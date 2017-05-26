S&P 500 Undervalued Vs. Debt Paper

I recently wrote an article on the S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) valuation, in which I stated that some of the metrics that suggest an overvaluation are not very useful. In the second part of that article I'll take a look at a couple of other metrics and whether they are relevant to estimate a proposed overvaluation of the index.

I looked at the price to free cash flow ratio, the S&P 500 price relative to the price of oil and the market cap to GDP multiple in the first part of this article series. I'll look at a couple of other metrics here:

Two metrics that suggest, surprisingly, an undervaluation of the S&P 500 index at the current price are the ERP and the normalized ERP. The so called equity risk premium measures the excess return investors are able to generate when they are investing their money into equity (i.e. stocks) instead of investing into (nominally) risk-free paper such as government bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) (NYSEARCA:IEF). A higher equity risk premium suggests that the return investors are getting from equity are attractive versus the additional risk, whereas a low ERP number suggests that the additional risk does not justify the (small) additional return investors can get from equity investments.

Right now the ERP is at 700 versus an average of 470, which means that the (proposed) return of investing into the S&P500 is 700 base points higher than what investors are getting from risk free investments -- this spread is higher than it usually is, suggesting an undervaluation of the S&P 500 index.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

These numbers, however, are heavily affected by how high the risk-less rate is at a certain point of time: Right now interest rates are still at a very low level in comparison to what interest rates were over the last decades: At 1.3% the 2 year treasuries are trading at a yield that is more than 600 base points lower than they were at the beginning of the 90s, and even lower in comparison to the interest rate peaks during the early 80s.

The fact that rather high ERPs suggest an undervaluation of the S&P 500 index must thus be taken in context -- this is only true due to the fact that interest rates are at an extremely low level in comparison to the past. Should rates normalize a couple of percentage points above the current level, the ERP number would drop sharply.

SPY Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The same logic applies to another valuation metric that suggests an undervaluation: The S&P 500 index' dividend yield is at 80% of the level of the return investors are getting from 10 year treasuries. Historically this level has been lower, with an average of 60%. The proposed undervaluation exists versus debt paper, and is heavily impacted by the low interest rate environment -- with higher interest rates, that metric would be much lower, thus not suggesting an undervaluation any more.

When we do not look at the S&P 500's yield versus the 10 year treasury yield, but rather how high the yield has been in the past, we see that the 1.9% yield investors are getting right now doesn't look like a very high yield -- the current valuation seems to neither suggest an over- nor an undervaluation.

Takeaway

The S&P 500 index looks expensive at first sight as it is breaching all time highs. Many metrics suggest that, although there are some that propose the contrary. Those are the metrics that evaluate the index versus an investment in treasuries or other debt paper.

As long as interest rates are artificially low the S&P 500 looks more attractive than investing into debt papers, although this does not mean that the S&P 500 index is undervalued on absolute terms.

