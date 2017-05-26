Editas: The Long Haul Ahead

Editas' stock has provided a wild ride; I expect its middle age to be extended in time, headline driven with a downward bias.

Editas Medicine's (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock is bursting with potential that will take long years to realize. Figuring out how to play this one is a difficult task. This article argues it is currently too early to enter this volatile name.

Editas is hunkering down for the long haul

Editas is an impressive operation. It licenses much of its cutting edge technology from the Broad Institute. The Broad Institute describes itself as follows:

Another of the Broad Institute's goals is to "speed discovery" in various areas of biomedical research.

In the context of discovery in biomedical research the notion of "speed" is a relative term. Rome wasn't built in a day; new therapies are not conceptualized, evaluated, compounded, tested, and approved in any time frame that should interest any but very special investors. Persons who invest in Editas should ask themselves if they fit into this category.

I will quote an excerpt from Editas' most recent earnings conference call to make this point clearer.

The first quarter of 2017 was a big quarter for Editas. We established a major strategic alliance with Allergan (NYSE:AGN). We had a very significant positive decision from the U.S. Patent Office. We've raised [...] substantial capital in a follow[-on] offering. And we meaningfully advanced both our pipeline and our platform. With all of these achievements, we are well positioned to advance our product pipeline while continuing to expand our platform leadership.

All good stuff no doubt. In terms of time, the targets are ever receding. The Allergan deal brought in $90MM cash on the barrel-head, with potential for substantial milestone payments and ultimately royalties.

The program is exciting no doubt. However it has a long time line:

Over the initial seven year research term of the agreement, we'll pursue development of a wide range of ocular medicines in collaboration with Allergan.

There was a hiccup right at the start. CEO Bosley fleshed out the delay that has been dragging on Editas shares recently as follows:

There should be no doubt in anyone's mind. Editas is very much in a preliminary development phase.

As for the referenced patent decision. it is under appeal. In response to a question as to timing for resolution of the issue, CFO Hack advised:

So time line going forward is that over the next series of years, we'll have this play out and on the appeal at this point, it's too early to speculate on exactly what the detailed timeline will be. [emphasis added]

As for the capital raise and the $90MM from Allergan, these are good things for Editas that allow it to soldier on as it continues to develop its science and move ahead with its early stage pipeline. They do not support any near term investment thesis that should draw investors into this stock.

Editas is like a brightly shining but distant star.

In a recent article I acknowledged the speculative nature of Editas while hypothesizing that its prospects were significantly derisked from its IPO days. The derisking has encountered no significant negative reversals in the interim.

Nonetheless the CC discussion mentioned above, together with the slide deck from Editas' slide deck presented at the May 22, 2017 UBS Global Healthcare Conference have soured me on this stock. On the one hand, this presentation showed that Editas travels with an elite crowd.

See for example slide 22 below:

It stands at the forefront of a critical technology that shows promise of unlocking techniques for editing human genes that may portend therapies of unrivalled power. See for example slide 8 below:

One of the comments to my previous Editas article captures the view of many. In a lengthy comment to that article Jefferson Rich included the following affirmation of the Editas technology:

All legal drama aside: this genomic editing platform may be the most important scientific discovery made so far in my lifetime, and whoever ends up holding this patent is going make a lot of money.

On the other hand, the prospects for this stock are like a distant star. They are dazzling but unattainable in any attractive time frame. Slide 23 of 30 in the slide deck, which I have set out below solidified my thinking in this regard:

Editas' technologies are very ambitious. They are also unproven. As a "Near-Term Goal" we see that Editas is still a full year away its first Investigational New Drug Application.

Although one seldom finds surprises there, since the language is largely boilerplate, it is often a good idea to take a cold shower in the form of a quick buzz through the latest 10-K, before investing in a hot stock.

I find Editas first discussed risk factor at page 66 to be on point. It provides, inter alia:

We have incurred significant losses since inception. We expect to incur losses for the foreseeable future and may never achieve or maintain profitability. Since inception, we have incurred significant operating losses. Our net losses were $97.2 million, $72.9 million and $13.7 million, for the years ended December 31, 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, we had an accumulated deficit of $185.5 million. We have financed our operations primarily through the public offering of our common stock, private placements of our preferred stock, an equipment loan, our collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc., or Juno Therapeutics, and our agreement with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics, Inc., or CFFT. We have devoted all of our efforts to research and development. We expect to continue to incur significant expenses and increasing operating losses for the foreseeable future. The net losses we incur may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter. We anticipate that our expenses will increase substantially if and as we: [list of activities that involve pursuing its business]

For those who wish to pursue Editas' future challenges in the area of keeping the coffers full, one has only to read further in the risk factors. I will pursue the point no further here.

Editas' stock has provided a wild ride; I expect its middle age to be extended in time, headline driven with a downward bias.

Editas' IPO closed on February 3, 2016 with a capital raise of ~$94MM. At the time, its CRISPR gene editing technology was viewed as so important that favorable resolution of its patent disputes were cited as a key determinant in its long term value.

The patent issue is very important for Editas, but only in the sense that a loss in the patent arena would potentially pose significant burdens on its operations. A win on the patent issue will not guarantee that Editas will be successful in any single one of its near term goals listed on slide 31 above.

The stock gyrations in mid February and March 2017 were crazy. Up >30% in mid February, then pullback as realization dawns that this was just a battle in a longer war. Then, it rose 17% interday when the Allergan deal is announced.

Editas has generally been coming in as the realization of a follow on stock offering hit home followed by the UBS Healthcare Conference slide deck. The real longer term issue for Editas is tied into its cash on hand and access to additional cash. As for cash on hand, according to CFO Hack, Editas:

...ended the [most recent] quarter with approximately $352 million of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet.

That sounds like lot. However, it is only expected to allow Editas to last for 24 months. CEO Hack doesn't suggest how they will get to the next step. The options for additional cash are plentiful, they could consist of a combination of milestone payments on existing deal(s), new deals, borrowings, or follow-on stock offerings.

The point isn't that Editas has any immediate or even intermediate term cash issues. Rather, Editas is pioneering in a brave new field that has great promise but no assurances of regular revenues to support a rapid growth trajectory in its stock price.

Conclusion

I am fascinated by the Editas story. I recognize that it could shoot up by crazy amounts on the slightest provocation. For this reason, if no other, I regard Editas as a terrible stock to sell short. If it does shoot up, before I have a chance to re-enter at a lower price, I will watch realizing that I may have missed another one.

I don't see any indication that it is about to scale any height from which it won't quickly fall back. Somehow, I am expecting Editas to make it down to single digits before it takes off to retest some of its happier levels.

I appreciate any comments from the SA community that flesh out this article and provide fresh points of view as to how to play this volatile stock.

