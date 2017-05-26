Nuance: It Is A Long Road That Has No Turning

Nuance - A successful quarter and one that is unambiguous in its outline

A couple of weeks ago, Nuance (OTC:NAUN) Nuance reported the results of its fiscal Q2. It sometimes takes me a bit longer to get around to writing an article on particular companies during earnings season and this was one of those times. Nuance has been a company in transition for many years now and during that time it has shed many investors who simply were unable to deal with the multi-year path this company has been on to consistent growth and a return to historic operating margins. In fact, more than a few investors have thought there was no such path and there were times when I felt the same way. I have published articles on the name on this site and they have proven, for the most part to be premature. But finally, the company was able to put together a quarter in which most of its initiatives showed progress and in which its boat anchors seemingly lessened their drag. The shares responded modestly to the announcement and rose about 8% the day after the earnings release. By now, however, the shares have retraced half of the move. And they haven't really done much over the past year, rising by 13%, far less than the progress of the IGV which is up by 30% over the same span.

The title of this article is an old English/Irish proverb that migrated to the US and to the slave community as it expressed their hope for a brighter future when compared to their dismal status. It was a popular saying in both the Irish and black communities a century and more ago. In part, I have used it to reflect the long road with its multiple turnings that this company has followed for the past five years during which its shares have contracted. Can this company finally create positive alpha for investors? I have certainly had my share of false starts in evaluating this name as the link might suggest. But the numbers are starting to add up and after the long bull run tech names have enjoyed, I think it is more likely to find positive alpha in what appears to be a junk heap rather than looking to companies at the top of the mountain for further differentiated appreciation. Or at the least, perhaps it makes sense to love one of those unloved names that can be used to provide a bit of leaven in a portfolio.

Looking at the quarter Nuance reported

Things at Nuance are rarely what they seem. Perhaps that is just the nature of a transition that has been going on five years. Even this quarter, which showed visible operational progress. The reported results have to be caveated with regards to the company's published tax rate. Some headlines have proclaimed the company missed expectations. It did not and adjusted operating income soared by 40% year over year, a cadence far greater than anticipated by almost anyone. (I removed restructuring and acquisition related costs from both years to arrive at an apples to apples comparison of operations.)

Reported revenues increased by 4% year on year and by 1% on a non-GAAP, organic basis. I think one of the more important statements the company made as part of its earnings release is "the headwinds from our handset business and the transition from Dragon Medical perpetual to cloud are now largely behind us." Those headwinds have prevented the company from reporting growth for years which is why the stock has been unable to appreciate. The company's revenues are just 5% higher than they were five years ago and all of that increase and more has been inorganic. And for much of that time, the culprits have been declines in Dragon Medical and declines in the company's handset businesses. If that headwind is over, then the calculus around the valuation of the shares will change substantially and the company ought to be able to achieve consistent revenue growth.

As part of the detail the company reports, it included the annual line run rate for transcription. This use to be the company's cash cow and prior to 2012 increased regularly and provided a firm footing for reported numbers. It appears in the most recent report that the decline on a sequential basis has come to an end, one of the more positive developments of note this past quarter.

The company's other boat anchor, mobile, also showed quite encouraging trends this past quarter. Revenues jumped 8% sequentially and were 8% above year-earlier levels. Mobile has been plagued by falling revenues in the handset business where price competition coupled with flattish shipment trends have hobbled the business and outweighed the impact of high growth solutions such as automotive. The company had decent wins with large telecom providers. The company also is seeing continued strong traction in selling its solutions to manufacturers of smart TVs and other appliances and it is putting together IoT offerings that are likely to provide sustained growth in the next few years.

The company has been enjoying a long run of success in terms of what it calls Dragon Drive which is the platform it sells to auto makers that use it to provide value added services to drivers. This quarter the company reported wins at Audi, BMW, Fujitsu-Ten, Melco and Geely. (Geely makes cars in China, Melco makes automotive parts and Fujitsu-10 provides OEM navigation system under the Eclipse brand name.)

The enterprise business showed favorable trends that are comparable to those seen over the past year and grew 14% organically. Nina is a core technology for Nuance in enterprise and is showing accelerating growth. Nina is a well-received technology and has enabled the company to offer users a transition to a far more enabled automated call center. I wish the company would hurry up and close additional customers and spare me and likely many readers from the abysmal experience that remains common when using call centers.

The company publishes a backlog metric, and that too has been stagnant for several years. It started to show positive trends in the middle of the prior fiscal year and it is now at $2.57 billion, up 19% year over year. Presumably, with backlogs showing that kind of an increase, the growth that should be expected in hosting and subscription revenues should start to show comparable percentage rates of growth. Some of that is starting to happen with hosting revenue reaching 40% of the revenues for the entire company and up by almost 10% year-on-year while recurring product revenues (subscriptions) jumped by 17% over the same period.

Gross margins were essentially flat year on year mainly driven by lower reported gross margins on ratable revenues which perversely are negatively correlated with the rate of growth of bookings from that revenue source. GAAP operating expenses declined by 2% year-on-year. There remains a significant amount of margin runway for this company. It has shown a fair level of expense discipline and I imagine that will persist. The current mantra is that the company will continue to prune, but will take the savings it generates and reinvest those into higher growth areas of the business. If Nuance can achieve sustainable revenue growth which seems to be more likely now than in the past, it should be able to substantially improve operating margins which are hundreds of basis points below levels that the companies regularly attained.

One of the more important metrics that is tracked by most analysts is bookings and they were up by 31% year-on-year. The cadence of bookings is usually lumpy, but bookings trends have started to show consistent quarterly improvement. Bookings for the past three quarters have shown substantial increases that will ultimately impact revenue growth.

Overall, recurring revenues have grown to 75% of the total. While achieving an internal goal to ramp recurring revenue will produce more stable results going forward, it does not mean that the company will not have variable quarters - just that the variability is less than has been the case.

Guidance

Nuance as a company is known for teasing investors with reporting a quarter of decent operating performance and then forecasting guidance that is less than stellar. I would say that has happened more times than I have had hot dinners but the fact is I have had more than a few hot dinners in my life. I will let it go that this is one of those rare times when the company increased its forecast for key financial metrics. Body language is important in assessing guidance - at least it is for me. Paul Ricci, the CEO, is not normally the most emollient or ebullient of CEOs. This was a rare call in which his enthusiasm regarding the outlook shone through his monotone intonations. I have been listening to Mr. Ricci for more years than I might have chosen - this was his most enthusiastic outing and that goes back to the days when the company was growing more rapidly.

Most important, at least to me, was the increase in bookings growth targets which now are 8% at the mid-point for the full year compared to an earlier estimate of 4%. The company marginally increased the mid-point of prior guidance for revenue and for EPS.

As mentioned earlier, the company is adopting a new way of reporting its non-GAAP taxes. For many years, the company has used its NOLs as an offset against reporting any substantial level of US tax liabilities. Its non-GAAP tax provisions have been at the cash tax rate it pays which is around 5%-6%. It will now use a 31% statutory rate in terms of reporting non-GAAP taxes because of its interpretation of an SEC regulation on the subject. Most other companies have not chosen that interpretation but starting next quarte Nuance will only report headline results using a 31% tax accrual. That is going to reduce reported non-GAAP earnings significantly - from a prior expectation of about $1.59 to a current expectation of $1.16. The company will report cash taxes on a supplemental basis and some analysts are likely to continue to look at the company's P/E on the basis of earnings calculated using a cash tax rate in order to make for a more relevant comparison. The company has over $600 million of NOLs. That is a real asset and I expect that it will be valued in accordance with its actual worth by some investors some of the time.

The new non-GAAP tax rate does not change the cash taxes that Nuance will pay and doesn't change the company's cash flow expectations. In terms of percentages, the CFFO estimate rises from 110% of reported non-GAAP results to 150% of the new reported non-GAAP results. In both cases, the CFFO expectation is the same at about $515 million and free cash flow is forecast to be $460 million for this current fiscal year.

I think one of the more salient items to look at in guidance is what appears to be a substantial acceleration in automotive bookings which have reached a level in which additional head count is now required to implement the backlog. Since the company's episode with Mr. Icahn's ownership, management has been very careful with investing in headcount. If it is adding headcount, I think it is reasonable to imagine that the company's automotive business and in particular the influence of the connected car initiatives has driven and will continue to drive a prolonged period of double-digit growth.

Nuance is not a direct participant in the autonomous car free-for-all. That said, the use of its voice technology is likely to grow rapidly when autonomous cars move from the test track to streets and highways.

In addition, the company has made significant progress in delivering on the promise of its intelligent Omni-channel solutions with regard to its enterprise offerings. Without going through a detailed product analysis, this area of the company's business remains under appreciated. Nuance actually has a solution, or a set of solutions, that when demo'd show substantial improvements in the technology of call centers. Just to quote Ricci on the subject, "Customers are going through a transformation of their customer service operations to fully embrace this Omni-channel vision. So, I think the opportunity in the market remains large, and our position is distinct. So, I think it is a sustainable opportunity for us." By Ricci's standards, that kind of statement is positively giddy with optimism.

Finally, there is the long-languishing medical operation, really the single most important factor in evaluating the company's finances and constituting 45% of operating income and 47% of revenue. The same trends in terms of the deployment of AI and analytics that are driving growth in the company's other segments are driving a positive forecast here as well. Ricci talked about a return to organic growth in terms of reported revenues in healthcare in FY '18. So far this year, healthcare has declined about 6% organically. Turning that around will add something on the order of 700-900 basis points to growth in fiscal 2018.

While management has not yet forecast it, I think that the company has a reasonable opportunity to achieve high single-digit top line growth in fiscal year 2018, That kind of growth would compare to the current First Call consensus expectation for revenue growth of less than 4%. Again, to quote from the CEO's answer to a question, "I apologize, I do now that we're doing quite well in cultivating new customers in that (healthcare) business. And I think that's part of what's contributing to the quality of the pipeline we have in healthcare, which although I had not commented on specifically is really extraordinary pipeline for us right now." Now if one heard something like that from Mark Benioff (CEO of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)) one would simply say it is Mark being Mark and let it go. I'm not sure I have ever heard Mr. Ricci describe pipeline for anything related to this company as extraordinary.

The current earnings expectation for this company for the current based on the new tax rate accrual is EPS of $1.18 and the consensus for forecast for fiscal 2018 is only EPS of $1.24. Given the description of the robust pipeline, and the forecast of organic growth in healthcare and continued acceleration of growth in the other important business segments, I think a reasonable expectation for earnings would be $1.30 or a bit higher, and that would most likely create CFFO of about $560 and free cash flow of $510 million.

Why is the inflection happening now?

In a nutshell, I am inclined to credit the inflection in terms of the company's operational performance to the coming of age of artificial intelligence as a widely-adopted technology. This company was actually a pioneer in AI and developed much of the technology that still animates Siri. It bought much of IBM's (NYSE:IBM) pioneering work in this business area almost a decade ago. Sometimes results can move slowly in terms of technology and I would say this is one of those times. It has taken a very long time for this company to go from producing the technology it bought from IBM to then introducing the technology that underlies Siri, to introducing Nina and Dragon Medical a few years later. It is just now attaining material traction from its capabilities in terms of being able to offer natural language solutions across its product lines which are starting to show visible results in terms of top-line growth.

Should the company have developed these kinds of solutions more rapidly? I do not have that kind of hindsight. Is Paul Ricci to blame for not insuring that the technologies that were acquired were commercialized more rapidly? Perhaps, although I do not like to second guess managers without more knowledge of the facts than it is possible to have both from outside the organization and in arrears.

There is a relatively well known passage in Shakespeare's Julius Caesar that has been quoted many times and on many occasions that seems appropriate here: "There is a tide on the affairs of men, which taken at the flood, leads on to fortune. Omitted, all the voyages of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat. And we must take the current when it serves or lose our venture. " It is so to speak, the time for Nuance to put it all together and regardless of opinions about the current CEO, which I perhaps share in whole or in part, the environment has finally become amenable to what Nuance has to sell.

To a greater or lesser extent, this is a company that has been waiting for the world to catch up to what it has on offer. I readily concede that the transition was more than a bit unpleasant, or bound in shallows and miseries as Shakespeare put it.

But after many years, this company finally has a set of available solutions that are significantly differentiated from competitors and appeal to current trends in terms of IT demand.

Valuation

Once upon a time, Nuance was considered to be a growth story that had a sexy new technology and its shares achieved high valuations. Those days are long over, although the question as to their return is alive, I believe. But for the moment, I simply look at the company as a value name starting to show relatively decent results.

The company is projecting that it will have a diluted share count of 296 million this year. The share price as of this writing is $18.80. That yields a market cap of $5.56 billion. Net debt at the end of the reported quarter was about $1.75 billion. That brings the company's enterprise value to $7.3 billion. With sales now projected at $2.05 billion, that yields an EV/S metric of 3.5X. Not perhaps in deep value territory but pretty reasonable if growth reaches and sustains in the high single digits as I now believe to be likely.

As mentioned earlier, in the article, Nuance has adopted a new and unusually conservative methodology for reporting non-GAAP EPS. Based on my model for fiscal 2018 which starts on October 1, the P/E as reported and screened will be about 14X. But using an earnings estimate that is congruent with almost all other software comps, the P/E is approximately 10.7X. Nuance is only followed by seven analysts these days - following the name has proven just to painful for many brokerages. So, I'm not too sure how they will treat the reporting anomaly. The NOL of $620 million is really something of significant worth and if this business were to be acquired it would surely be part of how the company would be valued. I would be inclined to say that while the P/E isn't amongst the lowest out there, it is certainly at an attractive level if my assumptions for growth are accurate.

Stock based comp is at moderate levels and is no longer rising. Last quarter stock based comp was 8% of revenues in total and about 5% of reported revenues after adjusting for the tax impact of SBC. In all, stock based comp represented about 30% of reported non-GAAP EPS.

The company generates a lot of cash and the relationship will change significantly in the wake of the new income tax reporting methodology. Stock based comp represents about 32% of current cash flow. Depreciation represents 46%.

The contribution of deferred revenues to cash flow is seasonably variable. It was negligible last quarter although at very high levels the prior quarter. Given the level of bookings that the company is forecasting, it is reasonable to expect that deferred revenue will show significant percentage growth, although I haven't the tools with which to try to forecast specifically.

I have used the company's cash flow forecast as the basis for my expectation as explained earlier. With an enterprise value of $7.3 billion and free cash flow expected to be a bit greater than $500 million, this would produce a free cash flow yield of just shy of 7%. Not the highest such metric, but one that compares favorably to the free cash flow yield of other, so-called older software vendors.

With the impending retirement of the CEO and the recent sale of the last of the Icahn holdings, it is probably germane to speculate about potential consolidation. At this point, the company has more "relative technology" through the melding of voice, AI and analytics then has been the case for some time. Because of the technology, it would make a very attractive strategic acquisition for a wide variety of names. The NOLs are something that lowers the potential price for acquirers by around 5%-6%. It is an attractive asset and in this environment, suggesting that a bid for the company is possible is hardly a stretch.

As mentioned, the shares, while certainly up, have hardly appreciated beyond reasonable levels. Its year to date appreciation of 27% is actually lower than the appreciation of the IGV which has been 29% appreciation YTD. I think the current set-up ought to allow the shares to start generating positive alpha over the current months.