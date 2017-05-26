Agios, Amigos!

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is focused on development of precision medicines in cancer and rare genetic diseases. The 2.27 billion dollar market cap company filed NDA for FDA approval in December 2016 with partner Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) for its lead candidate enasidenib (IG-221) in isocitrate dehydrogenase enzyme type 2 (IDH2) mutation positive refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AGIO has a compact but promising pipeline including relapsed or refractory AML candidate ivosidenib, (AG-120), a drug that inhibits mutant IDH1, slated for NDA submission to FDA by end 2017. The company is also developing nonselective IDH inhibitor AG-881 for solid tumors and rare disease candidate PKR inhibitor AG-348 for PK deficiency.

There is a significant unmet need in AML (especially in the elderly), the most common adult leukemia, a disease where most patients relapse some time after initial treatment. AML has the greatest number of biotechnology pipeline candidates of any leukemia because of this unmet need coupled with a large market expected to expand to $1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR or 10.5%. AML is characterized by proliferation of immature hematopoietic cells with concomitant decreases in mature functional hematopoietic cells. These immature cells then infiltrate, inflame, and disrupt normal tissues throughout the body. Specifically, AML patients with mutations in IDH1/2 whose disease has progressed from first line therapy have limited treatment options.

AGIO has two second line clinical stage AML prospects weighing in on the FDA review scale in the next year. Since the studies are similar they will be described here together. Both candidates use molecular targeting of IDH subtypes to inhibit IDH function. Both enzymes convert isocitrate to alpha-ketoglutarate but have different subcellular localization: IDH1, targeted by ivosidenib, is cytoplasmic and IDH2, targeted by enasidenib, is mitochondrial. IDH2 has approximately 10-20% incidence in AML and is correlated with poor prognosis in the elderly. Both mutations result in buildup of 2-hydroxyglutarate instead of isocitrate, which has implications in cellular stress during chemotherapy. Both antibodies inhibit the enzyme activity, potentially limiting cellular stress, but primarily impact AML via the differentiation of immature white blood cells into mature cells via epigenetic regulation. This novel discovery is claimed by Agios.

Early studies of IDH2 (phase 1/2) inhibition are promising and the basis of its NDA submission, with clinical responses being achieved in about half of the patients. It was well-tolerated. Details will follow for the studies at ASCO 2017. A phase 3 study is also ongoing for both IDH inhibitors. AGIO is initiating a label-expanding late-stage study of enasidenib or ivosidenib in combination with Celgene's Vidaza in newly diagnosed AML patients. CELG has worldwide rights to its commercialization, with AGIO eligible to $120 million in milestone payments plus a royalty. Another phase 1b combination study for either ivosidenib or enasidenib with chemotherapy (Ara-C and idarubicin/daunorubicin or mitoxantrone with etoposide). The same regulatory pathway being sought for enasidenib is being sought by the company for phase 1/2 ivosidenib trial data.

Agios' AG-881 is a non-selective inhibitor of both IDH1/2 mutant proteins. Studies show that these inhibitors yield about 40% overall response rate and include sets of strong responders. A phase 1, open label dosage response study is ongoing for solid tumors. Because AG-881 (and other IDH inhibitors) has been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier, it has the potential to be used for treatment of glioma, astrocytoma, and other cancers that spread to the central nervous system. In a 50/50 profit sharing agreement with CELG for AG-881 development, AGIO is eligible for $70 million in milestone payments.

The final pipeline candidate presented on the company website is AG-348 being developed for treatment of hemolytic anemia. In this disease the body breaks down red blood cells faster than it can replace them. Pyruvate kinase (NYSE:PK) converts glucose into pyruvate, a metabolite necessary for ATP production and cellular respiration. When an inherited mutation in the PK gene (PKR) is present red blood cells undergo 2.3-diphosphoglycerate buildup as pyruvate declines, further impeding oxygen delivery. Current treatments are supportive in nature for the disease (transfusions etc.) but AG-348 is an orally administered activator of mutant pyruvate kinase. AG-348 has orphan drug and fast-track designation from FDA, and recently reached full enrollment of 258 patients in clinical trials at Boston Children's Hospital.

In other candidate updates, CELG designation of AG-270 in Q1 triggered an $8 million dollar payout to AGIO after presentation of preclinical data for MTAP-deleted cancers. The company has several other cryptic (i.e. anticipated to be highly competitive in the future) projects ongoing and recently announced a partnership for undisclosed novel small molecule oncology candidates candidates with Aurigene.

The company raised $270 million in an over-allotment option offering of common stock in late April 2017 at $49.50 per share. Cash runway looks strong, with burn rate of approximately $77 million per quarter which is offset by milestone receipts which can range from $10 to $30 million. The company expects the combination will fund them through no later than end of 2019.

Risks specific to AGIO include potential FDA approval related delays or failures, inspection delays and large scale manufacturing obstacles. Because the company is in cancer trials, additional risks of trial delays because of adverse events or patient deaths are possible. The company has phase 3 trials ongoing, but is basing some of its regulatory marketing approval on phase 1/2 AML studies. This can be seen as a risk if the small sample sizes do not represent the information reported in future readouts of phase 3. But because these results have FDA breakthrough therapy designation potential, Agios appears to be banking on good results. Combined with the fact these studies are open label, the company probably has a good perch to make that distinction under the watchful eye of FDA and CELG. Since the company has partnered with CELG, some of the GMP compliance manufacturing risk is ameliorated, as CELG has an excellent handle on the industry specifics. Funding does not appear to be a large risk for the company for the immediate future. Moreover some of its clinical trial costs are offset by its partnership(s) with Celgene. Moreover it has two drug candidates knocking on the approval door at FDA, with follow-up combination studies in the wings, lending some balance of risk for this IDH mutant pair.

FDA tends to give some leniency to companies working on novel and untreatable populations (and this is particularly true of EMA), especially in the rare disease spaces. Rare diseases can also have impressive markets, but the market for mutation-driven hemolytic anemia is difficult to estimate, since the overall market is primarily driven by autoimmune acquired causes. It would likely need to be treated constitutively over long periods of time, making the market stable until competitors arrive.

AGIO stock price has pulled back from some recent highs over $60, now riding at $47. It is on the Strong Bio watchlist as an AML and rare disease investment option at high priority or anywhere under $40 per share by end 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.