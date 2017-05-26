Welcome to another edition of 'Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly'. The aim is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

With a busy week-end ahead I am writing this on Friday. If you notice some of the prices have changed since I upload the charts, then you know why. Hopefully nothing too drastic happens while I'm writing so I have to start all over again...

Equities

The S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) made a new high this week, which may have been suprising given the heavy falls on 17th May, but hopefully last week's fractal prepared you for the move up.

I haven't updated the fractal, but you can see the green spike above 2410 which the S&P500 replicated on Thursday.

Whether or not it continues to follow and now dumps to 2280 remains to be seen. It still makes sense in context of the bigger picture cycle.

A sharp drop to 2280 will take price to the 38.2% Fibonacci retrace and the channel. It also sets up a situation where the projection for wave v (using the common measurement wave v = wave i) will take price to the larger wave 3 target of 2470-80.

Obviously if price continues higher next week the above will be wrong and we are already in wave v shown.

Precious Metals

Precious metals didn't move much last week and there's no real change in view.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) consolidated in a $20 range, and is still likely in the last leg of a triangle.

Actually the last leg of a triangle - wave 'E' - may be formed by another smaller triangle. Gold, in particular, seems to like this formation and it may doing it now.

More importantly, as long as the end of wave 'C' hold at $1214, there should be another large rally towards $1350.

I am still tracking the oil comparison I have posted the last few weeks, but since that also takes price above $1300, we can hedge our bets.

Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) looks ready to rally, as does the gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

A 5 wave rally followed by a 3 wave correction ideally sets up the next leg higher. There are ways for the pull back to extend, but in simple terms the above chart shows the kind of bullish cycle we should look to buy.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO)

Oil pulled back from $52 to set up a sideways summer range.

$51.6 was the 78.6% Fibonacci retrace of the prior decline and I have observed for many years now that oil very often reverses at this particular retrace.

Actually I caught the high pretty well with the chart shown below, but it wasn't something I thought about whilst writing last week's article. Maybe in future I will try and update some of the ideas throughout the week in Instablog form.

The move down from last week's high was impulsive, so after a small bounce we can target the mid $40s with another wave down.

Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:UNG)

I still believe natural gas will give us a better price to buy in June. Wake me up at $3.

The Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP)

The dollar held steady at the 96.50 level highlighted last week. However, the lack of movement in either direction doesn't allow us to conclude much, yet.

This count on EURUSD (NYSEARCA:FXE) suggests a move to at least 1.138 may be due.

It's higher than I originally thought (my target in March was 1.1), but Elliott Wave allows us to adapt to the cycles in real time. By the time the target was hit, it was fairly clear it would be breached.

This channel is now in play.

So it seems 96.50 on the dollar may well give way for a move lower.

Conclusions

As much as I would love to conclude exactly where the market will go next week, I can only say what I think is probable.

I still think the S&P500 will fall sharply towards 2280, precious metals will spike higher to the August 2016 highs, and the dollar will fall further. The oil and gas lows are in and any dip should be bought.

