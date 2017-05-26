Lexington Realty Trust: Following The Plan

Management has laid out a clear plan, and appears to be following it to the letter. .

LXP has had a few bumps since I last wrote about it. .

When I first wrote about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) in October, I concluded,

"Overall, I believe that Lexington is currently at a bargain price and expect that it will continue to be a bargain as REIT values in general face headwinds."

Since that time, LXP's share price headed down into the $9.30's, bounced up above $11.30, then trended back down along with many of it's peers due to interest rate fears and the big bad retail monster.

The recent volatility for LXP is irrational and appears to be a case of the baby being thrown out with the bathwater. Very little has changed fundamentally for the company as it pursues a plan that management laid out very clearly.

Having just finished an aggressive deleveraging process, rising interest rates will not have a material impact on LXP. The share price also seems to have responded to general market angst thanks to Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). However, retail only accounts for 3.3% of LXP's revenue, down from over 16% in 2015. LXP focuses primarily on office (52%) and then on industrial (41%), both sectors that are remaining stable.

Specific Problems

(854 Paragon Way, courtesy of RedRock Developments)

The best laid plans never completely survive contact with reality. In the fourth quarter of last year, LXP did have a tenant problem in the form of Physicians Choice Laboratory Services.

LXP purchased 854 Paragon Way for a total cost basis of $24.35 million in 2013. Then later built an addition and added five years for a lease that was supposed to run until 2039.

In 2016, PCLS went out of business and LXP stopped receiving their $2.3 million in annual rent. It certainly stings when a new building with a long term lease ends up vacant. However, LXP has plenty of diversification and a flexible balance sheet.

LXP is currently attempting to sell the property through JLL. The building has a lot of selling points, it is a state of the art industrial building, built in 2013, with a 34' clear height, plenty of space to expand, and is in a healthy industrial market. It also has laboratory specific infrastructure, which may add value for the right buyer.

Selling the property should not be a difficult task, and LXP will be able to recover a portion of their investment. Since it is vacant, they are unlikely to get anywhere near their purchase price, so I would expect the sale price to be closer to $10 million. It will be a loss, but it will be a loss that their current balance sheet can absorb with ease.

While this particular bankruptcy is not going to have a material impact on operations, but it does raise questions as to the quality of LXP's underwriting. Is this an isolated incident, or a warning sign of underlying weakness?

If you are a landowner long enough, eventually a tenant is going to default. It is simply one of the realities that REITs have to deal with. I do not believe that the PCLS bankruptcy is indicative of any structural problems with LXP's underwriting process. It was caused by a major shift in the tenant's industry that the tenant was unable to cope with and was not predictable when the property was purchased. Nor does LXP have any other exposure to the industry, so there is no reason to believe that other tenants might be similarly impacted.

Out With The Old

In 2016, LXP was a net seller and their plan calls for about $300 million in sales for 2017. Will Eaglin summarized the properties they are attempting to sell in the most recent earnings call saying,

"Our continued focus is on portfolio simplification through the sale of vacancy, certain short term lease office properties and assets we consider to be non-core to our business. All eight properties we sold during the quarter fell into one of these three categories."

What they consider to be "non-core" are multi-tenant and retail properties, which they have substantially sold off in recent years.

Due to the PCLS bankruptcy and a couple of non-renewals, there has been a spike in vacancies. Vacant properties sell for lower prices than occupied properties, so we can expect that property sales this year will be at higher cap rates than last year.

The logic behind selling, as opposed to releasing, is that leasing office properties often involves upfront costs in TI and capital improvements. LXP has been working to reduce their office exposure and increase their industrial exposure. Selling the vacant properties allows for LXP to more quickly focus on new acquisitions, without expending capital on second generation office properties.

In With The New

(Continental Tire distribution center, courtesy of LXP.com)

True to their word, LXP has been actively focusing on industrial properties in secondary markets. Within these markets, they have been focusing on modern buildings with investment grade tenants. In the last quarter, they added three buildings, all leased to investment grade tenants.

In Lake Jackson, TX, LXP completed the build to suit for the Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW). With GAAP rent of $6.177 million, Dow is now LXP's largest single tenant.

LXP purchased a brand new distribution center in Lebanon, IN which is leased to Continental Tire, a subsidiary of Continental AG (OTC:CTTAF). This building is a 36' clear height, state of the art industrial building. Lebanon is about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis, an area which has had aggressive growth in the industrial sector.

Finally, LXP has purchased a second generation warehouse in New Century, KS. Built in 2007, the contract calls for LXP to invest up to $2.3 million in TIs. Amazon intends to use the building to support their Prime Pantry services for the Kansas City market.

These are exactly the type of buildings that management said they would be acquiring. Modern buildings in growing secondary markets, with a 50/50 mix of office and industrial leases and an increasing focus on investment grade tenants. The office leases will offer long term stability since they tend to be 20+ years, while the industrial properties are typically under 10 years.

Conclusion

LXP's share price has been hit by irrational fears that have very little to do with LXP. All the fundamentals I pointed out in my previous article still stand and in 2017 LXP will return to being a net buyer of properties.

I am very pleased with the quality of the buildings that LXP has been selecting, and I believe that these buildings will bring long term success to this REIT. I remain an enthusiastic buyer under $10.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.