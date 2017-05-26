Why I Would Not Buy Kimberly-Clark Right Now

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) has remarkably underperformed S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the last 12 months. To be sure, while S&P has advanced 15%, the stock has remained essentially flat. As the stock is a dividend aristocrat with an exceptional record, some investors view the current price of the stock as an opportunity, as they expect a reversion to the mean of its performance compared to the market. However, in this article, I will analyze why the stock is not a great bargain right now.

First of all, Kimberly-Clark is an admirable dividend aristocrat, which has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years. This degree of consistency and reliability proves the perfect execution of the company in the past. In addition, the stalwart has one of the key characteristics that Buffett looks for in stocks. More specifically, its capital expenses average only about 1/3 of its operating cash flows every year. Therefore, the company enjoys ample free cash flows year after year, which are available for generous shareholder distributions. That's how the company has been able to keep raising its dividend for decades.

Nevertheless, the company has stopped growing during the last 4 years. More precisely, its revenues have been on a slow decline while its earnings have remained essentially flat. Consequently, the tepid growth in its earnings per share [EPS] has resulted fully from the share repurchases. This pattern was prominent in the last earnings report as well. The organic sales of the company declined 1% in Q1 but the EPS grew 3% thanks to the cost-cutting initiatives of the company and its share repurchases. However, there are limits on the extent of the cost-cutting measures before they start to impair the core business. Therefore, the company is unlikely to continue to grow its EPS amid declining sales.

It is also worth noting that the stock is trading at a rich valuation and hence its share buybacks hardly enhance shareholder value. To be sure, the company spent 1/3 of its earnings on share repurchases last year, only to reduce its share count by 1.5%. This is certainly a non-productive use of the funds earned. The management has not changed its strategy for this year, as it has guided for share buybacks of almost $1 B this year. This amount corresponds to approximately half of the expected earnings of this year. Therefore, it becomes evident that the management cannot find promising growth projects to invest in and is thus spending a great portion of the earnings on inefficient share repurchases. This does not bode well for the future growth prospects of the company.

The business performance of the company will also continue to be negatively affected by the heating competition among large retailers, such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT). Retailers have started to compete on the price front more fiercely than ever. This is a definitely negative trend for Kimberly-Clark, which sells products that are premium-priced in their categories. Therefore, its margins are likely to be pressured due to this trend. They are also likely to be pressured due to the growth of private-label products, which keep gaining in popularity thanks to consumers, who have become more price-sensitive despite their prosperity in recent years. Unfortunately for Kimberly-Clark, while its products are premium-priced in their categories, the nature of the products cannot always justify a significant premium over the products of competitors. For instance, most consumers will refuse to pay a premium for facial tissues, as most facial tissues have almost identical properties. In fact, my only criterion when shopping such products is to find the greatest bargain.

Moreover, the stock is currently trading at a forward P/E=20.6. While the whole stock market is in overvalued territory, investors should not miss the fact that such a forward P/E ratio is excessive for a stock that has been growing its EPS at a very slow pace and has experienced declining sales for years. When a stock is in a high-growth phase, it is likely to make up for its rich initial valuation after a few years. On the other hand, it may take many years to slow-growth and non-growth stocks to compensate their shareholders for the rich premium they initially paid.

Part of the rich premium of Kimberly-Clark can safely be attributed to the almost record-low prevailing interest rates. In recent years, due to the low interest rates, numerous investors have resorted to the reliable dividends of dividend aristocrats in order to earn decent annual yields. This trend has remarkably boosted the prices of this category of stocks. However, as the Fed now seems determined to significantly raise rates in the next few years, the valuation of dividend aristocrats is likely to incur great pressure. This headwind will be stronger for stocks like Kimberly-Clark, which has stopped growing its earnings at a meaningful rate.

To sum up, there is no doubt that Kimberly-Clark has generously rewarded its shareholders in the past thanks to its consistent growth. However, due to the unfavorable trends mentioned above, the company seems to have reached a saturation point in recent years. Moreover, its stock price currently enjoys a markedly rich valuation. Therefore, its future returns are likely to be lackluster at best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.