced mortality by 71% compared with other available treatment options.

Of course, plazomicin now has the chance for a substantially simplified approval pathway through the FDA, so hopefully we will soon see an effective new treatment option for these serious infections.

Looking forward: Having just lost my grandfather to endocarditis-related complications, these kinds of findings are a bit bittersweet. One becomes acutely aware of the problems facing patients and the budding disaster we as a society face if we run out of effective antibiotics. A treatment option like this may have helped him recover. But that's the march of progress; there are a few missed opportunities. Not for AKAO, though, which is now closer than ever to getting its first drug approval on the back of this news.

Adaptimmune joins forces with Merck in multiple myeloma

Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP) is one of a few biotechs spearheading the use of T-cell therapy for various forms of cancer. By bioengineering specialized T-cell receptors recognizing the tumor antigen NY-ESO, the company hopes to push an adaptive immunotherapeutic approach to cancer in a manner analogous to (but not the same as) the famous CAR-T cell technology.

ADAP has announced that it is initiating an early-stage clinical trial with its NY-ESO-directed T-cell technology in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) pembrolizumab. This study will assess the feasibility, safety, and signals of efficacy in patients with multiple myeloma.

Looking forward: It's very hard to make accurate predictions at this stage of a given company's tech, as it's based on a very cool premise, and it's being given in conjunction with perhaps the hottest up-and-coming drug in all of oncology. Moreover, ADAP appears to have some key differentiating features from CAR-T cells that could make them act differently, perhaps with key changes to the safety profile. That said, "universal" tumor cell antigens have not yet panned out, so an intrepid investor should be very careful. Lots of attempts at hitting cancer cell antigens in particular have failed pretty hard. But ADAP is getting aggressive in its early development!

Conclusions

So today we've seen some pretty significant news coming out of oncology and in the world of microbiology. But they signal future events, possible breakthroughs and growth. Very promising news, and very much worth paying attention to!

