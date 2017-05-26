Going Long PBF Energy

Two days ago, we published an article that suggested that PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) might be a good value at its current price level. We received some helpful feedback from readers, including caution about the value of the Torrance refinery, which may have created a drag on PBF share value.

Yesterday, crude oil sold off dramatically following the OPEC meetings - the consensus view being that OPEC needed to "surprise" with a longer or more substantial cut to producer production. Many energy shares sold off with crude oil yesterday, including PBF. Even though lower crude oil prices might generally be viewed as positive for PBF (since crude oil is its cost of good sold, not its revenue), a day where "energy shares" sell off often hits PBF and other refiners as well. This could be due to the increasing use of basket ETFs that can have the effect of "throwing out the baby with the bathwater" when certain sectors decline.

Indeed, refinery crack spreads have been rising steadily since the beginning of May and rose yesterday during the crude oil sell-off as well. So, on a day when PBF's future gross margins improved, it sold off 3%. As the US officially begins the summer holiday season this weekend, we might expect seasonal strength in the gasoline markets, and the refinery spreads to improve.

Torrance Refinery Impact on Value

We agree that Torrance operating and profitability risk is very real. Any investor who denies that is wearing blinders. On the other hand, Torrance also contributes many strategic and operational benefits for PBF. Importantly, Torrance gives PBF an important entry into the Western market, which usually has significantly higher crack spreads than other regions. A map of all of PBF's refineries is included below.

Source: PBF Energy Presentation

PBF is of course working to address all of its operating and performance issues at Torrance. An excerpt from PBF's recent presentation outlines it best.

Source: PBF Energy Presentation

In our earlier article, we included a chart which showed PBF's historical and forecast Enterprise Value per barrel of refining capacity. We have included an update of that chart below and including our today's entry price of $20.26 per share. As you can see, the value of PBF's refining asset base is currently the cheapest it has ever been.

Moreover, if we exclude the 155,000 bpd refining capacity of Torrance from the denominator, then PBF's assets at $5.45 per $1,000 bpd capacity would still be the lowest it has ever been. The orange line below hypothetically assumes that Torrance does not produce any fuel, but breaks even on its operations. In other words, it assumes that PBF gets $0 back from its investment in Torrance. So, while we can agree that the Torrance refinery adds operational and financial risk, we are led to believe that the risks of Torrance are fully priced in.

PBF Share Price vs. Crack Spreads

Below, we reprise a chart of PBF share price (NYSEARCA:RHS) vs. an average crack spread (LHS). This chart shows a few things:

The crack spreads have been rising steadily since early May The PBF share price is near an all-time low of $19.47; we would not be surprised to see an attempt to run stop loss stops below $19.45; at that price, PBF would certainly be a value buy (barring of course any significant headline risk).

Our long thesis is therefore based upon our beliefs that: