Brembo: This Is Just The Beginning Of A Great Investment Story

Within the unglamorous auto parts manufacturing industry, there is one fancy Italian manufacturer that stands out for the luxurious aspect of its products. In fact, Brembo (OTC:BRBOF) has the competitive advantage compared to other industry competitors that it focuses on premium auto parts that are widely visible to customers. We will discuss why we believe this unique offering gives the company a rosy future ahead amid an automotive industry that is changing radically. Also, we will explain why after the surge in Brembo's stock price of more than +60% in the past 18 months, we still see further upside potential.

1. A unique product offering

Brembo distinguishes itself, thanks to its specialized parts (braking system, ceramic discs) that are recognizable even when the wheels of the car are rolling. It provides a double benefit to the company; first, customers do not want a regular braking system just like any spare parts hidden next to the engine but rather a Brembo braking system as it will be visible on their cars, and secondly, they are ready to pay the extra price to buy a luxury product. Indeed, it's considered a luxury item as the company has well managed to elevate its brand equity after successful partnerships in professional racing (F1) but also as the official supplier of well-known premium automotive brands. In addition, according to AA1Car, the most often replaced auto parts are brake pads and discs after wipers and oil filters. The latter might end up becoming less commonly replaced with the transition to electric vehicles that do not require as many engine spare parts. Although electric vehicles need less braking assistance from the driver as the car automatically brakes when the driver releases the brake pedal, braking pads will not be substituted to another technology. We believe that amid a strong competition in autonomous cars and software providers, the Italian image of the luxury car part manufacturer gives Brembo a strong barrier to entry to any competitors in the sector and a favourable pricing power as a supplier to luxury carmakers.

2. Untapped growth opportunities

China represented 10% of revenues in Q1 2017. It almost doubled compared to the same period last year when it represented only 5% of sales. We believe Brembo is well placed to take advantage of the growth of the premium market in China to reach 20% of its sales in the next five years. According to Global Insight, the premium segment sales will grow the fastest in China at +5.5% CAGR until 2020, whereas it will increase at +4.6% CAGR in the rest of the world.

Moreover, it's no surprise that Brembo's top 3 countries in revenues (USA, Germany, and Italy) are among the top countries where the premium segment represents the highest share of the total market. Although China is already the world's largest automobile market, the premium segment in China only represents 7% of the total automotive market, still below the world average at 9% (according to the same source Global Insight). It gives Brembo a considerable tailwind to develop its product offering towards the premium market in China.

Last but not least, the passenger car division, which represents 75% of the company's sales, has increased by another 200 basis points compared to Q1 2016. It's reassuring to see that the biggest revenue generator remains a robust growth driver. According to McKinsey & Company, the outlook for new light vehicle sales is expected to edge up by +6% at a CAGR until 2020. Even though new car sales growth is slowing compared to previous years, an even more promising and less obvious opportunity is the after sales market which includes spare parts.

3. An attractive investment case

First and foremost, Brembo is at the image of a luxury company that has zero or close to zero net debt to equity and generates a strong free cash flow yield of 10%. Double-digit EBITDA margins at 19% are expected to improve in the next two years. The company pays a decent dividend yield of 1.6%, which is in line with the industry average.

Secondly, according to Bloomberg, current valuations at 16.5 times price to earnings are below the luxury sector average, and you are paying only 1.9 times the earnings growth, so 2019 PE is slightly above 15 times earnings. As a rule of thumb, a price to earnings growth below 2.0 is an attractive growth opportunity as we believe in the management's expectations.

Thirdly, the company has a market capitalization of less than Euro 5 billion, which is still five times smaller compared to large auto parts manufacturers such as Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH) who could be interested by acquiring a niche manufacturer.

In conclusion, we think Brembo is a trophy asset within the automotive industry with a number of growth opportunities that make us think it's just the beginning of a great investment story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BRBOF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.