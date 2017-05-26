Ford Is A Buy On The Dip

As a cherry, the 5% dividend is safe and will also be safe during the cyclical downturn.

Introduction

Ford's (NYSE:F) stock is trading at a significant discount. Some have suggested that this is a result of peak sales and an upcoming cyclical decline. Even if this was true, and Ford's free cash flow would decline by 16% for the next five years, the stock would still be undervalued. In other words, it is not the peak sales that is troubling the stock, but mere overreaction.

Peak Sales and Cyclical Decline

The basic argument is this:

A significant amount of cars sold via leases are about to come off lease and flood the market with cheap inventory. There are already signs of this happening:

By the end of 2019, an estimated 12 million low-mileage vehicles are coming off leases inked during a 2014-2016 spurt in new auto sales, according to estimates by Atlanta-based auto auction firm Manheim and Reuters.

The article goes on to state that this will result in a price drop of roughly 3% per year for the next couple of years, according to chief economist Tom Kontos. However, this seems to be part of a more optimistic forecast. According to the article, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive have measured the average discounts on new car sales at an average of 10%, surpassing record levels set in the Great Recession.

Note: The quote and article references are from this Reuters article.

Ford has obviously been affected by this development as it reduced its pretax guidance related to its financial service segment by $300 million for 2017. On top of that, it expects its pre-tax profit to be $9 billion, down $1.4 billion compared to 2016. Ford's attributes this to an industry decline resulting in lower prices and lower volumes. The big problem here is that the company has a high fixed cogs, which means a decline in revenue will decrease its cash flow disproportionately. Some of this is subsequently offset by scaling back in sales and marketing costs. To find out what these declining sales could mean for Ford's share price, I'll use the net present value calculation and adjust the FCF margin downwards.

Let me take a moment to clarify the table and inputs used that I'll be presenting shortly:

For 2017, I'm modeling a 27.64% decline in free cash flow. This is based on the company's remarks that pre-tax profits will be about $9 billion - representing a decline of 13.5% -, which, after subtracting taxes, and changes in working capital works out to be a 27.6% decline in free cash flow. (note: D&A and capex accurately cancel out). Since 2018 and 2019 are supposed to be the most painful years in recent memory, I'm accelerating the decline in 2018 by 56.39% and slowing the decline rate a bit in 2019, while still keeping it relatively high at 13.53%. The FCF margins that were used as inputs are equal to those in 2012, a particularly bad year for the company and its stock (calculated based on data from sec-filings). I've used a WACC of 7%, which I have inflated artificially since the company's cost of debt is actually lower. I applied a higher discount rate of 10% to incorporate even gloomier industry headwinds. I used a share count that is approximately 1% higher than the current numbers to incorporate the share dilution. Ford's net debt stands at about $51.5 billion and the company does not employee off-balance sheet financing that should be capitalized. The five-year compounded annual margin compression rate is -15.97%. The terminal value is based on a free cash flow margin of 4.9%. This, in turn, is based on the average free cash flow margin of the past 11 years.

Even these harsh views still result in an intrinsic value that is roughly 4% above the current share price. To account for any unknown errors, I'll deem the intrinsic value per share to be around $10.40 to $11.20. Of course, this is all based on very gloomy forecasts.

I believe that most of these assumptions are extremely unfair since they imply the following:

Ford's free cash flow will be cut in half by next year. The industry will see a downturn lasting roughly ten years Ford will never be able to recover its margin to above 6% The post-2019 recovery will take seven years while never realizing a full recovery The post-2019 recovery will include a downwards knee-jerk reaction in 2021 resulting in a 1.5% margin.

A more realistic scenario would be to leave in the extremely painful 2018 and 2019 years in, but more faithfully represent the industry's recovery. I won't change too much, except for the 2021 downwards knee-jerk reaction. I'll change the number from 1.50% to 4%, which is still a tad bit on the conservative side. But the numbers work out nicely since now my projected average margin is 4.86%, very close to the previous eleven-year average of 4.90% (calculated based on data from sec-filings). This adjustment results in a fair value of $11.74 per share as can be seen below.

No worries about the dividend

So even after keeping most of the margin compression at painful, but realistic, levels the share price still produces an upside of about 9%, while offering a 5.27% dividend. Of course, we can't talk about the dividend without discussing whether or not the company will be able to afford them. The 2016 cash dividend payment stood at $3,376 million a year. If you take a look at my table above, you'll see that Ford's lowest free cash flow will be $3,523 million in the year 2019, or $2,876 million if you want to be theoretical about it. While contending that this is not a comfortable position to be in, it is definitely a manageable position.

Final Words

The only thing that is bothering me about Ford is that it recently hit a new 52W-low and while I barely employ any technical analysis, I have found that abiding by this rule has kept me from hurting my portfolio. I'll be looking for some consolidation around these levels before opening a position. Of course, this is not something long term investors should care too much about.

Image source: All images are sourced from the author's excel sheet. Calculations are based on data from sec-filings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.