Skechers: Valuation Gap Is Exaggerated

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) has continued to show weakness in the past 7 weeks, although there was no fundamental change worth mentioning. In this article, I am going to share some thoughts on the stock's current valuation relative to peers, which seems to be pricing a very pessimistic scenario.

Context - Boom and Bust, Depressed Valuation

Sportswear and athletic footwear have been interesting segments to follow in the last few years, with many companies trying to conquer customers and many stocks showing different trends. Skechers , the subject of this article, has shown a boom and a bust pattern of significant magnitude. I've already shared some thoughts on SKX's decline following the boom and on why I think the market has been too tough with this stock. In this article, I want to share more thoughts on the stock's valuation, focusing on relative valuation, in particular. Before proceeding, it's necessary to have a look at how the company's performance has changed in the past few years.

The first thing to notice is that revenue has been trending upwards since 2012, but decelerated a bit in 2016. Net Income, on the other hand, has started to decline in the beginning of 2016, due to lower margins that, according to management, were in large part a result of currency disadvantage and investments for international expansion. Anyway, the stock price started to correct when the company started to show a deceleration in revenue and earnings, adjusting the evident overvaluation resulted from the excessive euphoria that led the stock price to touch $50.

Looking at the growth rates gives us a better understanding of what underlying trends have generated this boom and bust in the stock price. Revenue growth peaked in 2014, and although the company keeps reporting high-single-digit growth rates, net income growth declined at a faster pace and actually entered negative territory. Last quarter, earnings were 3.7% lower than in the corresponding period of 2016, confirming a lack of momentum but still, indicating a relative improvement from the previous quarter, when the negative difference was much higher (-77.4% YoY).

As a result of the slowing growth rates, valuation multiples plummeted to record lows. TTM Price to Earnings, which reached a top of 38, is now a little bit higher than 15, while TTM Price to Sales, which touched a level of 3 in 2015, is now at 1.1. It seems that the market doesn't believe the company can sustain its current revenue growth, or it has some doubts on margins. In any case, an analysis of the current multiples vis-à-vis competitors such as Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shows the market is discounting excessive pessimism in the stock price.

Relative Valuation

Let's have a look at Skechers' relative valuation, focusing on the most important valuation multiples for this kind of stock. I mainly focus on EV/Sales, P/E and EV/EBITDA. EV/sales is not actually a very accurate metric to use in this case, as the companies in the basket show different margins.

P/E and EV/EBITDA are more useful because they already take into account the different marginality, so that we can mainly focus on growth rates in order to assess whether the current multiples are appropriate or not. Comparing SKX's multiples with a basket of competitors in the sportswear industry, we can notice how the market is pricing the stock at a huge discount to peers. Skechers' valuation is by far the lowest, according to every metric we used. In the table below, you can see Skechers' multiples compared to its peers, with the discount (%) to the average and median valuations, for each valuation metric.

Source: Author's Elaboration

The discount to peers is massive, and would imply that growth expectations for Skechers are way below those for the rest of the companies in the basket. Looking at Skechers' performance in the last few quarters, there is not much to justify this belief, other than the recent setback in earnings. Revenue growth has actually been above average for years, and while it has declined in absolute terms, it's still above the peers average.

SKX Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

To justify this discrepancy, we have to look at profitability. Maybe the market doesn't believe Skechers can maintain its current margins, due to the recent volatility. After the expansion started in 2012, margins have started to show some weakness - EBITDA margin has declined from 13.7% to 12% in one year. It is not the first time the company's margins expand before reverting and falling into negative territory. The same happened between 2010 and 2012, with the stock losing two-thirds of its price. I think the market is afraid of the margins' volatility and punishing the company for the apparent lack of control over costs and margins. Anyway there is an important difference between the current situation and that of 2011. Before 2011, the company enjoyed three years of fast growth thanks to the popularity of its shape-ups shoes, the runaway leaders in "toning," a new category of sneaker that promised to help wearers slim down and strengthen their gluteus. Sales of this category of sneakers grew more than twentyfold in only three years, and Skechers owned about 60 percent of the market and about a third of its revenue was generated in this product category. Skechers' recent growth was not the result of the increasing popularity of one product line or another, but the result of a constant effort towards international expansion, supported by a wide range of product lines. From a qualitative perspective, the Skechers brand is much more mature and diversified than it was before, and I think a scenario like 2011 is very unlikely to repeat.

I think there is no reason to believe that the stock can't trade in-line with peers if things go well. The higher volatility in margins may justify a modest discount to peers for the moment, but trading at half the peers' valuation is an excessive punishment. If things start to go well and the company manages to revert or at least stop the negative trend in margins, I think the stock will start to move fast towards the peers' valuation multiples. I think the market is misunderstanding the company from a qualitative perspective and pricing the stock at an excessive discount to peers. For these reasons and for the ones indicated in my recent articles, I continue to hold the stock with a 2-3 years horizon, waiting for the company's international expansion to translate into higher revenue and EPS.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKX, NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short UAA, Adidas shares