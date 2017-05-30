MLP Distribution Recap Q1 '17: Still Recovering 1 Year After The Bottom

By Karyl Patredis

How many MLPs grew, maintained, or cut distributions in 1Q 2017?

Well, the first quarter of 2017 is in the rearview. Let's check out the latest distribution data.

Below we have the quarter over quarter data. As a reminder, when I say 1Q distributions, I mean distributions that will be paid in 2Q17 as a result of what happened in 1Q.

Of the 15 MLPs that grew distributions in the AMZI, five increased payouts by 4% or more: AM, SHLX, PSXP, EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), and Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP). RMP entered the AMZI in the March 2017 rebalancing. The company increased distributions and caused the list of AMZI growers to increase from 14 last quarter to 15 this quarter.

Special note: Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) merged with Sunoco Logistics Partners (formerly SXL). Although SXL was technically the surviving entity, the company took on ETP's name. The original ETP didn't announce a distribution before the merger and it is not reflected in our calculations. SXL (aka new ETP) announced a distribution increase from $0.52 to $0.535. Therefore, we gave them credit for an increase. However, if you were an original ETP unitholder and are now a new ETP unitholder, your distribution post-merger technically decreased. Original ETP unitholders received 1.5 units of new ETP as a result of the merger. Original ETP unitholders were receiving a $1.055 distribution per unit beforehand. New ETP's distribution was $0.535, so even when multiplied by 1.5, we're still looking at only $0.8025/unit.

Next, we have the year over year data which compares 1Q 2016 and 1Q 2017. If the name was in the index in both 1Q 2016 and 1Q 2017, I compared the distributions. Please note there is survivorship bias in this method.

AMZ and AMZI Y/Y Fun Facts

Names that grew year over year:

3. Those that cut year over year were EEP, Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) [5], Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA), and WPZ.

Footnotes:

[1] Increase from $0.2605 to $0.2740.

[2] Increase from $0.4065 to $0.4275.

[3] Increase from $0.2770 to $0.2910.

[4] Increase from $0.5580 to $0.5860.

[5] Not in the AMZI.

