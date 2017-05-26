Asure Software Acquires iSystems And Compass HRM

Asure increased its credit facilities and completed a stock offering to pay for the acquisitions, and the market's recent reaction has been generally positive.

The two deals are part of an ongoing strategy to market Asure's HCM solution to service bureau networks.

Asure Software has completed the 'tuck-in' acquisitions of iSystems and Compass HRM for an aggregate $61 million.

Workforce management software company Asure Software (ASUR) has completed the acquisitions of iSystems and Compass HRM for total consideration of $61 million.

The two acquired firms will assist Asure in selling its Mangrove-acquired HCM (Human Capital Management) solution as it scales its foray into the HCM market space, which it views as large and growing.

Assuming Asure isn’t overpaying for the ‘distribution’ of these service bureau networks, these deals should be the right strategy to provide its solutions to the HCM market.

Burlington, Vermont-based iSystems was founded in 1996 to provide human capital management software for payroll processors, banks and CPAs via its ‘EvolutionHCM’ system.

The Evolution HCM system includes modules for payroll, HR management, tax, time and labor and reporting and analytics.

The company was founded by industry veterans Michael Trahan and Desiree Hanley-Trahan, who have developed its customer base to reach 100 service bureaus.

The second acquisition, that of Tampa, Florida-based Compass HRM which founded in 2011, is a reseller of Asure’s HCM offering to its referral network in the U.S. Southeast with a focus on Florida.

As a PEO alternative (Professional Employer Organization), Compass provides small businesses with the ability to create personalized employee benefit plans along with handling payroll processing and reporting.

Asure is paying $55 million for iSystems, of which $32 million is in cash, $18 million of Asure unregistered stock (1.5 million shares), and a $5 million note to the seller at 3.5% interest.

Based on iSystems $14 million revenue, the purchase price represents a 3.93x Price/Sales multiple.

The company is paying $6 million for Compass HRM, comprised of $4.5 million in cash and $1.5 note taken back by the seller.

To close the deals, Asure has obtained a new $35 million term loan, increasing its credit facilities to a total of $75 million. The company has also completed a public offering of its common stock of 1.9 million shares of common stock plus an over-allotment option of 285,000 shares.

Asure announced the pricing of the 1.9 million shares at $13.50 per share, and assuming the underwriter over-allotment option is fully exercised, the gross proceeds to Asure will be $29,497,500.

So, with the additional credit of $40 million plus the share sale net proceeds of an estimated $27 million, the additional capital of $67 million will cover the two acquisitions of $61 million plus some integration cost funds.

Asure’s stock has generally traded up on the announcements, no doubt in part because the company recently reported good 1Q 2017 financial results and increased full year guidance.

Asure has been actively acquiring companies as part of its strategic and transformational push into the HCM (Human Capital Management) space, which it views as a ‘rapidly-growing multi-billion dollar’ opportunity.

With the addition of iSystems, management cited its,

robust service bureau organization customer base, which present significant financial opportunities to upsell and cross-sell our solutions. This ‘tuck-in’ acquisition strategy of service bureaus not only maintains technology continuity with the end customer and improves support, but also provides Asure with an opportunity to capitalize on significant cost synergies and EBITDA margin expansion by eliminating duplicative back office functions and resources. These types of ‘tuck-in’ acquisitions can be accretive and also relatively seamless and quick from a potential integration perspective.

For the Compass HRM deal, Asure gets a significant referral network concentration in the Southeast U.S., particularly Florida.

So, in the wake of its big Mangrove acquisition, Asure is pursuing a strategy of acquiring networks of service bureaus to achieve cost synergies and sell through to their customer bases.

Management’s financial performance appears to be bearing that strategy out. As long as it doesn’t overpay for these service bureau networks, the numbers will work out right for ASUR investors.

