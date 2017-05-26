Is This A Bubble?

As long as bond yields stay benign and there is no recession or other dramatic economic event, stocks will tend to go up.

Stocks are expensive, but in and of itself, this isn't necessarily a problem.

Stocks do not have a habit of keeling over all by themselves under their own weight of lofty valuation. Something has to actually push them down. This can be a company specific issue like a large miss in earnings, or an industry issue.

There are plenty of possibilities for the latter. Retail is under assault from ecommerce, most notably Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Memory chip makers like Micron depend on the rise and fall of DRAM and NAND Flash prices, etc.

But a generalized bear market needs some significant economic trigger that clouds the outlook for stocks, a significant rise in bond yields, a tightening Fed, or a recession.

But what if none of these happen? Then we are in the world of flattened and elongated business cycles (or secular stagnation, take your pick) and this has curious consequences for asset prices. One is inclined to say that the slow-motion recovery should be bad for assets. In fact, it's quite the contrary.

It isn't rocket science to explain this apparent paradox:

Yes, tepid growth doesn't propel great topline growth for companies, but it doesn't raise wages nor prices much either. That actually prolongs the growth, no matter how 'tepid,' as there is little reason for the Fed to raise interest rates. So we chuck along.

If the economy doesn't become overheated and growth remains tepid then bond yields do not need to rise much. Of course, if you buy into the secular stagnation version of this than you realize there is another pressure on bond yields, excess saving (on a world scale) doing the same.

If we remain in this goldilocks scenario stock values are likely to continue to rise. In the secular stagnation literature this effect is well known, and the price for this is an increasing frequency of financial crisis.

We'll leave that for the moment (if you must know, we think that smart regulation is a much better way to deal with this than interest rate hikes) but concentrate on stock valuations instead.

We give you an example. Recently we studied the accounts of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA). They make a beautiful analytics products, which they now sell through subscriptions rather than through licenses, but growth is decelerating and competition is probably increasing.

Most notably, the company doesn't make a non-GAAP profit, and spends a whopping quarter of revenues in stock-based compensation. This is such a large amount that we doubt they will be able to produce any GAAP profit in the next decade.

Yet nobody seems to care. A day after we published the article it got an analyst upgrade and the stock has zoomed higher by another 5%. We know we look silly, no problem but we simply think it's silly to hide a quarter of your recurring expenses in an accounting trick (albeit a near universally used one) and then claim that you only make a small loss while in reality the company is nowhere near profitability.

We mentioned that this trick is used a lot, and indeed. For Q3 2016, the last quarter we could find data for, the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings for the Dow Jones was an incredible 25% (per ZeroHedge). Below you see some of the more notable differences for individual companies:

None is as bad as Tableau though, which posed a 3 cent non-GAAP loss, while the GAAP loss was 71 cents per share, and this just in Q4. And for the markets, the quality of earnings is decreasing:

Of course, all these issued shares have to be bought back, and guess what, these share buybacks are usually taken as a positive by investors. But to us it simply looks like using the same trick twice. Below you see that these buybacks have 'contributed' substantially to EPS:

And then we have corporate America actually borrowing to finance these buybacks

Bubble?

Where does this leaves the market? Well, according to Shiller's CAPE, the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio which normalizes earnings over the business cycle (taken as 10 years).

Shiller argues that since it's high, it's best to reduce holdings:

Still, the current level of the CAPE ratio "would suggest reducing your holdings of stocks, especially for a long-term investor. We can't time the market accurately, but we know that when it's this high, over the long term, it usually doesn't do great."

But he also argued that it's been high for 20 years, so perhaps something fundamental has changed. What could that be? Well, we're back to that elongated and flattened business cycle, or secular stagnation if you prefer.

Having no recession and low interest rates produces a boost to stock prices. However, even a really big recession doesn't hurt the CAPE all that much, here is Shiller again (from Valuewalk):

One of Siegel's contentions is that S&P earnings have been biased downwards as a result of particularly bad years, such as 2001 and 2008. But Shiller had a response: Even if you remove the 2001 and 2008 earnings from the CAPE calculation, the ratio drops by only two points and is still above historical averages.

Conclusion

So one can conclude that what stocks seem to price in above all is low bond yields. A recession is still likely to dent the markets quite significantly, but this won't affect the CAPE all that much. It remained elevated even in the face of the financial crisis.

We wouldn't dump stocks just because the CAPE is high, but we're much less comfortable with the quality of earnings. For us, that is a bigger issue, even if we seem to be in a small minority position on this.

What we can also conclude is that with generally high valuations, stock picking seems to become more important as the indexes cannot expand these multiples forever, or even maintain the pace of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.