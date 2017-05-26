Retirement Strategy: Making Money Without Spending A Penny Out Of Pocket!

If you read one of my previous articles, you already know that I bought and own Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) for my own personal account. I think it's going to do well in the near term but I have it in my trading account not my retirement portfolio. That being said, I did not include BAC in the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio (or TARP as we affectionately call it).

With rising interest rates at hand, and looser regulations on the horizon, the banking sector seems to be in favor right now. Of course since I do not always follow conventional wisdom, it should come as no surprise that I have actually sold a stock from TARP today. As a matter of fact, it has been a winner for the portfolio, but alas, my proclivity for dividend growth has forced my hand, and I have removed (sold) Ohio Valley Banc Corp (NASDAQ:OVBC).

Why Sell A Winner?

When I first added this stock to TARP, it was selling for about 23 bucks/share and the dividend yield was over 4%, while the share price was undervalued. As of today 5/25/2017, 1:25pm here on the East Coast, the share price is $36.50/share and the shares sold in 3 separate trades, since it is thinly traded, for an average price of $36.00/share.

Lets take a look at the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio as it looked as of the previous update and recent additions:

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Ford (NYSE:F).

Notice that OVBC, with its 300 shares, paid TARP about $250 in dividends annually. That is not bad, of course, and the yoc is still about 4%, but I can take the profit of roughly $3,000 with a total cash receipt of $10,800 and add it to the cash balance of about $11,200, and have more than $22k to redeploy into a higher yielding dividend aristocrat, or a completely new opportunity stock.

OVBC served its purpose - consistent income at a reasonable price - but take a look at this chart from Fidelity Investments:

The stock is in overvalued territory, has a low quality rating, and growth stability is low as well. This fine little regional bank has become underpriced and has not increased its dividend in a few years. There is no sense to add to it, but it makes plenty of sense for me to switch this stock into a better dividend growth opportunity.

Here is another metric I looked at:

To encapsulate: The market cap is greater than the value of the company, EPS dropped by about 15%, revenue growth has stalled, and cash on hand has dropped. Now normally, if this was a dividend aristocrat mega cap brand name, I probably would just move on as long as it kept paying and raising its dividend. OVBC does not have that much slack even with a payout ratio of 52%! Plus the portfolio has gained over 30% in this little stock already.

To me, this makes sense. I know this stock is not a barn burner and quite a solid little bank, but what do YOU think and where should I put the money? Inquiring minds want to know!

The Bottom Line

The annual dividend income is still well ahead of where it was just 2 months ago and is about $15k right now. With $22k available I have the flexibility to add to another higher yielder or find a new opportunity to once again grow the income.

That is what this is all about: growing the income without taking a dime out of pocket!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

