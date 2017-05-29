The Short Case For Energizer

Target Price and Rationale

Investment Thesis: With the alkaline battery market in secular decline, Energizer (NYSE:ENR) operates in a highly competitive market where retailers have all of the leverage. Due to the lack of product differentiation and the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Energizer will likely both lose share and have declining margins over time. In addition to the likelihood of Energizer squandering shareholder value through poor acquisitions, its cost-cutting prospects are poor. Given the extraordinarily high valuation, the high probability that recent positive results will reverse starting in the next quarter, and rising interest rates, shorting Energizer should be profitable over the near term.

Relevant Comps

Duracell, which was recently purchased by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) for a 7x EV/EBITDA multiple.

Catalysts

Disappointing earnings: Recent positive developments should reverse in the near term, resulting in disappointing earnings. Poor acquisitions resulting in increased debt or equity offerings. Rising interest rates leading to flight from yield companies to bonds.

Investment Highlights

Company Overview

Spun off first by Ralston Purina in 2000 and again in 2015 by Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), Energizer Holdings, Inc. sells a portfolio of products which features batteries, lighting, and auto care. The batteries, while including various types, are dominated by alkaline and leverage the brands Energizer and Eveready, with the former being the premium offering and the latter being the discount offering. In terms of lighting, Energizer sells flashlights, headlights, and lanterns. As the result of its acquisition of HandStands in May of 2016, Energizer’s auto care lineup includes automotive fragrance and appearance products under the brands Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One.

As for market positioning, Energizer is the #1 or #2 player in the battery market throughout its regions, being the #2 player (with ~30% share) in the U.S., which is its highest margin region. In addition, Energizer owns 15% of the U.S. flashlight market. In terms of auto care, HandStands is one of the top three players, having a 25% share, in the competitive U.S. automotive fragrance market. It makes up ~10-12% of Energizer’s revenue.

The Secular Decline of Alkaline Batteries

Despite the sunglass wearing Energizer Bunny’s motto, "It keeps going, and going, and going ...," the alkaline battery market reveals the motto’s oxymoronic nature given that it is in secular decline. According to a recent Research and Markets report, the global alkaline battery market is expected to decline at a 0.16% CAGR over the next few years.i In the U.S. and Europe, battery sales have been declining at a much faster rate (~3-4%), which implies declines in volumes and/or prices. After speaking with an expert in the field, he revealed that his expectation was that both prices and volumes would decline over time. This, of course, should be no surprise given the trend towards the use of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the vast majority of new products, including mobile phones and smart watches. In fact, the lithium-ion market is forecast to grow at an 11.6% CAGR over the next several years.ii Duracell and Energizer play no role in this market, as OEMs for the products using lithium-ion batteries produce the batteries in house. Given these trends, the prospects for battery businesses are certainly gloomy.

The Power of Retailers

Bulls have suggested that, given Berkshire’s acquisition of Duracell, pricing in the alkaline space will improve along with margins as Duracell engages more rationally in the market. Undergirding this suggestion is a fundamentally flawed assumption regarding competition being the source of declining prices and margins. While playing a minor role, the reality is that declining margins in the battery space are largely due to the fact that in the U.S., 90% of battery sales are concentrated among eight or nine retailers, including Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and Target (NYSE:TGT). This, of course, places the power in the hands of retailers, giving them leverage over their suppliers. In speaking with a buyer for one of the large retailers, he explained the process by which these retailers beat up on the branded battery players. Simply stated, the retailers induce them to continually provide lower and lower prices, threatening to give preference to other branded players or private labels. At the end of the negotiations, the branded players are demoralized. Wal-Mart is in fact well known for doing this throughout its business. Costco, in addition to extracting exceedingly low pricing from Duracell, forced Duracell to also produce Costco’s Kirkland Signature (its private label) battery as well, which is something that Duracell, desiring to keep margins high, is generally reticent to do. This is reflective of the substantial power disparity between retailers and the branded battery players. As a result of this, in addition to volume, pricing and margins are likely to continue to decline over time for Duracell and Energizer.

Private Label Vs. Branded Batteries

In addition to the secular decline, Energizer faces the rise of private label batteries. Filed in 1957, the basic alkaline battery technology was patented in 1960 and hasn’t changed substantially since. While, historically, the branded players have had better products, it is simply untrue today. Private label batteries are 25-40% less expensive than their branded counterparts. On a cost per unit energy basis, private label batteries are a much better deal.iii iv On top of this, while the variable costs for producing batteries are essentially the same for both premium and private label manufacturers, private label manufacturers are unburdened by sizable overhead in the form of offices and sales & marketing teams, in addition to eschewing large advertising budgets. Simply stated, private label manufacturers have turned batteries into a commodity. This guarantees downward pricing pressure on the branded players even if they were to attempt to collude, because low-priced alternatives will always be available. In addition, from the perspective of the retailer, the bargaining leverage of the branded players diminishes because of the available private label alternatives. Principally, this should lead to declining share, pricing, and margins for branded players.

In addition to private labels being a much better deal for consumers, the reality is that brands in the battery space don’t carry the same weight that they do in other spaces. According to a recent Nielsen report, "Private-label success is strongest in commodity-driven, high-purchase categories and those where consumers perceive little differentiation."v While people used to believe, in large part because of comprehensive marketing campaigns, that branded batteries were better, they are now more and more aware that there is really no difference between branded and private label batteries, which is why branded players have waived the white flag and reduced their advertising budgets substantially (There was a time when it seemed like Energizer or Duracell was featured in every other commercial). More importantly, in the battery space, people are sensitive to price and performance, but don’t care nearly as much about brand as they do with cars and clothes. In fact, a cursory examination of Amazon’s private label, AmazonBasics, confirms that these are people’s preferences. While not the branded player, they enjoy a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating, which is in amalgamation of 12,897 reviews, more than 6x the number of reviews for Energizer or Duracell (It should be noted that the AmazonBasics AA 100-Pack is $14.39).vi If this by itself weren’t enough, recent reports indicate that Amazon’s private label batteries sales grew 93% year over year.vii

Retail and the Amazon Effect

In light of this, one might cite the fact that private labels only make up ~15% of the U.S. battery market, and then argue that the threat from private labels is not credible. They might cite the distribution relationships of the branded players as a means for dismissing the private label threat. While the distribution relationships are valuable, this wouldn’t change the fact that the branded players’ relationship with retailers is dysfunctional and borderline abusive at best.

More importantly, however, to quote Bob Dylan, is that "the times they are a changin'." People’s consumption habits are moving more and more to online retail, as the online battery category grew 75% year over year.viii As a result of this, it has opened the door to private labels to use online platforms, like Amazon, to get their products to consumers. Indeed, Amazon’s marketplace accounted for 94% of all batteries sold online.ix What is so telling is that, of those batteries sold, the AmazonBasics private label had a 31% share, which dwarfs both Duracell’s (21%) and Energizer’s (12%) online share.x On top of revealing the minimal brand equity in the space, these facts indicate that, like the Berlin Wall in November of 1989, the distribution barrier for branded players is falling.

In addition to reducing volumes for the branded players, this development should result in declining margins as well, as branded players attempt to compete on price to stave off the Amazon onslaught.

Energizer’s Cost-Cutting Prospects

Energizer bulls constantly tout, in addition to more rational pricing due to Berkshire’s acquisition of Duracell, that Energizer has room to engage in more cost cutting. Energizer just embarked on a massive restructuring. In the process, it reduced its manufacturing plants from 14 to 7, its internal packaging facilities from 4 to 2, its distribution centers from 41 to 30, and the manufacturing colleagues from 6,100 to 3,800.xi In speaking with a sell-side analyst, he explained that there was still a lot of fat to cut in Energizer’s operation. This, though, was refuted in its entirety by Energizer’s IR. It was firm in stating that there is no more cost-cutting on the horizon. This makes sense, especially given that Energizer has long been credited as being a well-run business.

Energizer’s Acquisition Prospects

When Energizer was originally spun off in 2000, Ralston Purina had already begun to see the signs of decline in the alkaline battery market. In an effort to combat that decline, Energizer’s management spurred growth through acquisition. Leveraging its distribution platform, which includes excellent relationships with retailers, it expanded, in a substantial way, the reach of the brands it acquired, which include shaving brands (Edge, Schick, and Skintimate), sun care brands (Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic), and feminine care brands (Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, and O.B.). This allowed the company to provide reasonable growth across its portfolio despite the liability of its battery business.

In 2015, the battery business was spun off again, leaving all the rest of the brands (which are still growing) under the umbrella of Edgewell Personal Care. When this occurred, bulls for Energizer promulgated the idea that Energizer would again become a serial acquirer and that this would be the engine for its growth.

While Energizer’s management is optimistic about its acquisition prospects, this strategy will likely lead to a squandering of shareholder value. First, not only are most/all of the good brands spoken for, but also any new acquisitions would involve the company having to compete with the likes of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Unilever (NYSE:UL), Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), and Edgewell. All of these companies are much better capitalized, along with having better distribution networks with portfolios of growing and desirable products. Second, as the company's battery business declines, its ability to use it as leverage to introduce new products declines as well.

Finally, its first and only acquisition, HandStands, is not a great business. Energizer paid 10x EBITDA in this case, getting the portfolio of automotive fragrance and appearance products listed above, which is growing at low-to-mid single digits. These brands, of course, don’t have nearly the brand equity of their acquisitions on their initial go around. Adding to this is the fact that HandStands is already in ~70% of the retailers where Energizer is already featured. Not only does this leave minimal room for growth, but it is also likely that the retailers that don’t currently overlap are ones that don’t really sell much in terms of auto supplies, like, for example, supermarkets. Also, the battery buyers for retailers tend not to be the same as those for automotive products. As a result, its distribution relationships are not nearly as valuable as they were for its previous portfolio of products. Even if it were a good business, it makes up such a small share of Energizer’s revenue that it is not going to be particularly impactful, especially in the near term.

The reality is that the best thing for Energizer to do is simply to operate the battery business as it declines, returning the capital to shareholders. Since virtually no operators, except for people like Warren Buffett, are willing to effectively manage the decline of a business, it is likely that Energizer’s management will squander shareholder value over time, and HandStands is evidence of this. In addition, it will likely lever up the balance sheet or sell shares to do this, both of which would hurt share price.

Energizer’s Recent Results

While its recent results were positive, having experienced 7% organic growth, the primary drivers of these results were temporary. Of the 7%, 3% was due to incremental holiday activity, which won’t continue to the next quarter. Another 3% was due to distribution and shelf space gains that will start to be lapped in the second quarter (the next quarter). On top of that, most of its margin improvement, which was due to favorable commodity prices and holiday sales improvements, is one time in nature. These are expected to reverse going forward.xii To make matters worse, Energizer has reaffirmed its position that competition has not diminished even though Duracell is owned by Berkshire.xiii As a result of these things, the next quarter’s earnings results should begin to bring the stock back to Earth.

One other headwind faced by Energizer involves interest rates. Part of what makes it attractive to investors is its 2% dividend yield. As interest rates increase, money should move out of yield cos to bonds. This too should deflate Energizer’s stock price.

Valuation

The only appropriate comp in the space is Duracell. Even though Duracell is private, it was recently purchased by Berkshire Hathaway, and the details are known. Buffett paid 7x EBITDA, trading his $4.7 billion worth of Procter & Gamble shares (which had a $336 million cost basis) for Duracell and $1.8 billion in cash.xiv This doesn’t include the ~$1.5 billion in tax savings he extracted from the deal by not having to pay capital gains tax. Including this, he actually paid more like 3.4x EBITDA, and this was for the #1 player in the battery business.

In light of this, the valuation here assigns an 8x forward EV/EBITDA multiple. This is exceedingly conservative, especially given that Energizer is the #2 player in the space. Conditional on this multiple, which could certainly contract even more, the model implies a share price of $33.02, which implies a 44.7% return.

Risks

Interest Rates Decline: While the preponderance of evidence indicates that interest rates are rising, it is possible that interest rates could go back down. If so, Energizer’s yield would become more attractive to investors. Decrease in Competition: Though the evidence suggests it is unlikely, less aggressive competition in the space could lead to better margins for Energizer, along with increased market share. Successful Implementation of Acquisition Strategy: Though improbable, it is possible that Energizer could repeat, at least in some measure, its former success. Creation of New Alkaline-Battery-Powered Products: The trends don’t indicate this, but predicting new inventions with certainty is impossible.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

