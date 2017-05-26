Amazon.com: Danger In Numbers

An explanation of the dangers in numbers will go a long way to promoting an understanding why different authors, with rational arguments, can come to very different conclusions.

One such saying was, “Numbers are dangerous”. Another was, “Figures don’t lie, but liars can figure.” No inference of dishonesty, just the fact figures can be presented in different ways.

I had a boss and mentor for 15 years who was a Harvard MBA. He was brilliant, with a dry wit, and he had some oft repeated sayings.

Investment Thesis

It is possible for two analysts to start with identical assumptions for projected net income and projected free cash flows 'FCF' and yet arrive at valuations that are extremes apart. SIC Investment Research Inc is optimistic about Amazon.com, while I am pessimistic in regard to the share price level. An explanation of the dangers in numbers will go a long way to promoting an understanding why different authors, with seemingly rational arguments, can come to very different conclusions. I hope to show why SIC Investment Research Inc's valuation of $180 billion for Amazon Web Services is fatally flawed, and no reason for optimism. I will also show how market cap, driven by ever higher share price, reveals the inherent flaws in SIC's implied valuation of the non AWS side of the Amazon business. The saying in the title, "Figures don't lie, but liars can figure" is used in the context, that certainly figures can be presented in a way that is intentionally deceptive, but care also needs to be taken not to present figures in a way that is unintentionally deceptive. It is likely that Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) share price will soon pass $1,000 and market cap rise to ~ $490 billion. I will show how using market cap less a valuation of AWS to arrive at a proxy valuation for the non AWS side of the business, results in valuations, and increases in valuation, of the non AWS element, at different points in time, that are ludicrous. I will show it is the unsustainably high rates of growth in the share price, currently and in the past, that give rise to these ludicrous valuations.

SIC Investment Research Inc Forecasts Of NOPLAT and FCF Are Within An Acceptable Range

SIC Investment Research Inc (I will shorten that to SIC) earned an Editors' Pick for their well researched article, "Amazon Web Services: $180 Billion Valuation". On the basis of that research, SIC came up with a current valuation of $180B for the Amazon Web Services [AWS] portion of the Amazon.com business. For the convenience of readers, and for comparison purposes, I have summarized the relevant portions of SIC's valuation calculations in TABLE 1 below, to avoid the need to switch between articles. If I had compiled the forecasts, I would likely have come up with some differences in assumptions leading to differences in net operating profit or loss after tax ((NOPLAT)) and free cash flow forecast amounts. But SIC's forecast figures are well within the range of forecast outcomes I would expect. For the purpose of this exercise, I accept those SIC forecast figures on which SIC's valuation is based.

TABLE 1

TABLE 1 above summarizes how SIC arrived at a valuation of $180B for AWS at December 31, 2016. The error in principle in discounting the residual value from end of 2027 rather than 2026 is not material, so to save confusion I will use the $180 billion rather than the $190 billion number.

SIC's Valuation Of The Non AWS Side Of the Amazon Business

SIC's approach to determining the proportion AWS represents of the total market cap valuation of Amazon.com is not new. Back on November 4, 2015, CNN Money published this article, "Amazon's $160 billion business you've never heard of". From the article, "This week, Deutsche Bank estimated that AWS sales could reach $16.2 billion by the end of 2017. That would make AWS worth $160 billion, the analyst said, and Amazon' single most valuable business - even more valuable than the retail unit that put Amazon on the map. Amazon has echoed Deutsche Bank's forecast. CEO Jeff Bezos told CNBC in April that AWS would one day overtake the retail business."

TABLE 2 below completes the SIC valuation exercise by taking away SIC valuation from total Amazon.com market cap valuations at December 31, 2016, May 12, 2017, and assumed May 26, based on a $1,000 share price. TABLE 2 also includes a calculation of the valuation of the non-AWS business by taking away Deutsche Bank's $160 billion valuation of AWS from Amazon market cap at November 3, 2015. Note - $160 billion valuation was projected for end of 2017, so discounted back to $139.8 billion at November 3, 2015

TABLE 2

The Valuation Methodology For Non AWS Seems To Work Okay Through December 31, 2016

Based on TABLE 2 above, valuing the non AWS business on the basis of taking specifically calculated valuations of AWS away from total market cap looks to give reasonable results for both Deutsche Bank at November 3, 2015 and for SIC at December 31, 2016. The valuation numbers are consistent with the CNN Money article above -" Amazon' single most valuable business - even more valuable than the retail unit that put Amazon on the map." and "CEO Jeff Bezos told CNBC in April that AWS would one day overtake the retail business."

The Valuation Methodology Says The Non AWS Business Valuation Has Grown By $112M In The Last 5 Months

So what has happened with the non AWS business since December 31, 2016 through May 12, 2017 to cause its valuation to rise by $101 billion, and to increase by a further $14 billion since then. And what has happened to Jeff Bezos prediction that AWS would one day overtake the retail business. Instead, in the course of 5 months, the AWS business has gone from being just $6.3 billion short of the non AWS valuation to being $112 billion less than the non AWS valuation figure. The non AWS valuation calculation is being distorted both by a share price that has grown at an actual average annualized rate of over 100% per year, and the assumption AWS valuation is increasing at only 7% per year.

The AWS Valuation Runs Up Against The "Figures Don't Lie, But Liars Can Figure" And The "Dangers In Numbers" Syndromes

When SIC selected a risk adjusted discount rate of 7.0% to arrive at a present value for the AWS business, they obviously did not take into account the growth rates that buyers of Amazon.com shares expect. In TABLE 2 above, I could adopt a higher growth rate of say 15% for the AWS business to go some way to meeting Amazon.com share buyers' expectations. That way the higher AWS valuation would result in a lower valuation for the non AWS business. But, I am locked into the 7.0%, unless I change the risk adjusted discount rate to arrive at the present value of AWS.

At A Risk Adjusted Discount Rate of 15.0% AWS Valuation Halves To $90 Billion

I have run the TABLE 1 model again at a discount rate of 15%, and the result is SIC's AWS valuation is reduced from $180 billion to $90 billion. In TABLE 3 below, I have changed the assumptions in TABLE 2 in respect of AWS valuation, the growth rate for AWS, and the share price growth rate between now and 2026.

TABLE 3

Looking back to that CNN Money article above - "This week, Deutsche Bank estimated that AWS sales could reach $16.2 billion by the end of 2017. That would make AWS worth $160 billion, the analyst said, and Amazon' single most valuable business - even more valuable than the retail unit that put Amazon on the map." At a 15.0% discount rate, the SIC valuation no longer supports the Deutsche Bank assessment of valuation. The revised valuation of AWS at December 31, 2016 at the higher discount rate, goes from nearly half the market cap to less than 25%. Instead of AWS valuation catching up to and passing the non AWS valuation, as anticipated by Jeff Bezos, the non AWS valuation continues to far outstrip the growth in the AWS valuation.

Summary and Conclusion

On the one hand we have from CNN Money above the shared views of Jeff Bezos and Deutsche Bank, "Jeff Bezos told CNBC in April that AWS would one day overtake the retail business." And from Deutsche bank, "... make AWS worth $160 billion, the analyst said, and Amazon' single most valuable business - even more valuable than the retail unit that put Amazon on the map."

On the other hand we have a market cap driven ever higher by buyers of Amazon.com shares. If we deduct from the Amazon.com market cap, the AWS business valuation, which both Jeff Bezos and Deutsche Bank basically agree upon, we should arrive at a similar valuation to the AWS business for the non AWS business. But Schedules 2 and 3 show this is not the case. The non AWS valuation is far higher, and growing at a rate over 100% per year, driven by the exuberance of share buyers.

Conclusion -

Using market cap less a valuation of AWS to arrive at a proxy valuation for the non AWS side of the business, results in valuations, and increases in valuation, of the non AWS element, at different points in time, that are wildly different to the expectations of Deutsche Bank and the CEO of Amazon.com. It is the unsustainable high rates of growth in the share price, currently and in the past, that give rise to these ludicrous valuations. The only conclusion to be drawn is the current share price is significantly over valued.

