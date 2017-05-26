Tumbling Share Price Sends Yield Soaring

When not looking at the yield in a vacuum, we see that the yield is very attractive versus equity markets in general as well as versus treasuries.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has seen its shares slide for months, which, in turn, let the company's dividend yield grow ever higher. At the current price, Verizon looks attractively priced for income investors, especially when we compare Verizon's income generation ability versus that of alternatives, i.e. don't look at Verizon's yield in a vacuum.

Verizon trades at $45 right now, which isn't even 2% above the 52-week high, after shares dropped by a whopping 15% year to date. For those who are in it for capital appreciation that is a very tough share price drop to stomach, but at the same time, such a share price drop is beneficiary for those investors that want to enter a new position - especially for those seeking income generation, as the relationship between share price and yield is an inverse one:

VZ data by YCharts

Verizon's share price is at a pretty low level not only in comparison to where shares traded this year, but also in comparison to what share prices have been over the last couple of years. This, in combination with some dividend increases over the mean time, sent Verizon's dividend yield to the highest level it has been at over the last five years - a very compelling 5.1%.

Verizon's dividend not only looks attractive in absolute terms and versus the company's historical yield, but also versus alternatives for income generation:

VZ Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Verizon's dividend yield is 220 basis points higher than the rate of 30-year treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT) - the spread is at the top end of the range over the last five years. In 2014, investors who bought Verizon's shares got a yield that was just 50 basis points higher than what they got from treasuries. Right now, investors purchasing Verizon's shares are getting a yield that is 220 basis points higher than the longest running treasuries - despite the rise in interest rates over the last months. We can thus say that Verizon is currently more attractive versus treasuries than it has been over the last years for income seekers.

SPY Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The same holds true for a comparison of Verizon to the broad market's yield: With the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) yielding just 1.9%, the spread between the yield of the index and the yield of Verizon's shares stands at 320 basis points, higher than it has ever been over the last five years. Relative to the broad market, Verizon's shares, thus, are a better value than they used to be for years; at least as long as investors have a focus on generating income.

DIA Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

When we compare Verizon's dividend yield versus the yield of the Dow Jones index (NYSEARCA:DIA), we get a similar picture: The yield Verizon is able to generate is very attractive. The Dow Jones has a higher yield than the broader S&P 500 index, mainly due to the fact that the Dow Jones includes blue chips only, with most of them paying rising dividends, but the yield of the DIA is still trumped by Verizon's yield that is almost two and a half times as high as that of the index. The spread between these two, currently at 290 basis points, is higher than it ever was over the last five years, suggesting that Verizon is most attractive versus the DJ index right now.

Now a high dividend yield only is attractive as long as that dividend is relatively secure, but I feel that investors need not worry too much about a dividend cut with Verizon:

VZ Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Verizon has paid out 76% of its earnings in the form of dividends over the last year, which isn't an especially low level, but which is not outstandingly high - the company's earnings still are way ahead of what Verizon is paying to its shareholders.

In the first quarter, the company earned $0.95 per share, which means the payout ratio was just 61% (based on a quarterly payout of $0.5775 per share) - the fact that the Q1 payout ratio was actually below the trailing payout ratio suggests that the ups and downs we see in the above chart could happen in the coming quarters again: With higher profitability Verizon's payout ratio could drop significantly again (as it did in late 2015). The company is expected to generate $3.85 in earnings next year, which would mean a payout ratio of roughly 60%, even when we factor in a small dividend increase in the next year.

Takeaway

Verizon's share price has been hit hard, dropping 15% this year, whereas most stocks rallied. For those seeking to employ new capital this is a plus though, as they get the opportunity to enter a position with a very high initial dividend yield.

Verizon not only has a strong yield on absolute terms, but especially versus alternatives for income investors. The spreads to the yield of market indexes and to the yield of treasuries are at five-year highs, which suggests that Verizon's income generation potential hasn't been this good in years - on a relative basis.

Verizon's profits are expected to increase substantially over the next yea; thus, the payout looks safe for the foreseeable future.

