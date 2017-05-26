Citigroup Is Outperforming The Big Banks

Should you continue to ride Citi or take some profits?

The near-term future is looking promising although some risks on the horizon.

Citigroup's (NYSE:C) stock has outperformed its U.S. money center peers [Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)] in the last three months. The outperformance was reasonably stark for a short three months period (ranging from 8% versus BAC and as much as 14% compared to GS).

So what is driving the relative outperformance?

There are both extrinsic and intrinsic causes.

The extrinsic factors are much to do with the Trump trade. As I highlighted before, Citi just did not benefit as much from the Trump reflation trade.

Otherwise, Citigroup is a quality franchise with first-class businesses, strong balance-sheet and an enviable footprint.

Let us consider the details.

U.S. tax reform

The much-anticipated U.S. tax reform does not really directly benefit Citi. The simple reason is that Citi carries forward a huge deferred tax asset (DTA) which will take at least 10 years to fully utilize. So any corporate tax reform will not necessarily be economically accretive for Citi - a stark contrast to firms like BAC or JPM where the economic benefits of tax cuts will flow directly to the bottom line.

In fact, as it currently stands Citi has a comparative advantage over the competition due to its tax attributes. A clear example would be the Costco credit card portfolio acquisition - one would have to reasonable assume that the DTA played a key part in the bidding process as its competitors needed to factor in 35% tax rate (or similar) in their models whereas Citi can use 0% for federal income tax.

Even more so for Citi, a reduction in the corporate tax rate is likely to mean a write-down to its tangible book value and capital ratios.

So the delay in the tax reform agenda is not necessarily as impactful for Citi compared with its peers.

The yield curve

Citi does not benefit as much from the steepening of the yield curve compared with say, a firm like BAC. In fact, the long end doesn't matter that much for Citi with only $100-$200 million annual delta for 100 basis points movement on the 10 year. Whereas, the short end does matter and a lot - Citi estimates that 100 basis increase in the Fed's overnight rate equates to approximately $2 billion of net revenue per annum.

Clearly, the Trump trade that began with a steepening yield curve has now flattened somewhat. The Fed, on the other hand, looks on target for three 25 points hikes in 2017 with perhaps another 3 or 4 to come in 2018.

Protectionism and emerging markets come-back

Donald Trump got elected in part for beating the protectionism drums - if you believed the rhetoric, by now China would have been labeled a currency manipulator and a trade war would have ensued with Mexico. This is clearly not the case or frankly the current focus of the U.S. administration.

In fact, a synchronized global growth (albeit timid) narrative is emerging whereas the mighty U.S. dollar stabilizing against major currencies - this is quite a conducive environment for an internationally-focused bank like Citi.

Repeal Dodd-Frank? Really?

Don't believe anyone who is telling you that the large U.S. banks wish for a complete repeal of Dodd-Frank. What Mr. Corbat (and his counterparts) really wants for Christmas (or perhaps earlier in June) is some regulatory relief in certain key areas - specifically CCAR, Volcker rule compliance and a little less combative approach from regulators. That's not too much to ask, surely?

Well If there is one thing the administration has the willingness and ability to achieve without needing congress - it is regulatory relief. I can't imagine any of the large banks' CEOs is particularly missing the retired banking Tsar Mr. Daniel Tarullo.

Citi is potentially a huge beneficiary especially when it comes to the CCAR process given its idle capital sitting on its balance-sheet.

What about the internal reasons?

Citi is aiming to deliver a return on tangible common equity for the group of ~14% across the cycle. Back of envelope, this requires a ROE of 20% in the consumer businesses (GCB) and 14% in its corporate and investment (ICG) division. ICG is already delivering close to 14% RoTCE and yet still gaining share in its Markets business (FICC and Equities) as well as in its Banking businesses. With GCB, the second half of 2017 will be telling as the prior years' investments in Cards are expected to begin to deliver earnings upside (Costco acquisition and organic portfolio). Fed hiking rates as well as increased capital returns should also support returns.

Finally, the Fed's CCAR process has a huge significance - Citi currently holds a common equity tier 1 (CET1) of 12.6% and accruing capital rapidly due to DTA consumption. Whilst it expects to target around 11.5% CET1 ratio - this essentially means that Citi will need to return more than 100% of its earnings going forward. We shall find out next month what progress Corbat & team have made.

Make no mistake about this - this is a huge tail wind for its valuation - expect the share count to drop to low 2 billion in the next few years. You can do the math yourself on what this all means for the share price.

Final thoughts

The Citigroup story is playing out quite nicely and the firm extremely well-positioned to generate additional and substantial operating leverage as the world economy continues to recover.

I increase my 12 months target price to $75. Main catalysts being CCAR results expected in June, ICG continuing to take market share and GCB prior year investments beginning to pay off.

I provide independent and quality coverage of U.S., European, Asian, Canadian and Australian large-cap banks - identifying long and short opportunities. If interested in the topic, feel free to add me as a "real-time follower" or message me if interested in a specific banking name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC, GS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.