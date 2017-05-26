The Dirt Cheap Value Portfolio: 'Inefficiency In A Psuedo Efficient Market, Ready To Be Exploited'

It has been four months since my last update, and finally things are beginning to show promise. The index has risen 10% from $25.73 to $28.36, while the DJIA added 10% to 21,000. WPRT was the huge winner, nearly doubling from $.82 to $1.60, contrasting with LUB, falling a nasty 29%. BRID jumped 20%, while the balance of components, remained stuck in the mud.

I have had many bloggers, insist my stock picks, were completely toxic and are destined for insolvency. That might be true if the market was "all knowing", as the efficient market theory suggests, but I reject that premise. I happen to believe that market forces such as emotion, greed, fear and herd mentality, often negate rational influences on prices. This allows the prudent investor, the opportunity to exploit the difference between the market price of a business and its intrinsic value. This is the mantra of Warren Buffett, who once said, "I'd be a bum on the street with a tin cup, if the markets were always efficient". Finally, the fact that 60% of my portfolio is completely void of any research coverage, makes them even less market efficient. Translation? The "DCVP" is a target rich environment for exploiting the gaps, between price and value.

the esteemed list:

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID): This one had one of the most peculiar days I have ever encountered in the stock market business. On May 8th, its stock rose as much as 38% on the day, hitting $18. By the end of the day, it had settled at $16.50 on 20,924 shares- this kind of move is utterly unprecedented for a stock, totally void of any kind of news. I even contacted the CEO about the activity, and he claimed he was just as surprised, as I was. The company will be filing its second quarter 10Q, within the next week. I anticipate sales will rise 6% to $33 million and earnings will improve from 16 cents to 19 cents.

Luby's (NYSE:LUB): things have gone from bad to worse, as its shares have been in a definite meltdown mode, losing 29%. The softness can be attributable to a sour earnings report, along with overall industry pressures. I have decided to put on my activist hat, and try and initiate some constructive changes. I purchased space in both the Houston Chronicle and Investor's Business Daily, to include a passionate letter. It urged the Board to consider taking a different path, in improving shareholder value. So far, not much has happened, but the seed has definitely been planted. I guess patience is a virtue, especially in the stock market. I also attempted to contact ten of Luby's largest shareholders, to survey their thoughts on the situation. Unfortunately, nobody was overly enthusiastic with my plan.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT): since March, the stock has doubled. This was undoubtedly aided by a large cash infusion of $60 million when the company successfully closed on the sale of its APU unit. The rest of its industrial division is on the block too, and the company has confirmed it is currently in negotiations with a potential buyer, to raise even more cash. Its highly anticipated OEM shipments of HPDI 2.0 components, are expected to begin by year's end.

Coffee Holdings Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) this one is having loads of trouble breeching above the $5.00 mystical threshold, but I think the company's imminent second quarter earnings report, could be the catalyst, to finally do so. In fact, since the company is completely devoid of analyst coverage, I figured I would take matters into my own hands and provide a brief list of the coffee purveyor's highlights. I did this by placing an ad in the Staten Island Advance newspaper, its hometown paper. Second quarter results will be out, no later than June 15th, and I am forecasting a 15% improvement in earnings to 14 cents. Look for a 10% drop in revenues, to $19.5 million, on the loss of its Keurig wholesale account.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU): The grocery distributor got some nice press from fellow SA contributor Michael Boyd, terming it as a "solid buy". In addition, the grocer received early termination of its FTC waiting period, in its quest to acquire Unified Grocers. Last, but not least, the company is considering a "1 for 7" reverse stock split, which is completely logical at this stage in the game. Reverse stock splits tend to make shares much more marketable. Perception on Wall Street is that lower priced securities are less promising, less liquid and less likely to be covered by research firms. In addition, many funds and institutions are prohibited from buying stocks whose price is below a certain threshold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JVA,BRID,WPRT,LUB AND SVU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.