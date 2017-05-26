Tesla Building A Moat With HD Maps?

Earlier this month, Tesla (TSLA) began asking customers for permission to upload short video clips from a car’s eight cameras. Tesla is using this footage to advance development on its Full Self-Driving Capability software, which the company expects to begin incrementally rolling out this year and finish rolling out in about two years.

This move highlights just how far ahead the technology in Tesla’s production cars is compared to its competitors, none of which even provide over-the-air software updates. This technology is much more than a bunch of cool bells and whistles for Tesla drivers. It enables an advanced research and development program that far exceeds what any other car company is currently capable of.

In particular, Tesla stands to gain an advantage in high-definition maps, which are an important feature of any self-driving car system. This creates a network effect wherein Tesla's advantage in HD maps allows it to develop better self-driving software and roll it out to more geographical areas sooner, thereby attracting more customers and with more Tesla cars driving around, gaining a further advantage in HD maps. This network effect could serve as a moat that prevents oncoming competition from incumbent automakers and their tech company partners from overtaking Tesla in the self-driving space.

Tesla demonstrates its Full Self-Driving Capability software using only cameras and GPS. Source: Tesla.

Crowdsourcing HD maps

The Tesla Show is a deep dive research podcast hosted by two Silicon Valley technologists that provides invaluable insight into the company. The podcast’s most recent episode explored how Tesla is using the short video clips to pinpoint landmarks like lamp posts and street signs in order to create HD maps. I’ll summarize The Tesla Show’s findings here, but I encourage readers to listen to the episode for a fuller picture.

HD maps are critical for self-driving cars because conventional GPS can only determine a vehicle’s location within about ten meters of accuracy. Ten meters is more than the distance between a car and oncoming traffic, or between a car on a bridge and the water, so clearly more precision is needed. Combining GPS, HD maps that include landmarks, inertial sensors that track a car’s movement, and real-time photonic sensors like cameras and radar that recognize landmarks, a car can determine its location to within centimeters of accuracy.

The upshot of this is that the HD mapping system can create virtual tracks for a car to drive along like a streetcar. This provides redundancy to the dynamic driving system, which combines AI and real-time photonic sensors to drive in a completely unknown, unmapped environment. The HD mapping system is useful because it tells the car what to expect - whether there is a street light or stop sign coming up soon, where it has to merge on the highway, or the exact position of the lane it wants to be in when it turns a corner. The dynamic driving system should, in theory, be sufficient on its own, but the HD mapping system provides an added layer of safety and reliability.

Any company has the ability to create HD maps by sending out dedicated mapping vehicles, like what Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) does with Google Street View. However, Caleb points out on The Tesla Show that Tesla is currently the only company that can update its HD maps on a daily basis by crowdsourcing mapping data from its fleet of Hardware 2 cars. A new stop sign put up overnight can be added to Tesla’s HD maps after a Tesla car sees it in the morning. Another company’s dedicated mapping vehicle might pass through that intersection once a year.

Tesla’s fleet also has the ability to cover more ground than dedicated mapping vehicles. Anywhere a Tesla car drives can be mapped, including vast rural expanses. With roughly 75,000 Hardware 2 cars expected to be on the road by mid-year, and more than 600,000 by the end of next year, Tesla will be able to map countries’ roadways far more exhaustively than any dedicated mapping fleet.

A Tesla Model S taking a break from mapping roads. Photo credit: Robert Couse-Baker.

Tesla’s network effect

Tech companies and their investors love network effects. Any direct competitor to Facebook (FB) will struggle to gain traction because everyone you know is already on Facebook - that’s a network effect. Similarly, Tesla’s crowdsourcing of HD maps from its fleet of vehicles provides it with a network effect.

Some companies may initially deploy self-driving cars within certain geofenced areas like select cities. (This would be Level 4 autonomy.) The expansion of self-driving to new areas will depend on the availability of HD maps and accrued fleet learning for those areas. By crowdsourcing HD maps and deploying fleet learning early, Tesla is positioning itself to initially offer self-driving in a larger geographical area than competitors. As customers decide to buy a Tesla car or ride on the Tesla Network as a result, Tesla will gain access to even more HD mapping data and fleet learning data.

The more data Tesla collects, the more widely available its self-driving technology will be. The more widely available its technology is, the more people will use it. The more people use it, the more data Tesla collects. That’s a network effect.

Tesla’s self-driving development pipeline. Source: MIT Technology Review.

The competition dabbles, but doesn't commit

Competitors like Ford (FM) and GM (GM) could quickly erode this network effect, but they probably won’t. Old school automakers are shyly dipping their toes into self-driving. GM is maybe the most ambitious, but its ambitions are still low. GM is planning to test maybe a few thousand self-driving cars next year in a pilot program similar to what Waymo is doing in Phoenix. Other companies like Ford have said they will release a self-driving car in 2020 or 2021. I interpret this to mean that these companies intend to release a car with self-driving hardware, like the Hardware 2 platform that Tesla released late last year. Since developing self-driving software depends in large part on HD maps and large-scale fleet learning, in 2020 or 2021 these companies may be about where Tesla is today.

To erode Tesla’s network effect, a competitor would have to make the same gutsy move Tesla made by adding Hardware 2 to all its new cars. With an annual production of millions of cars, a large car company could easily outstrip Tesla’s rate of data collection many times over. This isn’t what any competitor has planned, and currently it doesn't seem like any competitor would be willing to make a bet of that magnitude on self-driving.

Waymo and Mobileye’s (INTC) self-driving efforts depend on car manufacturers installing their self-driving hardware. The timidity of the manufacturers will therefore constrain Waymo and Mobileye too. Mobileye has great relationships with manufacturers, but it doesn’t plan to offer self-driving hardware until 2019. Manufacturers also might be hesitant to implement that hardware right away.

Waymo, on the other hand, has self-driving hardware today. The company has a go-to-market problem, however. While its technical achievements are impressive, Waymo still only has a few hundred cars on the road with no public plans for volume production. ARK observes that “Tesla has a clearer path to the commercialization of autonomous taxi networks, thanks to its scale advantage.” Even if Waymo has the best AI for cars, it might stumble in bringing the technology to market. Waymo has no access to customers without partnerships with manufacturers. Both Waymo and Mobileye, then, can only move as fast as the old school automakers.

Tesla’s competitors are still just dabbling. Tesla, by contrast, is fully committed to self driving.

A Waymo self-driving “koala car” spotted in Mountain View, California. Photo credit: Grendelkhan.

The upshot

Self-driving is an astronomically large opportunity. McKinsey estimates that self-driving ride-hailing services and in-car digital services will generate a combined $1.5 trillion in revenue in 2030. ARK’s estimate is much more aggressive at $10 trillion in revenue in the early 2030s. For Tesla, self-driving billions in net profit per quarter by the end of 2020, even assuming that competition drives prices down.

Tesla’s HD mapping effort is a promising step in the industry’s most aggressive timeline for full self driving. It’s also a demonstration of Tesla’s unique advantages in the self-driving space. When competition should be heating up, it remains lukewarm.

Tesla's lead in HD maps provides a moat that protects it from any competing small-scale effort to launch self-driving cars, i.e. a fleet of a few thousand cars. Its moat doesn't protect it from a large-scale effort, i.e. a fleet of hundreds of thousands or millions of cars.

However, since competitors are waiting until 2020 or 2021 to produce their first cars with self-driving hardware, Tesla has time to ramp its annual vehicle production to 1 million units or more and widen its moat. Since Gigafactory 1 in Nevada is intended to support the production of 1 million cars in 2020, and Tesla has plans for two to four more Gigafactories, it stands to reason that it plans to ramp annual production to 3-5 million cars per year at some point at the next several years. This would make it difficult if not impossible for competitors to overtake Tesla's self-driving lead on the basis of production volume alone.

Consequently, for investors hoping to capitalize on self driving, there is no better bet right now than Tesla.

My recommendation: buy TSLA and hold on a long-term basis.