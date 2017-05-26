Are There Any Good Deals In The Market?

There are no notable mismatches in relative valuations among assets down the risk spectrum (e.g., stocks vs. REITs, stocks vs. high-yield).

Ratios are mostly looked at from the perspective of US stocks in each case.

I run through some basic ratios to determine how valuations compare among different asset classes or asset types in relative terms.

All investments compete with each other in some form. Bonds offer low yields, but this is also indicative of the fact that stocks offer low future returns as well given the current price points in the market. But this article isn't to debate what might be "expensive" or "cheap" in absolute terms, but rather to look at some simple ratios to determine how certain assets might appear valued relative to each other.

Most investors who actively trade the market will keep track of the prices of certain assets to get a picture of general market sentiment, such as the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), the 10-year US Treasury yield, the price of oil, among certain other values or metrics. Changes in the 10-year Treasury, for example, can capture the general outlook about future growth and inflation expectations and current propensity to take risk.

Values for certain asset classes are frequently done using an index. The comparisons below are made relative to stocks using the Wilshire 5000 index (MUTF:WINDX)(MUTF:WFIVX), which is market capitalization weighted like the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2016, it had 3,618 components and takes into account most stocks traded on US stock exchanges.

When the chart is at cyclical highs, it suggests that at that point stocks may be expensive relative to whatever they are being compared to, and vice versa at cyclical lows.

Stocks vs. AAA credit

(Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wilshire Associates; modeled by St. Louis Federal Reserve; ditto for subsequent images)

Relative to the highest-grade corporate debt, stocks are trading at the second-highest level since this particular AAA index was first established back in late-1988.

March 2000 showed the highest ratio, or highest relative preference of stocks to corporate credit of the highest designated quality. Stocks today are trading 3.2% below this level and 31.5% above the level in October 2007, which represented the high of the previous business cycle in this particular ratio.

And note that being this is a relative valuation with two components, this doesn't necessarily mean this is indicative of anything extreme - e.g., that stocks are at historical "bubble" levels or that AAA credit is dirt cheap. It's most simply an indication of a "risk on" point in the market's history.

Stocks vs. BBB credit

When we go a few steps down the credit quality ladder - though still in investment grade range - the relationship shifts. The graph looks fairly similar to the AAA chart during the 1989-2009 period. But then instead of approaching the dot-com level ratio, it mostly languishes in the middle of the 2000-2009 range from December 2013 to October 2016. The recent leg up from November 2016 onward came from economic reflation expectations following the US elections where bonds sold off directly in favor of equities.

The current level is 19.5% off March 2000 levels and 6.4% over October 2007 levels.

Stocks vs. B credit

The general shift in the pattern continues. The large peak in early 2000 illustrates the clear nature of the equities bubble attributed to miscalculations of the present value of future earnings in the tech/internet sector.

As of today, stocks valued in this manner are 21.2% from March 2000 levels and 4.6% above October 2007 levels.

Of the four credit rating distinctions used here - AAA, BBB, B, and CCC (below) - B is probably the most accurate way to judge how stocks are valued relative to credit as a whole. Stocks, in terms returns expectations and risk and volatility characteristics, are typically most similar to credit of this general quality level.

Based on this, we can see that stocks are not truly in a "bubble" per se. There are currently trillions of dollars' worth of central bank stimulus supporting valuations and rates remain low throughout the developed world, which allow earnings multiples to remain high. Forward returns look quite low, so technically stocks could be considered "overvalued" for someone seeking the returns of the past few decades. But considering the situation, stocks seem about fairly valued at least in relation to credit.

Stocks vs. CCC credit

CCC credit ratings indicate companies quite close to bankruptcy and default at very high rates. One-year default expectations for CCC/C rated credit is about 27%, in terms of the long-run average from 1981-2016. This is 7.1x higher than B rated credit.

Accordingly, CCC credit is notably riskier than stocks as a whole, which means that stocks will outperform bonds of this rating during down-cycles. This is conspicuous during the 2001 recession and in 2008.

From December 2015 to February 2016 there was a fallout in high-yield largely as a consequence of crude oil dipping below the $30 per barrel mark, which caused default rates to spike among upstream oil and gas firms. Stocks suffered as well, but the junkiest credit fared worse and high-yield spreads were the highest since the financial crisis. This made stocks overvalued relative to CCC credit, at least going by the history of the previous eight years.

Once oil began recovering, CCC credit started being bid back up at a faster rate than stocks and now we're back to November 2014 levels.

Stocks vs. REITs

REITs are equity products, but perform differently from the broader market given their real estate focus and legal obligation to pay out 90% of their earnings to shareholders.

Stocks tend to be relatively less expensive than REITs when interest rate expectations are low. In recent years, REITs were bid up against stocks in July 2016, which also coincided with the top of the US Treasury market where the 10-year was trading below 140 bps for a brief period.

Stocks were relatively expensive in comparison to REITs throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s. The 1990-91 recession was the product of a bust in high-yield and commercial real estate, which bogged down demand for REITs. In 1993-94, the ratio in prices between the two showed signs of normalizing, but the tech/internet boom blew the discrepancy wide open by 1998.

Since the financial crisis, REITs have never gotten quite as expensive as the pre-crisis high in February 2007. And since the March 2000 relative valuation top in stocks, March 2009 has represented the highest valuation for stocks relative to REITs. March 2009 was also the most recent bottom in the market, but REITs were beaten down that much more as a consequence of real estate's influence in the recession.

Stocks vs. Euro-Denominated High-Yield

Stocks and high-yield (labeled generically) are very similar investments. They both thrive in higher growth environments. But stocks will tend to outperform high-yield when inflation expectations run above course while high-yield will generally do the better of the two when inflation runs below.

Over the previous twenty years of market history, euro-denominated high-yield credit was cheapest in August 2010. This particular ratio tends to consolidate around the 0.35 mark, as it did in the mid-2000s and in the two years before the November US elections. Recent expectations of a higher inflation rate have pushed the ratio about 7% above this mark (in favor of stocks), though still 7% below the mark seen in October 2007 and 5% below the March 2000 figure.

This ratio was highest in March 2002, 19.2% above the current mark, as the EU was dealing with sub-1% economic growth at the time.

Stocks vs. Emerging Markets (Corporate Level)

Emerging markets taken collectively are difficult to measure in relative terms, as they're fundamentally different from what they were 20 years ago, or even 10 years ago. Nonetheless, stocks have steadily trended up in price relative to emerging markets since August 2010 (similar to euro-denominated high-yield) and are now at their highest relative price point since May 2001.

Stocks vs. 1-3 Year US Corporates

In comparison to stocks, short-duration credit has little interest from the market given how low yields are.

This ratio surpassed the previous March 2000 high in November 2014 and is now 18.3% above the peak dot-com mark. With 1-3 year Treasury yields trading at 1.16%-1.46% at the time of this writing, this means high-quality corporate bonds of equivalent duration are trading at only about the rate of inflation.

Given the lack of real yield and central bank initiatives that have incentivized market participants into risk assets, the above chart is simply a reflection of the times and quite similar to the "stocks vs. AAA credit" chart. It's also indicative of optimism regarding the economy, which is also skewing the relationship.

If we go down the charts from low-duration to progressively higher-duration credit, we see a steady pattern develop. The ratio between the March 2000 and October 2007 tops doesn't change too significantly. But post-financial crisis, with the economy in reasonably good shape, high levels of liquidity, and the post-election boost, stocks have been heavily favored over shorter-duration credit. However, as credit quality decreases and duration increases, the favoritism toward stocks moderates, as investors chase the higher yields.

Stocks vs. 3-5 Year US Corporates

Stocks vs. 5-7 Year US Corporates

Stocks vs. 7-10 Year US Corporates

Stocks vs. 10-15 Year US Corporates

Stocks vs. 15+ Year US Corporates

Conclusion

Forward returns in everything - relative to past returns - look unappealing, which is to be expected now that we're over eight years into what's been a historically robust bull market aided by trillions in central bank liquidity.

There is really nothing that necessarily looks cheap or expensive at the moment in relative terms. Safe assets - i.e., high credit quality, short-duration bonds - are out of favor with risk assets in high demand. This is largely due to a relative - but not absolute - lack of demand, with AAA corporate bond yields now around lows not seen since the late-1950s.

The AAA credit market has been up almost perfectly linearly over the past 30+ years given the disinflationary environment we've been in since the early-1980s. The AAA index used here has increased at an annualized pace of 6.5% since December 1988.

But demand for other assets has gone up that much more. Even REITs are above their early-2007 highs in comparison to AAA credit (top chart below) and short-duration bonds (bottom):

Despite how seemingly out of whack the prices of stocks, REITs, and the junkiest of junk bonds are compared to the safest credit, when there is the combination of a pretty good economy, low rates, and unwound/continuing central bank stimulus running through the system, the demand for risk assets is overwhelming the demand for safer varieties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.