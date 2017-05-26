The Long Case For Gilead Sciences

Gilead is pushing on its R&D expenses, considering them as a key long-term success factor and as an effective way to maintain its competitive advantage.

However, Gilead has shown superior results in its Phase 2 HIV products compared with its competitors, with a positive trend that is expected to continue during Phase 3.

Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) fair value is estimated at $80.69 through an Economic Value Added model. Compared with the current price level of $66.51, the EVA model gives the company a 21.32% upside potential. The firm is valued through traditional accounting ratios such as P/E, P/S and P/B as well as with more advanced metrics like EV/FCFF, FCFF Yield and EV/NOPAT. Gilead's profitability is studied through adjusted accounting returns like ROIC and ROE.

The EVA model considers off-balance sheet commitments like operating leases and capitalizes R&D expenses, generating adjustments to simple Book Value measures. The company's operating risk is analyzed by breaking down sales and assessing different Equity Risk Premia for every country or region. The WACC is based on a forward-looking approach that calculates the expected market return as the S&P 500 Internal Rate of Return under appropriate assumptions.

Catalyst

The company has registered a -7.12% YTD drop in share prices and a -32.33% one-year decrease due to increasing market competition and a drop in HIV/HCV product sales. However, Gilead has shown superior results in its Phase 2 HIV products compared with its competitors, with a positive trend that is expected to continue during Phase 3. Moreover, the company increased its R&D expenses by 69.14% YoY due to the progression of clinical studies and the development of new products: in the competitive environment of Biotechnology companies, Gilead is pushing on its R&D expenses, considering them as a key long-term success factor and as an effective way to maintain its competitive advantage. The company has shown recent interest in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) with the intent to develop a pipeline outside HIV/HCV. This hypothesis is strengthened by the arrival of Alessandro Riva from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) as a new Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head and member of Gilead's Executive Committee.

1. Company Summary

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus, hematology/oncology, cardiovascular and inflammation-respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco, Inc. (OTCPK:JAPAY), and Galapagos NV (OTCPK:GLPYY). The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

2. Business, Investment Catalysts And Risks

The company has registered a -7.12% YTD drop in share prices and a -32.33% one-year decrease due to increasing market competition. Gilead operates in five product segments: HIV products, Liver Diseases products, Cardiovascular products, Hematology/Oncology products and Inflammation/Respiratory products.

The company's antiviral product sales of $27,745.00 million represent a drop of -8.15% compared with antiviral product sales of $30,207.00 million in 2015. Harvoni and Sovaldi made up 47.15% of total antiviral product sales in 2016. The product patent for Harvoni expires in 2030 for both the U.S. and EU markets while Sovaldi's patent expires in 2029 for the U.S. and in 2028 for the EU. The tenofovir molecule in products such as Viread, Truvada and different single-tablet regimens has historically formed the center of the firm's HIV franchise. Gilead faces significant competition from large pharmaceutical companies, specialized firms and generic manufacturers. Its products compete on safety, ease of use, acceptance by doctors, price and distribution & marketing.

Research & Development

With growing competition in the Biotechnology industry, the focus on R&D expenses represents a key distinctive long-term success factor. Gilead increased R&D expenses by 69.14% in 2016 compared with 2015.

R&D expenses rose primarily due to the overall progression of clinical studies and the expenses for the development of new antiviral products. The company currently has several Phase 3 products, as well as a market application pending for single-tablet regimen of sofosbuvir, velpatasvir and voxilaprevir utilized for the treatment of liver diseases. The product for HIV treatment, Bictegravir/TAF, has recently entered Phase 3 while Phase 2 data seem positive compared with the product Tivicay from ViiV Healthcare. The product seemed superior at 24 and 48 weeks on reduction in the virus. With a 24-week horizon, 97% of Gilead's product reduced HIV-1 RNA levels under 50 copies/ml compared with 94% for Tivicay. The difference is higher considering 48 weeks with a 97% for Bictegravir/TAF against 91% for Tivicay. Bictegravir, developed by Gilead, is based on the tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) molecule, a prodrug of the original tenofovir. The FDA approved TAF-based treatments in November 2015, and Gilead received the approval in November 2016 to use TAF in its drug Vemlidy, with the intention to gradually increase the number of TAF-based products.

Recent medical studies have shown that tenofovir alafenamide is roughly equivalent to original tenofovir in effectiveness but has a reduced potential for causing kidney injury and thinning bones.

Acquisitions

Through the years, Gilead has undertaken a successful M&A policy with the aim to facilitate the development of new products and to gain a significant competitive advantage over its peers. The company acquired Triangle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2003 for about $461.1 million in cash and strengthened its infrastructure and capabilities in the HIV and hepatitis B marketplace. After the profitability decrease following the recent financial crisis, Gilead acquired Pharmasset, Inc. in 2012 for a deal that represented a 20.83% of the Enterprise Value of the new merged entity. The $11 billion deal allowed Gilead to develop all-oral regimens to treat hepatitis C and commercialize the product Sovaldi. Recent press has discussed a potential Gilead interest in Incyte Corporation, a pharmaceutical company based in Delaware that currently commercializes the FDA approved drug Jakafi. Incyte currently trades at $140.84 a share with a $28.71 billion market cap.

New Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head

On January 3, 2017, Gilead announced that Alessandro Riva will join as a new senior vice president. Dr. Riva will succeed John McHutchison and will be responsible for the company's hematology and oncology programs and will also enter Gilead's Executive Committee. Dr. Riva joins the company from Novartis, where he served as Head, Global Oncology Development, and before his experience at Novartis, he co-founded the Breast Cancer International Research Group (BIRG) and the Cancer International Research Group (CIRG).

Moreover, Incyte is partnered with Novartis for its ex-US sales of Jakafi, and the arrival of Alessandro Riva as vice president and member of the Executive Committee strengthens the hypothesis of a Gilead interest over Incyte Corporation, as well as the general intent to increase its commitment in the hematology and oncology segment, building a pipeline outside of HIV and HCV. John Milligan, Gilead CEO, admitted that M&A is a top priority for the company in the future, together with more transparency on its drug pricing policy.

3. Valuation

An Economic Value Added model gives Gilead an estimated enterprise value of $120,730.02 million and a fair value of $80.69 per share.

Cost of Capital

WACC is computed utilizing the 10-year Treasury Yield of 2.232% as a risk-free rate. The S&P 500 is currently trading at $2,328.95 with a dividends and buybacks yield of 4.845% (spindices.com press release), and the expected market return is estimated at 7.19%, calculated as the S&P 500 internal rate of return assuming a 2.232% dividends and buybacks growth in perpetuity. Gilead's Equity Risk Premium is calculated by breaking down sales by country/region:

Total country premia are calculated according to Moody's ratings on local long-term government bonds, adding the country ERP spread to the U.S. implied ERP of 4.95%. Gilead has a raw beta of 1.2205 and an adjusted beta of 1.1470 using five-year adjusted monthly closes. The company issued total long-term debt for $26,364.00 million with a market value of $27.0 billion according to Level 2 estimates. The pre-tax cost of debt of 3.774% is calculated as a weighted average of the effective interest rates on debt issued and this translates into an initial WACC of 7.109% that is expected to decrease linearly to a long-term value of 6.382% due to decreasing beta and increasing tax rate.

Free Cash Flow and Fair Value

The company registered lease expenses of $81 million for fiscal year 2016. Future lease commitments are discounted at the pre-tax cost of debt and the PV of future lease commitments is estimated at $321.67 million. Assuming an amortization period of five years, capitalized R&D expenses amount at $10,421.60 million with current R&D expenses of $5,098.00 million for 2016. Capitalized leases and R&D generate EBIT adjustments for $40.79 million and $2,902.60 million, respectively, resulting in an adjusted NOPAT of $16,232.93 million. Given D&A of $1,158.00 million, other non-cash charges of $661.00 million, change in working capital of $1,362.00 and capital expenditures adjusted for capitalized R&D of $3,650.60 million, the adjusted free cash flow to firm is $15,763.33 million for 2016. With a total enterprise value of $102,193.21 million, adjusted for $321.67 million of capitalized leases, and a 6.382% long-term WACC, a Gordon Growth Model estimates a long-term FCFF growth rate of -7.83%.

Gilead's invested capital is computed as follows:

The company maintained an adjusted ROIC of 37.81%, greater than its cost of capital, generating shareholders' value. For the period 2017-2020, sales are expected to drop to $22,430.23 million according to analyst estimates (FactSet estimates) due to increasing competition and a decrease in HIV/HCV products sales while for 2021-2026 the model projects a linear decrease in sales growth, reaching the long-term growth of -7.83% in Year 10. Assuming EBIT as a fixed sales percentage, expected growth in adjusted operating income follows expected growth in sales while the starting effective tax rate of 21.11% will reach the current marginal tax rate in the U.S. of 35.00% in Year 10. D&A, change in working capital and adjusted capital expenditures are projected proportionally with operating income, utilizing fixed EBIT margins. The initial invested capital of $44,577.27 million increases by adding back the change in working capital and net adjusted capital expenditures, reaching $70,087.04 million in Year 10. For the terminal year, the model assumes a ROIC equal to the long-term WACC of 6.382 and estimates an invested capital of $118,754.25 million in perpetuity, defined as final year NOPAT of $7,578.85 million over long-term ROIC.

Gilead's fair enterprise value is computed as follows:

The difference between an invested capital of $118,754.25 million in perpetuity and the ending invested capital of $72,456.95 million in Year 10 is added back at present value in order to reconcile the assumptions on stable growth and ROIC in perpetuity.

The graph below summarizes adjusted NOPAT and economic value added dynamics:

This results in an equity value of $105,481.35 million and in a fair value per share of $80.69, representing a 21.32% upside from the current level of $66.51.

Relative Valuation

Considering three metrics, P/E, P/S and P/B, Gilead appears cheap compared with its Biotechnology industry main competitors:

A median P/S method is used to project future share price, assuming Gilead's price to sales ratio will revert to the sector's average. The P/S ratio is preferred over other metrics because it is independent from profit margins and it is less likely of being manipulated by discretional accounting policies. The first 40 Healthcare stocks for market capitalization, screened by considering those with a positive P/E ratio and positive return on equity, reported an average P/S ratio of 3.119. Gilead's 2016 sales of $30,390.00 million and shares outstanding of 1,307.24 result in a projected stock price of $72.51. The stock is currently trading at an EV/FCFF of 6.48 against 17.30 for Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology and 18.01 for the Healthcare sector, translating in a FCFF Yield of 15.43% and showing greater cash-generating ability given its adjusted enterprise value. Gilead registers a P/E ratio of 6.69, lower than its peers, with a 2017 P/E estimate of 7.16 and a 2018 estimate of 7.37 (Zacks Investment Research). The company currently trades at an EV/NOPAT ratio of 6.30, with a 7.44 EV/NOPAT implied by the EVA Model. Gilead reported net income from continuing operations of $13,488.00 million and book value of equity, net of non-controlling interests, of $18,887.00 million, resulting in a 71.41% return on equity. Taking into account R&D net income adjustments of $2,902.60 million net of depreciation and capitalized R&D expenses of $10,421.00 million, the adjusted ROE equals 55.92%, higher than the 10.5% industry average (Morningstar Estimates) and the company's current 8.392% cost of equity.

