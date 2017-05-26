Active Investment Offerings And Outcomes This Week Ending 5/19/2017

There were 58 positive terminations this week mostly from sell-target achievements. They averaged 10.1 % gains in average 58-day holdings of typical 30 basis points per day or 197% CAGRS.

We also experienced 47 time terminations of positions from prior weeks. 35 of them were losses from the week ended 2/17/2017, 3 months ago, timed out under TERMD limits.

They contained 45 separate issues, with repeat appearances for 28 securities under different sell targets due to evolving forecasts, each with separate holding periods, the last ending 8/11/2017.

As usual we identified 100 “best-odds for capital gain” equities and ETFs, listing 20 of them on each of the week’s 5 market days.

This past week's forecasts

The 100 current forecasts averaged upside price change prospects of+11.2% and carried Range Indexes of 34. Their similar prior forecasts were in worst cases exposed to typical price drawdowns of-7.2%, from which they recovered to be profitable in 84 out of every 100 cases, with gains net of losses averaging+11.0% in typical holding periods of 40 market days (8+ weeks) for CAGRs of +160%.

How they will actually turn out remains to be seen. But here are their predecessors:

Figure 1 shows the cumulative averages of 6,160 position experience closeouts since 1/4/2016.

Figure 1

Price gains would result from 72% of these list identification securities when managed under the TERMD simple strategy. Their average gains of +10.22% on over 4430 positions when held 51.1 days produce CAGRs of +100%.

Interestingly, when all winning position closeouts are examined, the +100% CAGR works out to a daily compounding rate of about 19 basis points per day. Yet when we calculate the basis points per day on each closeout experience separately, and then average them we get 37, not 19.

The subtle difference is in the holding period. The overall average in effect assumes a single outcome in which each experience has an equal opportunity to participate. But that is not the active investing process. Shorter holding periods have much better repeat prospects during the ongoing investment portfolio progress. Under TERMD they tend to have higher "speed" (basis points per day) of performance.

The winning positions have an opportunity to repeat over 7 times in a one year period when capital is kept fully and constantly invested. Losing positions can only repeat 4 times in a year. This is one of the essential disciplines of TERMD. When winners add capital at a rate nearly 3 times what the losers are costing (+37.6 bp/day vs. -12.7), and they can do it more than twice as often (72% of positions vs. 28) the portfolio has to wind up way ahead of an alternative (NYSEARCA:SPY) that produces only 1/6 th as much speed (3.3 bp/d vs. 23.5).

The cumulative effects of these actions since 1/4/2016 are shown in Figure 2. The green line records price-gaining positions, the red line price-losing positions, and the yellow line the subtraction of the red from the green.

Comparable tracking of the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF is shown as a buy&hold position by the black line. SPY positions timed identically with all of the TERMD transactions in the MM listed transactions, using only SPY prices, are shown in the magenta line.

Figure 2

To measure the continued progress of selecting the best Market-Maker forecasts and their portfolio management under the TERMD active investment strategy we use the following procedure: [numbered #) boldface references below relate to the numbers in this list]

For every security listed, record the date of the forecast as the capital commitment decision date. As cost of entry, record its next-day end-of-market closing price Record the maximum holding period limit date of 63 market days after the forecast date Record the forecast top of price range as the position sell target Record the closing market price of either the first date at which the sell target is reached or on the date in 3). Record that position closeout date. Record the number of calendar days between 1) and 6) Record the position price change by dividing the closeout price 5) by the entry cost 2) Record the basis points change per day by taking the 7) th root of 8), subtracting 1 and multiplying by 10000. [100 x 100] Separate positive 9) s from negative 9) s and combine this result into an arithmetic average of all such prior results since 1/4/2016. Multiply 10) by the calendar days difference between the most recent 6) and 1/4/2016. Plot separately the positive and negative updates of 11) Plot the arithmetic summation of the updates of 11) as the to-date net price change progress

The complexities of differences in position holding period experiences, price change rates, frequency of position outcomes, and net effect on the overall capital are accommodated in this process. By performing the same procedures with any market index a direct comparison may be achieved, assuming only that equal capital commitments have been made to each position listed.

The conventionally-accepted performance measure is one of marking the portfolio's current holdings to market and measuring the resulting CAGR of some chosen time period. Comparing that with a parallel market index CAGR embeds in the result many important subtleties of asset allocation artistry by the managers.

The above-described process contains several of those subtleties in the form of the MM forecast-based selections and the timing rules of the TERMD strategy. It leaves relative position sizes of capital commitment up to the capital owner. The illustration assumes equal-size capital commitments in each case.

Conclusion

Active investing in equity securities selected on Market-Maker hedging-based forecasts continues to outperform market-average ETF based passive investing.

