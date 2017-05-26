A Cautionary Note On The New York Times: Apres Le Trump Bump, Le Deluge

Online traffic data suggest that the digital subscriber growth generating excitement behind NYT may have been a one-off phenomenon: visits are down 20-30% from Election and Inauguration month highs.

NYT shares are up 30% this year while all other print pure plays are negative and collectively down 20%.

Legacy print news media companies continue to be under immense pressure in 2017 as print advertising declines and readers transition to digital outlets. Seven publicly traded print news companies are collectively down over 20% this year. In fact, not one of them is in positive territory based on their May 24 closing prices versus where they started the year on January 3:

AH Belo (NYSE:AHC): -13%

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO): -17%

Gannett (NYSE:GCI): -23%

Lee (NYSE:LEE): -26%

McClatchy (NYSE:MNI): -25%

New Media (NYSE:NEWM): -20%

Time (NYSE:TIME): -23%

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT), however, has seemingly defied gravity: as of May 24, its shares are up 30% in 2017 and are trading at over 55x trailing 12-month earnings. Digital subscriber growth has spurred renewed excitement around NYT's prospects. The company saw an almost 20% jump in digital subscribers during the first quarter from 1.85 million to 2.2 million. This jump represented an acceleration from an already strong 2016 performance that saw digital subscribers grow by over 45% for the year.

Many observers noted that the 2016 election and, in particular, polarization around Donald Trump led to heightened interest in news and politics, generating a "Trump Bump" in paid digital subscriptions for NYT. NYT CEO Mark Thompson acknowledged the Trump effect, going so far as to thank the President for being "kind enough to draw attention" to the newspaper's marketing efforts to generate more digital subscriptions.

Has NYT's digital subscriber performance unlocked a solution that will allow the company to thrive in a post-print media world? A deeper look into NYT's recent quarterly results paints a mixed picture of a company with challenging fundamentals: a legacy print business in steady decline and digital initiatives that may not sustain enough growth to make up for print losses. At best, digital subscriber growth may slow down the company's overall decline and justify a slower drop in NYT's stock price versus that of its peers. But, there appears to be little to justify NYT as the second coming of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) with a frothy growth stock 55x trailing P/E multiple that outstrips even Facebook's 38x multiple.

Three sets of numbers tell the tale for where NYT may be headed:

Circulation: Print-centric and costly to acquire. In Q1 60% of revenues came from circulation (i.e., consumers paying for content) with 70% of this amount from print sales and 30% digital subscribers. While digital circulation revenues went up by 40% versus the prior year, print circulation saw only 2% growth. NYT generated its print growth from a price increase that reduced overall print subscriber numbers. While the price increase is a good short-term move, the fact that it led to an absolute decline in subscribers suggests that print circulation revenues will see pressure over time as consumer habits continue to shift to digital. Also, a reduction in print circulation further diminishes print revenues by reducing the audience size that advertisers can reach.

NYT traffic data suggest that -- while digital subscribers may continue to grow -- the increases of 2016 and Q1 2017 may have been election-driven bumps and are quickly wearing away. Visits on the site are down 20-30% since the November election and Trump's January inauguration.



It's also worth noting that the 40% bump ($21 million) increase in digital subscription revenues required meaningful spend on customer acquisition. NYT reported $12.8 million in higher promotion and marketing costs during Q1 versus a year earlier. While the marketing dollars generated a positive return during a period of heightened political interest, they may not continue to do so as the Trump bump continues to wear away. Advertising: If you're trading print dollars for digital pennies, you can't make it up on volume. While political season bump and financial engineering with pricing helped forestall print circulation declines, NYT advertising revenues have been on an unambiguous decline. 2016 saw a 9% slide in advertising while Q1 2017 saw a 7% decline compared to the same period in 2016. While NYT has aggressively grown digital advertising revenues (19% increase in Q1 as compared to a year earlier), it has not been enough to overcome declining print revenues. As the online traffic bump from a political year wears off, digital revenues may not be able to sustain the growth of the past year while print advertising decline appear set to continue. Pension obligations: Looming in the background. While NYT's $247 million debt obligation is manageable, it has over $600 million in pension and postretirement benefit obligations that hang over the company's balance sheet. These obligations will consume a significant share of future cash flows and should be considered as a form of long-term debt that limits upside to equity holders.

NYT has much to be proud of as a journalistic endeavor. With a muddy circulation picture, declining advertising, and a pension overhang, however, this is not a growth stock. Site traffic data strongly suggest that recent digital growth may not be sustainable and does not put the company on a fundamentally new growth trajectory. We strongly suspect that if NYT valuations and P/E multiples continue at current levels, the company will become an attractive opportunity for short sellers.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NYT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.