Hormel Drops 5% - What You Need To Know

The company is still an excellent long term operator with an enviable financial condition.

Earnings Summary

Hormel (HRL) reported second quarter earnings May 25, 2017.

EPS of $0.39 per share which was down 2.5% from 2016.

Overall sales of $2.2B were down 5% while adjusted sales were up 2%.

Overall volumes down 11%, adjusted volume up 1%

The results were lackluster which put large downward pressure on shares that have traded at elevated multiples for years. At this point the stock is getting close to buy territory but I plan to wait for further weakness.

Note - adjusted here refers to excluding sales and volume impacts from businesses that were either divested or acquired. Diamond Crystal Brands and Farmer John were sold while the company added Justin's specialty nut butters.

Jennie-O

The big negative this quarter, in fact the past several quarters has been the performance of the Jennie-O brand. Earnings this year for the segment were down 29% with sales down 8% and volumes down 6%. Ouch! Declining turkey prices, increased competition and increased expenses were the headwinds listed by CEO Jim Snee. The turkey industry is currently suffering from an oversupply situation which he sees continuing for "the coming months". Hormel responded by lowering production back to 2014 levels. Snee highlighted turkey prices have maintained their seven year lows. Until this trend reverses expect Jennie-O to be the anchor holding back Hormel from increased profitability.

New Facilities

Hormel announced a plan this week to build a new turkey processing facility in Melrose, Minnesota. It will replace an aged facility and will cost over $130M. It's expected to increase operational efficiency with a better layout and additional automation of some jobs. It's expected be completed by early 2019.

Segment Results

Grocery Products sales increased 8% and profit was up 15%. Grocery products make up 20% of net sales and 24% of total operating profit. A nod to Justin's specialty nut butters was given along with Wholly Guacamole dips and Spam lunch meat.

Refrigerated Foods profit was flat while sales declined 6% primarily due to the previously mentioned divestiture of Farmer John. The problem here is this segment is 47% of net sales and 40% of operating profit.

Jennie-O Turkey Store results were mentioned above, what I want to bring extra attention to is that this segment accounts for 18% of sales and 20% of operating profits.

Specialty Foods sales declined 24% with profit dropping 16% this primarily due to the divestiture of Diamond Crystal Brands in 2016. This segment is the second smallest segment with it making up 9% of sales and 10% of profit.

International & Other sales increased 19% with profit up a whopping 38%. Unfortunately this segment is currently small at only 6% of sales and 6% of profits but this is one area Hormel is focusing on. Spam and pork sales were the big drivers to growth this quarter.

Guidance

CEO Jim Snee reiterated previously issued guidance of $1.65 to $1.71 per share. But - he expects earnings to be the lower end of the range so please keep that in mind, assume $1.65 as a best case scenario in any calculations.

Investment Thesis

With the second quarter in the bag, is Hormel a buy today?

Stats

Dividend King with 51 year history of raising dividends

2.1% current dividend yield

A credit rating from S&P

5% debt/cap ratio

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs is one tool I use to determine whether the current valuation lines up with an investment thesis. I played with various time frames to see the "average" PE multiple paid by the market over time. Only with a short time frame (<8 years) does the average multiple jive with today's price.

Unfortunately, even after the 5% whacking the stock received, I believe it is still overvalued based on current guidance.

Looking at historical operating results, I have no qualm with the company receiving a premium. In the image above look at the earnings growth from 2009 until this year, they averaged nearly 15% compounded earnings growth. It's easy to see why the stock then accelerated away from a "normal" multiple. Companies with excellent operating results are typically rewarded with an expanded multiple. It's only visible in hindsight when results are lackluster that the stock goes through a revaluation period.

Simply Safe Dividends

Hormel takes a perfect 100 score from Simply Safe Dividends regarding overall dividend safety. The company has virtually no debt, operates in a recession resistant industry, maintains a low payout ratio and has been raising dividends for over 50 years. What's not to like?

Even recently the company has been raising the dividend quickly with outstanding dividend growth even over the 20 year time period.

We are mid way through the dividend increase cycle, the third dividend payment of the current level is expected for July 13th.

Share buybacks are essentially not in the capital management plan though they do enough to not dilute existing shareholders.

Summary

To conclude, Hormel reported average results for the second quarter. The silver lining takeaway here is that the business is diverse enough that even with one segment struggling, others can, will and have picked up the slack.

Hormel has been a tremendous long term operator and has rewarded shareholders with healthy dividend increases over the long term.

With shares at 20 times expected full year 2017 earnings, it's not an obvious steal but more of a solid hold at this time. In this macro environment you could do a lot worse. Should shares hit $30, I think Hormel becomes a buy. That would be about 18 times full year earnings of $1.65.

Conveniently using the Custom Stock Alerts tool, I've now set an alert to be notified should Hormel hit $30 a share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.