Gilead Is An Undervalued Dividend Machine

Value Beyond the Price

It seems like there are many who are impatient with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). The company's dive in HCV revenues has caused total revenues and the stock price to drop, bringing out every Chicken Little in the coop. GILD's growth in non-HCV revenues has been all but forgotten, and the market has assigned a negative value to GILD's current HCV segment. The company's share price has dropped to the point where based on projected revenue growth, GILD shares are worth around $87/share, currently undervalued by over 30%. I've detailed this in a recent article, as well as the model on which this price target is based.

GILD data by YCharts

From my perspective, the company's value proposition is only one part of GILD's considerable worth. The other part is the company's shareholder return program, namely its buyback, and the new and growing dividend. GILD currently yields a respectable 3.2% after hiking its dividend payout by 10% at the beginning of this year. Since 2015 when the company announced its first quarterly dividend, and through Q1 2017, the company has returned $26.6 billion to shareholders in dividends and repurchases. All comments aside about the repurchases being made at the wrong time (since 2015 and 2016 GILD stock prices were appreciably higher than they are currently), this is an impressive sum served in only a couple years.

GILD Dividends and Repurchases Since 2015

Year Repurchases ($Billion) Dividends ($Billion) 2015 10 1.9 2016 11 2.5 2017E 0.565 0.687

Source: GILD

That said, the company's repurchases seem to be slowing and will likely remain at more subdued levels in the future. However the dividend is growing and will probably maintain this trajectory.

Free Cash Flow Estimate

The full discounted cash flow model has been presented previously, but an interactive model is included here.

A highlight from the model is the projection of the company's free cash flow, FCF, during the next 10 years. This FCF estimate was found from adjustment of EBITDA (projected at 57% of revenues throughout the timeframe). GILD's FCF was considered a proxy to measure the company's dividend and repurchase capability. The company is expected to pay roughly $2.7 billion in dividends during 2017. The last dividend increase of 10% is a bit higher than the respectable 8% increase assumed throughout the projection.

Revenue/EBITDA Projections

FCF Projections

Source: Author's Projections

In addition to the dividend growth rate, it was assumed that 75% of the remaining FCF after dividend payments will be used for repurchases.

Share Count Reduction

GILD can keep its dividend growing, and the company will have the remaining FCF to also continue shrinking the share count. The average repurchase price will be assumed to change with GILD's revenue growth. These updated share counts will give an estimate of the company's future dividend payments per share.

Source: Author's Projections.

Maintaining a repurchase program along with its dividend payments will make future dividend payments cheaper, while making it easier for the company to grow its dividend.

Projected GILD FCF, Dividends, and Repurchases

Year FCF ($Million) Dividends ($Million) Repurchases ($Million) Repurchase Share Price Share Count (Million) Div/Share ($) FCF Payout (%) 2017E 4,809 2,719 1,568 $64.34 1,307 $2.08 57% 2018E 6,713 2,936 2,833 $60.90 1,283 $2.29 44% 2019E 6,535 3,171 2,523 $59.77 1,236 $2.57 49% 2020E 6,557 3,425 2,349 $60.34 1,194 $2.87 52% 2021E 6,731 3,699 2,274 $62.23 1,155 $3.20 55% 2022E 7,024 3,994 2,272 $65.14 1,118 $3.57 57% 2023E 7,466 4,314 2,364 $69.53 1,084 $3.98 58% 2024E 8,015 4,659 2,517 $74.75 1,050 $4.44 58% 2025E 8,650 5,032 2,713 $80.75 1,016 $4.95 58% 2026E 9,368 5,434 2,950 $87.51 982 $5.53 58%

Source: Author's Projections.

If GILD's share price does move at the same rate as the company's revenue growth, its future yield would be quite attractive and accompanied by a shrinking share count.

Possible GILD Dividend Yields and Growth Rates

Year Projected Yield (%) Yield Growth (%) Div/share growth ($) 2017E 3.2% 2018E 3.8% 16.3% 10.1% 2019E 4.3% 14.2% 12.1% 2020E 4.8% 10.8% 11.8% 2021E 5.1% 8.3% 11.6% 2022E 5.5% 6.5% 11.5% 2023E 5.7% 4.4% 11.5% 2024E 5.9% 3.7% 11.5% 2025E 6.1% 3.3% 11.6% 2026E 6.3% 3.1% 11.7%

Source: Author's Projections.

GILD's concurrent dividends/repurchases would compound, growing the per-share dividend faster than the estimated 8% annual growth rate of total dividend payments.

Final thoughts

GILD has been generous with its share repurchases in the past, and now pays a pretty good dividend of about 3.2%. Over the next several years, the company will generate enough free cash flow to maintain and grow the dividend payout, while continuously repurchasing shares. Based on the above projections, the company's FCF payout ratio would be roughly between 40% and 60%, which is a comfortable level. The company may or may not choose to allocate its future free cash flows in the above manner, but the i llustration shows that GILD has the potential to keep growing its dividend payments while repurchasing shares.

At the current price level, GILD is obviously undervalued compared to many peers on a P/E and EV/EBITDA basis. I look to keep adding shares as able while the company trades under $65/share.

Author's Note:

I am on the lookout for high yet sustainable dividends or value opportunities with a significant margin of safety. If you're looking for the same, please hit the "Follow" button by my name at the top of the article, and hopefully you'll get some good ideas for value and income stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am neither a certified investment advisor nor a certified tax professional, and do not claim to be either. The data presented here is for informational purposes only and is not meant to serve as a buy or sell recommendation. Investors and potential investors should do their own research and make their own decisions. In the event that an investor or potential investor does not feel qualified to make such a buy or sell decision on their own, they should consult a certified advisor that they trust or feel comfortable with. Investing may involve losses, including potential loss of principal. The author relies on external links for some information that may have appeared on this perspective. These external links, although believed to be accurate, have not been verified independently. Therefore the author is unable to guarantee their accuracy.